Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 804785 times)

Offline the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13520 on: Today at 12:23:33 am »
Crrent headlines:

Quote
Manchester United have a viable option in mind to replace Erik ten Hag with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the club directors alarmed by the displays against Liverpool, FC Twente and Tottenham.

https://www.football365.com/news/man-utd-viable-option-replace-ten-hag-alarming-displays


"Viable option" wouldn't fill me with confidence if I was a United supporter...
Offline 4pool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13521 on: Today at 12:31:45 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:23:33 am
Crrent headlines:

https://www.football365.com/news/man-utd-viable-option-replace-ten-hag-alarming-displays


"Viable option" wouldn't fill me with confidence if I was a United supporter...

Ruud it is then.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13522 on: Today at 01:55:54 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:31:45 am
Ruud it is then.

No, that's the equine option...
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13523 on: Today at 01:56:25 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:23:33 am
Crrent headlines:

Quote
Manchester United have a viable option in mind to replace Erik ten Hag with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the club directors alarmed by the displays against Liverpool, FC Twente and Tottenham.

https://www.football365.com/news/man-utd-viable-option-replace-ten-hag-alarming-displays


"Viable option" wouldn't fill me with confidence if I was a United supporter...

Pliable more likely.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13524 on: Today at 02:00:38 am »
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13525 on: Today at 02:01:08 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 08:50:38 am
It doesnt work like that. He may have been a good player for us as he would have been given clear instructions as to how to play plus he would have better players around him. Put any decent player in that United side and they would struggle.

I had to laugh last night at Phil Jones talking about the United way as if thats a thing. Just watch the tactics and the shape of the team..that is the current United way and not something they did 30 years ago. They squander money, bring in shit managers in the hope that they rediscover the mythical United Way.

I agree but in Ugarte's case he's a very limited footballer - terrible on the ball. You could see it last summer in Copa America. PSG wanted rid inside a year for a reason - hilarious they didn't lose their shirt on him.

Offline Kopenhagen

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13526 on: Today at 02:04:13 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:34:54 pm
Potter auditioning for the Manc job... on Sky now.

Their fans would eat him for lunch.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13527 on: Today at 02:11:50 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:04:13 am
Their fans would eat him for lunch.

Is he a prawn sandwich?
Offline xbugawugax

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13528 on: Today at 03:31:23 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 08:12:57 pm
It's really hard to understand when they have all the about-to-be-best-players-in-the world:

Neville on Fernandes: "You look at him in the Premier League and you put him in great company, you look at those great players in that list, hes the only midfield player."


Redknapp on Garnacho: "Hes going to be a star. He could be in a boyband, whatever he wants. Look at him, hes got the world at his feet. There will be a clamour in his country"

Neville on Mainoo: "Mainoo has the world at his feet for the next ten years... temperament and composure off the scale..."

Neville on de Ligt: "I would like to think De Ligt is going to be the best signing. I think these two [De Ligt and Neto] are going to have the most transformative impact on their teams."

Does Neville, in particular, never tire of being utterly wrong? It's incredible stuff from him. He never, ever sees past his love of the club to the reality of the situation other than in the immediate aftermath of another crushing defeat, and even then, he's back saying United will finish above Liverpool two weeks later...

trump levels of delusion that im shocked even some of our fans fall for it
Offline 12C

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13529 on: Today at 05:35:37 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 02:00:38 am
Buyable?
Cost effective
ie Cheap
Offline harleydanger

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13530 on: Today at 05:44:33 am »
We need another Scot, theyre the real football managers: gets Moyes
We need a proven manager, a hard man to sort this squad out: gets Van Gaal
We need a proven winner: Gets Mourinho
We need someone who understands the club, the DNA: gets Ole
We need some who understands modern tactics: get Ten Hag

They havent been good in so long there running out of reasons why theyre not good.
Offline Tokyoite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13531 on: Today at 06:45:13 am »
I do find it amusing that it's no longer the Glazer's fault and they can't blame them for this season. Wonder how long until the Norwich scarfs are out and they turn on Sir Jim The Great.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13532 on: Today at 06:50:20 am »
Half the outfield players are elite

The football departments demand of Ten Hag is for continued improvement this term rather than a top-four finish. Yet to reach the promised land of a 21st title in 2028, the 150th anniversary of Uniteds formation, which is Berradas stated ambition, the squad should already have an elite nucleus with which to build towards such an outcome. They may just do because five players have an argument for a place, at least, in the title-winning Manchester City squad of the past four years: Lisandro Martínez at centre-back, Mainoo in central midfield, Garnacho and Rashford on the wings, and Fernandes in attacking midfield. The question remains, though: is Ten Hag the manager to realise this talent and construct the rest of an elite team?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/30/after-dismal-home-displays-how-secure-is-erik-ten-hag-at-manchester-united

