James had plenty going for him, but by his own admission he was a secret smoker and he'd lose concentration after half an hour because he needed a nicotine fix. (He cheekily blamed this on a "video game addiction" , except that's not a thing.) That's a deadly flaw in a keeper. Big Brad was ok, and became a really good keeper after he left us.



It's a vital role to fix, and United also struggled with the fact De Gea was a world class shot stopper but dogshit as a sweeper.



One of the big problems they seem to have is they don't understand that you can be a mid table club and win a few games, even beat the big sides now and then, maybe even put on a run of three or four wins. That doesn't suddenly make you title contenders. But every time they get one good result they're convinced it's all turned around and they're suddenly unbeatable. Only to then wonder how it's all gone wrong when they revert to normal behaviour.



Sad, but true. The Spice Boys had the talent to win the lot, but not the mindset.



My sentiments about him too.

He was a waster ,and some of his goalkeeping displays were terrible.he would just stand there an watch as the ball went past him or lamely stick an arm out like a disinterested schoolboy stuck in nets cos hes crap at football or hates it.

Watch his efforts against Newcastle in the classic first 4-3 ,I think les Ferdinand scores and it like it just goes through him .or the England game against France in the 2004 euros for the two late goals ,he stands like statue watches the free kick go in ,no effort to do anything then 2 mins later gives the pen away( admittedly from a terrible back pass by gerrard)

Hopeless



Did not know that about James. As you say the video game usage was blamed at the time. Probably the one position above all where you need to stay switched on throughout as it's the position where a mistake is penalised most. It's a shame as when he was on it he was magnificent. There is a save at full stretch that he made in the league cup final vs Bolton that very few could have made.Think he has issues in his personal life (family matters growing up) that affected him. He paints now which is therapeutic for him. He comes across very well on TV including the club channel.Didn't have the manager though (we had the equivalent of Eddie Howe). Nor did we have the midfield enforcer. Spent big on defenders (Scales, Babb, Ruddock..the latter by Souness), and we had an outstanding leader in Wright, but we had a coach who was no better than Rodgers at settling a team up defensively. A central midfield of Barnes and Redknapp (with Michael Thomas coming in for one of them) was asking for a hiding. United had Ince (in his prime) followed by the step up in Keane. Enormous gulf from a defensive standpoint. McAteer at wing back, great for his delivery from crosses, but he had never played full back.It was exciting under Evans, but beating Leeds 5-0 one week and then losing 2-1 at home to Coventry (the latter after Fowler has scored a beauty) is what you get from a middling manager.Dreadful blunder from Gerrard. He was never a central midfielder. The first half vs Milan in Istanbul was torture with him in there, as was his display vs Arsenal in the Cardiff cup final until McAllister came on and we started to have some control. Zero discipline or composure to play the role, he played on the edge with the constant need to create/score. That's where the mistakes came in (the Euros you mention and the World Cup eliminator when his header put Suarez through for Uruguay). He was a danger for his own team being central. It was nuts how the like of Andy Gray (his mate) constantly sought to have him play there. Houllier and Rafa knew he didn't have the game to do it, so rarely did (and was invariably poor). When his legs went he probably did better in central midfield than he otherwise would have as he knew he couldn't make make runs anymore so some discipline was forced upon him. We conceded 50 league goals with him in central mid in 2013/14, and basically had Henderson do his running for him. Of course in advanced midfield, his position, he was one of the best to ever play the game.Regards James, I was at the 3-1 morning game loss at home to United, and he was shocking in that one (had we won I think we'd have gone top, in April). Again though, we were a poor side defensively. Wide open all over the field (the first 4-3 vs Newcastle was incredible in large thanks to two managers who has no idea how to set a team up defensively as well as the fantastic attacking players on both sides, the stand out for us McManaman, our best player of the decade). There was very little central midfield play in that game, just end to end with no control.Grobbelaar was mentioned before, I dont think there is much in it between him and James. Both were good, not great, goalkeepers, capable of stunning saves and howlers, but one spent most of his time in an outstanding side while the other played under one which was very good going forward but shambolic at the back. When they both played under Souness, the most damaging manager at the club since the 1950s, they were equally culpable in terms of mistakes.