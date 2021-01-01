Half the outfield players are eliteThe football departments demand of Ten Hag is for continued improvement this term rather than a top-four finish. Yet to reach the promised land of a 21st title in 2028, the 150th anniversary of Uniteds formation, which is Berradas stated ambition, the squad should already have an elite nucleus with which to build towards such an outcome. They may just do because five players have an argument for a place, at least, in the title-winning Manchester City squad of the past four years: Lisandro Martínez at centre-back, Mainoo in central midfield, Garnacho and Rashford on the wings, and Fernandes in attacking midfield. The question remains, though: is Ten Hag the manager to realise this talent and construct the rest of an elite team?https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/30/after-dismal-home-displays-how-secure-is-erik-ten-hag-at-manchester-unitedGuardiola wouldn't sign a single one of those 5. Delusional
Mad that they want to replace a 78 k stadium!Surely, they could just renovate and save a fortune - not to mention it'd be much quicker.
Jeez.. he'll make a good sandy claus..
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Bonkers. Would be intrigued to know who in the City side they think Mainoo is replacing.
It's only mad if they have to pay for it themselves. If they can replace a decrepit stadium with a new, bigger one and get the taxpayer to pick up the tab then it's a smart move. "Wembley of the north" and getting that bell-end Lord Coe involved are all about setting the scene.Sir Jim and the Glazers didn't get to be billionaires by spending their own money.
He's the guy that Salah put down on his arse in that 7-0
I believe that there a still a few jumps to clear before Van Nistelrooy becomes manager.
Went out in the city centre on Saturday, got the bus in and drove past O/T. Said to the missus - why do you need to replace that? Its already 78k, its going to cost £1.5 billion at least to do and youse are shit. Its just like Everton, shiny new things without fixing the main thing
Redknapp on Garnacho: "Hes going to be a star. He could be in a boyband, whatever he wants. Look at him, hes got the world at his feet. There will be a clamour in his country"
That's pure bollocks. Even the Guardian know it, that's why they aren't allowing comments. 100% for the clicks.