Guardiola wouldn't sign a single one of those 5. Delusional

Offline the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13533 on: Today at 06:56:34 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 05:44:33 am
We need another Scot, theyre the real football managers: gets Moyes
We need a proven manager, a hard man to sort this squad out: gets Van Gaal
We need a proven winner: Gets Mourinho
We need someone who understands the club, the DNA: gets Ole
We need some who understands modern tactics: get Ten Hag

They havent been good in so long there running out of reasons why theyre not good.
You forgot - Rangnick...
Online RedSince86

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13534 on: Today at 06:57:59 am »
Quote from: Alvador on Today at 12:10:35 am
Their billy big bollocks arrogance chasing big names/reputations and throwing buckets of money at them over the years in desperation has fucked them over so much.

Even when it's clear they're physically past it, crocks, cast offs looking for a payday or just ill-suited to their style, they still needed their big name transfer sugar rush "because we're Man United!"

Varane, Casemiro, Di Maria, Falcao, Ronaldo, Mkhitaryan, De Ligt, Matic, Maguire, Sancho, Van Der Beek, Cavani, Lukaku, Sanchez, Schweinsteiger, Pogba.. nearly a 100% failure rate.
That is a 100% failure rate.

Not one of those players was success.

Varane, Casemiro were burnt out, Madrid hierarchy must have been in hysterics getting £120 million for the pair.

Di Maria didn't even want to be there, downed tools after 3 months.

Falcao, an expensive loan, 4 goals that loan season.

Ronaldo, he thought he was bigger than the Club, ended hilariously bad as non United fans knew it would.

Mkhitarayan, no where near his ability he showed at Shaktar and Dortmund, moved ruined him.

Kagawa, One of the best attacking players in Europe under Klopp, never the same player again.

Di Ligt, the Dutch Harry Maguire, Bayern laughing getting his massive wages being a back up CB off the books.

Matic, everyone bar anyone connected to United, could see his legs had gone literally at Chelsea, the drop off once he rocked up at OT was astounding just like Casimero.

Maguire, enough said, Benny Hill music when I think of him at United.

Sancho, be wary signing attacking players from Germany, attitude, application, lack of pace all lacking, no wonder Guardiola didn't fancy him at City, insane contract and fee.

Van Der Beek, been in a career malaise when his mooted dream move to Real in summer 2020 collapsed due to COVID finances,  it's showed since then, Awful nothing player.

Cavani, mostly a impact sub, massive wages, 1 in 4 striker at United, no where near his rate was at PSG.

Lakaku, massive fee, massive wages, started strong gradually got worse, bench player last 6 months, left after 2 seasons.

Sanchez, The piano reveal video was his only highlight, again another player signed who's legs had gone, 6 summers in a row of World Cup, Copa's and Confederation aged him by the time he arrived at OT it showed, brilliant deal for Arsenal.

Schweinsteiger, look up Casemiro and Matic, legs totally gone when he arrived at United.

Pogba, worst transfer in English Football, sold him for £1.5 million bought him for £89 million world transfer record, took the piss in Italy in a poor era of Serie A with Pirlo and Vidal either side of him in Midfield for the over dominant Juve, came to the PL, absolute passenger in big matches, his highlight reel is against relegation fodder, Souness was 110% correct.
Online Draex

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13535 on: Today at 07:03:12 am »
Saw this and how true

Erik ten Hag took over United 3 months before Unai Emery took over at Villa when they were 18th.

Villa are playing Bayern Munich this week, while were 12th.
Offline FiSh77

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13536 on: Today at 07:04:57 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:50:20 am
Half the outfield players are elite

The football departments demand of Ten Hag is for continued improvement this term rather than a top-four finish. Yet to reach the promised land of a 21st title in 2028, the 150th anniversary of Uniteds formation, which is Berradas stated ambition, the squad should already have an elite nucleus with which to build towards such an outcome. They may just do because five players have an argument for a place, at least, in the title-winning Manchester City squad of the past four years: Lisandro Martínez at centre-back, Mainoo in central midfield, Garnacho and Rashford on the wings, and Fernandes in attacking midfield. The question remains, though: is Ten Hag the manager to realise this talent and construct the rest of an elite team?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/30/after-dismal-home-displays-how-secure-is-erik-ten-hag-at-manchester-united

Guardiola wouldn't sign a single one of those 5. Delusional



Knew before clicking the link it would be Jackson, absolute drivel from him again, another idiot who can't see past his love for the club
Offline FiSh77

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13537 on: Today at 07:05:42 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:03:12 am
Saw this and how true

Erik ten Hag took over United 3 months before Unai Emery took over at Villa when they were 18th.

