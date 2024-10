Seeing Marko Arnautovic at 35 score for Inter Milan this week reminds me of the perfect example why this lot are going to fail regardless of the manager.



I always thought Arnautovic was a brilliant player - always seemed annoyingly good for West Ham against Liverpool. Thought he was the kind who could go up another few levels at a bigger club, and it was a shame he did one of those crazy China moves when they were in fashion.



I'll never forget the outpouring of rage from United fans when they found out they were in talks to sign him. Made a lot of noise at the time and was widely reported it led to them withdrawing from the signing.



The main thrust was that he simply wasn't a big enough name for United and they are too massive to sign someone like that. So sheer arrogance basically. I think it would have been similar if they went for the likes of Wijnaldum or Jota when we did.



I'm glad it's still the same groundhog day over there where they treat every transfer window as if they are by far the best team in the country.