Their billy big bollocks arrogance chasing big names/reputations and throwing buckets of money at them over the years in desperation has fucked them over so much.



Even when it's clear they're physically past it, crocks, cast offs looking for a payday or just ill-suited to their style, they still needed their big name transfer sugar rush "because we're Man United!"



Varane, Casemiro, Di Maria, Falcao, Ronaldo, Mkhitaryan, De Ligt, Matic, Maguire, Sancho, Van Der Beek, Cavani, Lukaku, Sanchez, Schweinsteiger, Pogba.. nearly a 100% failure rate.



That is a 100% failure rate.Not one of those players was success.Varane, Casemiro were burnt out, Madrid hierarchy must have been in hysterics getting £120 million for the pair.Di Maria didn't even want to be there, downed tools after 3 months.Falcao, an expensive loan, 4 goals that loan season.Ronaldo, he thought he was bigger than the Club, ended hilariously bad as non United fans knew it would.Mkhitarayan, no where near his ability he showed at Shaktar and Dortmund, moved ruined him.Kagawa, One of the best attacking players in Europe under Klopp, never the same player again.Di Ligt, the Dutch Harry Maguire, Bayern laughing getting his massive wages being a back up CB off the books.Matic, everyone bar anyone connected to United, could see his legs had gone literally at Chelsea, the drop off once he rocked up at OT was astounding just like Casimero.Maguire, enough said, Benny Hill music when I think of him at United.Sancho, be wary signing attacking players from Germany, attitude, application, lack of pace all lacking, no wonder Guardiola didn't fancy him at City, insane contract and fee.Van Der Beek, been in a career malaise when his mooted dream move to Real in summer 2020 collapsed due to COVID finances, it's showed since then, Awful nothing player.Cavani, mostly a impact sub, massive wages, 1 in 4 striker at United, no where near his rate was at PSG.Lakaku, massive fee, massive wages, started strong gradually got worse, bench player last 6 months, left after 2 seasons.Sanchez, The piano reveal video was his only highlight, again another player signed who's legs had gone, 6 summers in a row of World Cup, Copa's and Confederation aged him by the time he arrived at OT it showed, brilliant deal for Arsenal.Schweinsteiger, look up Casemiro and Matic, legs totally gone when he arrived at United.Pogba, worst transfer in English Football, sold him for £1.5 million bought him for £89 million world transfer record, took the piss in Italy in a poor era of Serie A with Pirlo and Vidal either side of him in Midfield for the over dominant Juve, came to the PL, absolute passenger in big matches, his highlight reel is against relegation fodder, Souness was 110% correct.