Villa are playing Bayern Munich this week, while were 13th.

Made a slight correction after last night's result ;D
Offline KissThisGuy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13538 on: Today at 07:08:24 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:50:20 am
Half the outfield players are elite

The football departments demand of Ten Hag is for continued improvement this term rather than a top-four finish. Yet to reach the promised land of a 21st title in 2028, the 150th anniversary of Uniteds formation, which is Berradas stated ambition, the squad should already have an elite nucleus with which to build towards such an outcome. They may just do because five players have an argument for a place, at least, in the title-winning Manchester City squad of the past four years: Lisandro Martínez at centre-back, Mainoo in central midfield, Garnacho and Rashford on the wings, and Fernandes in attacking midfield. The question remains, though: is Ten Hag the manager to realise this talent and construct the rest of an elite team?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/30/after-dismal-home-displays-how-secure-is-erik-ten-hag-at-manchester-united

Guardiola wouldn't sign a single one of those 5. Delusional

It amazes me their fans haven't realised Martinez is shite.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13539 on: Today at 07:11:46 am »
Kobbie Mainoo would be in Man Citys title winning squad? :D

Slightly subjective I suppose. Depends what he means by in the squad. Not one of those player he listed would be relied upon by Guardiola when it matters though.

Do United have too many chiefs or is that just how any modern club is structured these days? Barada? Dan Ashworth. Brailsford. Are they all tripping over each other so do they all have very different roles?
Offline TepidT2O

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13540 on: Today at 07:14:35 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:23:33 am
Crrent headlines:

https://www.football365.com/news/man-utd-viable-option-replace-ten-hag-alarming-displays


"Viable option" wouldn't fill me with confidence if I was a United supporter...
Note that the viable option here is Tuchel!
Online Draex

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13541 on: Today at 07:18:01 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:05:42 am
Made a slight correction after last night's result ;D

You might need to keep updating it for bigger numbers! :D
Offline JRed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13542 on: Today at 07:30:23 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:11:46 am
Kobbie Mainoo would be in Man Citys title winning squad? :D

Slightly subjective I suppose. Depends what he means by in the squad. Not one of those player he listed would be relied upon by Guardiola when it matters though.

Do United have too many chiefs or is that just how any modern club is structured these days? Barada? Dan Ashworth. Brailsford. Are they all tripping over each other so do they all have very different roles?
Scott Carson is in their title winning squad, so based on that anyone could really?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13543 on: Today at 07:33:54 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:30:23 am
Scott Carson is in their title winning squad, so based on that anyone could really?

Even their Turkish reserve keeper they were scared to play in cup ties and had Onana going late to international games for? Not so sure!
Online BoRed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13544 on: Today at 07:37:02 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:23:33 am
Manchester United have a viable option in mind to replace Erik ten Hag with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the club directors alarmed by the displays against Liverpool, FC Twente and Tottenham.

https://www.football365.com/news/man-utd-viable-option-replace-ten-hag-alarming-displays

I read that as "replace Erik ten Hag with Sir Jim Ratcliffe". Make it happen!
Online Nick110581

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13545 on: Today at 07:44:36 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:50:20 am
Half the outfield players are elite

The football departments demand of Ten Hag is for continued improvement this term rather than a top-four finish. Yet to reach the promised land of a 21st title in 2028, the 150th anniversary of Uniteds formation, which is Berradas stated ambition, the squad should already have an elite nucleus with which to build towards such an outcome. They may just do because five players have an argument for a place, at least, in the title-winning Manchester City squad of the past four years: Lisandro Martínez at centre-back, Mainoo in central midfield, Garnacho and Rashford on the wings, and Fernandes in attacking midfield. The question remains, though: is Ten Hag the manager to realise this talent and construct the rest of an elite team?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/30/after-dismal-home-displays-how-secure-is-erik-ten-hag-at-manchester-united

Guardiola wouldn't sign a single one of those 5. Delusional

What are they elite at ?
Online Draex

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13546 on: Today at 07:55:03 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:44:36 am
What are they elite at ?

