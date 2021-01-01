« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 806589 times)

Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13600 on: Today at 01:10:49 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:01:18 pm
I assumed he meant the Man City cheerleading squad.

That's the British football media
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13601 on: Today at 01:21:44 pm »
They'll go for Tuchel again.

They love to hire yesterday's man.
Offline Romford_Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13602 on: Today at 01:25:30 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:21:44 pm
They'll go for Tuchel again.

They love to hire yesterday's man.

He's more The Day Before Yesterday
Online afc tukrish

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13603 on: Today at 01:25:36 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:21:44 pm
They'll go for Tuchel again.

They love to hire yesterday's man.

Because they're yesterday's club...
Offline A Complete Flop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13604 on: Today at 01:35:41 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:16:10 am
Votings in, and Ruud is the "frontrunner" - along with Tuchel ;D
Wouldn't hurt to bet on that horse!





Hope they stay away from Frank...

Not a great selection to be honest i wouldn't care if they hired any of those. Actually can't believe they aren't after Emery definitely rate him as a manager.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13605 on: Today at 01:51:46 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 01:35:41 pm
Not a great selection to be honest i wouldn't care if they hired any of those. Actually can't believe they aren't after Emery definitely rate him as a manager.



I'd give it 6 months tops before him and The Great Tax-Dodging Polluter were at war.

Offline Hymer Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13606 on: Today at 01:57:19 pm »
Is Davey Moyes still available?
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13607 on: Today at 02:03:40 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 01:35:41 pm
Not a great selection to be honest i wouldn't care if they hired any of those. Actually can't believe they aren't after Emery definitely rate him as a manager.
Would he want to go to that crazy batshit hellhole?
Online friendofrocky

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13608 on: Today at 02:09:40 pm »
What about a Rooney/ Van Nistelroy management Team?

Shrek & Donkey!
Offline harleydanger

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13609 on: Today at 02:24:23 pm »
Southgate please, then in 5 years Van Nistolroy
Online rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13610 on: Today at 02:40:21 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 01:35:41 pm
Not a great selection to be honest i wouldn't care if they hired any of those. Actually can't believe they aren't after Emery definitely rate him as a manager.

Thomas Frank would be a decent appointment, he'd get them playing better football and make them harder to beat, certainly an improvement on what Ming is doing right now.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13611 on: Today at 02:44:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:40:21 pm
Thomas Frank would be a decent appointment, he'd get them playing better football and make them harder to beat, certainly an improvement on what Ming is doing right now.

Ten always looks like he's lost, one mushroom too many.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13612 on: Today at 02:44:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:40:21 pm
Thomas Frank would be a decent appointment, he'd get them playing better football and make them harder to beat, certainly an improvement on what Ming is doing right now.
Sssshhh!!!
Don't give them any ideas. 
Offline SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13613 on: Today at 02:50:16 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:44:39 pm
Sssshhh!!!
Don't give them any ideas.
Not to worry. If anyone tells them Frank would be a good choice , they'd be on the phone to Lampard in a flash.
Online rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13614 on: Today at 02:56:47 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:44:39 pm
Sssshhh!!!
Don't give them any ideas. 

They're thick as fuck over there though, they will want a household name, not someone no-one really knows, like Arne Slot, Gerard Houllier, Rafa Benitez, Bob Paisley .......
Online 9 kemlyn road

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13615 on: Today at 03:02:41 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:02:09 pm
I remember both Keane and Neville smirking at Souness just before they got battered at Anfield.

They were genuinely convinced that the Mancs could win - to the point where they were openly laughing at Souness.

If so-called 'experts' are that deluded, it's no wonder their mates in the media buy into it.

A lot of their fanbase is still in denial - much like a lot of ours were in the 90s and in periods in the 2000s.

I'm not sure the penny will ever drop for many of them, fan, pundit and MSM writer alike.
I remember it too.the pair of them sniggering at sourness while he spoke ,like a pair of naughty school boys laughing behind the teachers back .
I think it was the week earlier where theyd just won the league cup so of course they were all cock a hoop ,united are back ,let the good times roll ,greatest cup winning side of all time etc etc etc the delusion right off the scale .
So obviously they were nailed on favourites to turn us over at anfield ,all the pundits were in agreement,only a Utd win today lads.
They just cant help themselves when they get all giddy over a couple wins here and there makes them world beaters .you would think by now the likes of Neville and misery guts Keane would be honest with themselves and realise that this has been going on for 12 seasons since bacon face retired and that reality is they are shit and theres no end in sight and long may in continue.
Oh ,and seeing their miserable ,slapped arse faces after the 7-0 in the studio while souey sat there with the smuggest face and goaded the pair of village idiots was priceless.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13616 on: Today at 03:13:44 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 03:02:41 pm
Oh ,and seeing their miserable ,slapped arse faces after the 7-0 in the studio while souey sat there with the smuggest face and goaded the pair of village idiots was priceless.

Indeed it was.  ;D
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13617 on: Today at 03:39:32 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:02:09 pm
I remember both Keane and Neville smirking at Souness just before they got battered at Anfield.

They were genuinely convinced that the Mancs could win - to the point where they were openly laughing at Souness.

If so-called 'experts' are that deluded, it's no wonder their mates in the media buy into it.

A lot of their fanbase is still in denial - much like a lot of ours were in the 90s and in periods in the 2000s.

I'm not sure the penny will ever drop for many of them, fan, pundit and MSM writer alike.

I can't find the pre-game childishness, this is them refusing their medicine.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gxnKZGpC634" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gxnKZGpC634</a>
