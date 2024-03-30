« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 10:04:59 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October  1, 2024, 03:39:32 pm
I can't find the pre-game childishness, this is them refusing their medicine.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gxnKZGpC634" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gxnKZGpC634</a>

Hes like a spoilt child.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 12:13:30 pm
Is Gary Neville too inexperienced to take over as a manager? He has a short but glorious time in Spain as well.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 12:39:27 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:13:30 pm
Is Gary Neville too inexperienced to take over as a manager? He has a short but glorious time in Spain as well.

If you compare his 28 games in charge vs Ten Hags last 28, he had more wins, more GF, less GA.*

Sign him up, Catweezel!

*cannot remember where I saw the chart
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 12:52:44 pm
I've got to be honest, if this guy was my manager (in any industry) - I wouldn't have a clue what he was talking about.

I realise English isn't his first language, so I'd make allowances for that - but he's a terrible communicator.

He's still playing the 'transition' card - I got that, anyway.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l3ZXfCZ2_9E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l3ZXfCZ2_9E</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l3ZXfCZ2_9E
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 01:41:17 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:04:59 am
Hes like a spoilt child.

Another Neville gem.  :lmao

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/is0NDokHpmo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/is0NDokHpmo</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=is0NDokHpmo
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 02:04:12 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:14:42 pm
But they did overturn Mac's

It does largely seem to be based on the media response, these days. There was an immediate condemnantion of Mac's red last year and so it was overturned. Ditto Fernandes.

Curtis's red did not get such a vocal media reaction, and so was not overturned.

Conclusion: PL are cowards

Hardly surprising after the farce the refs went on to preside over.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 02:18:09 pm
What's Mainoo done to deserve another England call up? Every time I watch them he's getting rinsed in midfield.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 02:37:08 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:41:17 pm
Another Neville gem.  :lmao

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/is0NDokHpmo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/is0NDokHpmo</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=is0NDokHpmo
Neville is nothing more than a blinkered, manc sewer rat, that you would find in any pub around old Trafford on a match day. He comes out with the same shit that any manc knobhead would.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 03:56:56 pm
Caption this please. :D

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 03:59:00 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:56:56 pm
Caption this please. :D


Van Horse to Rat Boy.

"Please fuck off as far away over there as you can"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 04:11:38 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:56:56 pm
Caption this please. :D


Bruno: "Please sub me!"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 04:22:01 pm
"Look how far you've rolled after that tackle"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 04:24:51 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:56:56 pm
Caption this please. :D


'No I'm not lying. When I jumped Beecher's Brook every year it was that height'
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 04:27:47 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:18:09 pm
What's Mainoo done to deserve another England call up? Every time I watch them he's getting rinsed in midfield.
He plays for Manchester United.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 04:29:47 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:56:56 pm
Caption this please. :D


"Bruno, the exit is over there.  You just walk through it.  Why so dramatic?"
"You do not understand - I.can.never.leave"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 04:39:34 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:56:56 pm
Caption this please. :D



I remember when all of this was non leaky roofs.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 04:59:59 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:56:56 pm
Caption this please. :D



Don't run over there until I get you saddled up!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 05:08:30 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:56:56 pm
Caption this please. :D



'Ruud,Ruud have you heard this one: A rat and a horse went in a bar..'

'Tell it to Neville,stop bothering me'
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 05:48:13 pm
There`s a thread now on Red Cafe where they discuss the quality of their squad. A lot of them think United have the 4-5th best squads in the league and would play a lot better under a better manager. I`m a little bit curious on where this comes from since they have been mainly shit with 4-5 managers in a row now. Why do they think their players are that good? Also, especially mentally overall I think they seem really weak. Do they really have a better squad than Tottenham for instance? I don`t see it, but.

Also interested- where do RAWK rate their squad?

Stuff like this : "We have quality all over the park, I figured Top 4 relatively easily before the season started, and we have created so many chances that just aren't being finished off that is making us look worse that we actually are.
There is a very good squad base here, the right manager would have this team tearing clubs apart in this league and be rampaging through that Europa League group."

Really?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 05:53:40 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 05:48:13 pm
There`s a thread now on Red Cafe where they discuss the quality of their squad. A lot of them think United have the 4-5th best squads in the league and would play a lot better under a better manager. I`m a little bit curious on where this comes from since they have been mainly shit with 4-5 managers in a row now. Why do they think their players are that good? Also, especially mentally overall I think they seem really weak. Do they really have a better squad than Tottenham for instance? I don`t see it, but.

Also interested- where do RAWK rate their squad?

Stuff like this : "We have quality all over the park, I figured Top 4 relatively easily before the season started, and we have created so many chances that just aren't being finished off that is making us look worse that we actually are.
There is a very good squad base here, the right manager would have this team tearing clubs apart in this league and be rampaging through that Europa League group."

Really?
Just had a look at their squad.
Fuckinghell, I didnt realise it was so bad!
Wouldnt want a single one of them players.  Literally not one.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 05:54:20 pm
Honestly think Southgate would win the title with their current squad, easily.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 05:57:16 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 05:08:30 pm
'Ruud,Ruud have you heard this one: A rat and a horse went in a bar..'

'Tell it to Neville,stop bothering me'

 ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 06:05:48 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 05:48:13 pm
There`s a thread now on Red Cafe where they discuss the quality of their squad. A lot of them think United have the 4-5th best squads in the league and would play a lot better under a better manager. I`m a little bit curious on where this comes from since they have been mainly shit with 4-5 managers in a row now. Why do they think their players are that good? Also, especially mentally overall I think they seem really weak. Do they really have a better squad than Tottenham for instance? I don`t see it, but.

Also interested- where do RAWK rate their squad?

Stuff like this : "We have quality all over the park, I figured Top 4 relatively easily before the season started, and we have created so many chances that just aren't being finished off that is making us look worse that we actually are.
There is a very good squad base here, the right manager would have this team tearing clubs apart in this league and be rampaging through that Europa League group."

Really?

ten Hag is such a poor coach, plus seems to be such a weak personality, that yes, they likely would play a LOT better if they got a top coach (Im talking Klopp levels, so not happening).   But even with the 2nd tier of good coaches - likes of Nagelsmann, Alonso, Emery etc - theyd likely get a far better tune out of them.  Sure, this squad isnt at the level they allude to, but it also isnt anywhere near as bad as ten Hag makes them.

 
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 06:10:50 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:18:09 pm
What's Mainoo done to deserve another England call up? Every time I watch them he's getting rinsed in midfield.

I think the England job is mainly about keeping the media on your side for as long as possible. Dropping Mainoo would be met with incredulity so he stays in the squad until they turn on him.