Losing 3-0.
Offline jacobs chains

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13547 on: Today at 07:58:39 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:50:20 am
Half the outfield players are elite

The football departments demand of Ten Hag is for continued improvement this term rather than a top-four finish. Yet to reach the promised land of a 21st title in 2028, the 150th anniversary of Uniteds formation, which is Berradas stated ambition, the squad should already have an elite nucleus with which to build towards such an outcome. They may just do because five players have an argument for a place, at least, in the title-winning Manchester City squad of the past four years: Lisandro Martínez at centre-back, Mainoo in central midfield, Garnacho and Rashford on the wings, and Fernandes in attacking midfield. The question remains, though: is Ten Hag the manager to realise this talent and construct the rest of an elite team?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/30/after-dismal-home-displays-how-secure-is-erik-ten-hag-at-manchester-united

Guardiola wouldn't sign a single one of those 5. Delusional

Even the average United fan would think that's bollocks. They might wish those five midtablers were in City's squad, but that's all.
Online reddebs

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13548 on: Today at 08:04:09 am »
What's this "our board is best in class" bollocks?

When did a Board of Directors start winning football games?

What are they best in class at?

Cycling?  Drilling for oil?  Cheating?

Get rid of the Glazers, bring in "proper football men" and sort out the behind scenes structure were all things they believed would propel them to a title winning team.

They still need a good Coach and better players!!
Offline TSC

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13549 on: Today at 08:05:39 am »
Had a nose at red cafe yesterday and someone asked the following.

ETH sacked tomorrow and Southgate in or stick with ETH until the end of the season?

Someone replied thats like an option from Saw 😁
Online Nick110581

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13550 on: Today at 08:30:40 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:04:09 am
What's this "our board is best in class" bollocks?

When did a Board of Directors start winning football games?

What are they best in class at?

Cycling?  Drilling for oil?  Cheating?

Get rid of the Glazers, bring in "proper football men" and sort out the behind scenes structure were all things they believed would propel them to a title winning team.

They still need a good Coach and better players!!

Someone mentioned this yesterday about the stadium. It has to be 'the best in the world' for some reason.

They are currently 13th with a lopsided squad full of overpaid egos.

They need to build from the bottom up rather than living on past glories and wanting everything to be 'best in class / best in world'.
Offline rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13551 on: Today at 08:57:27 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:30:40 am
Someone mentioned this yesterday about the stadium. It has to be 'the best in the world' for some reason.

They are currently 13th with a lopsided squad full of overpaid egos.

They need to build from the bottom up rather than living on past glories and wanting everything to be 'best in class / best in world'.

Went out in the city centre on Saturday, got the bus in and drove past O/T. Said to the missus - why do you need to replace that? Its already 78k, its going to cost £1.5 billion at least to do and youse are shit. Its just like Everton, shiny new things without fixing the main thing
Offline jepovic

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13552 on: Today at 09:01:40 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:04:09 am
What's this "our board is best in class" bollocks?

When did a Board of Directors start winning football games?

What are they best in class at?

Cycling?  Drilling for oil?  Cheating?

Get rid of the Glazers, bring in "proper football men" and sort out the behind scenes structure were all things they believed would propel them to a title winning team.

They still need a good Coach and better players!!
Start looking for a Ten Hag replacement, then fail, back track and give him a new contract. Fantastic management that
Online Red-Soldier

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13553 on: Today at 09:07:35 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:57:27 am
Went out in the city centre on Saturday, got the bus in and drove past O/T. Said to the missus - why do you need to replace that? Its already 78k, its going to cost £1.5 billion at least to do and youse are shit. Its just like Everton, shiny new things without fixing the main thing

Mad that they want to replace a 78 k stadium!

Surely, they could just renovate and save a fortune - not to mention it'd be much quicker.
Online MrGrumpy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13554 on: Today at 09:10:58 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:31:45 am
Ruud it is then.

I believe that there a still a few jumps to clear before Van Nistelrooy becomes manager.
Online GreatEx

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13555 on: Today at 09:21:18 am »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 07:08:24 am
It amazes me their fans haven't realised Martinez is shite.

It's like they just assume that if a 5-foot-2 bloke is playing centre half then he must be the second coming of Fabio Cannavaro. I haven't exactly watched a lot of him, but I can't see what he's good at? Surprisingly good in the air? Nope, his ability is commensurate with his height. Pace? None. Strength? None. Passing? None. He's the footballing equivalent of Homer Simpson's senior yearbook.
Online reddebs

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13556 on: Today at 09:26:07 am »
I guess they just can't accept they're no longer a serious contender but I love how suddenly they're complaining about City cheating when they loved that they prevented us winning stuff.

Maybe the realise their 20 League titles will be swamped if they're not stopped soon.  Their 13 PL titles record will go soon enough!
Online RedSince86

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13557 on: Today at 09:28:51 am »
OT stadium outside is Ugly AF.

It looks like a Meccano version of Old Trafford done in real life, the 3 Roofs on the modern stands are a monstrosity with all that metal climbing frame set all over it.
