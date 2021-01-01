It doesnt work like that. He may have been a good player for us as he would have been given clear instructions as to how to play plus he would have better players around him. Put any decent player in that United side and they would struggle.
I had to laugh last night at Phil Jones talking about the United way as if thats a thing. Just watch the tactics and the shape of the team
..that is the current United way and not something they did 30 years ago. They squander money, bring in shit managers in the hope that they rediscover the mythical United Way.
I agree but in Ugarte's case he's a very limited footballer - terrible on the ball. You could see it last summer in Copa America. PSG wanted rid inside a year for a reason - hilarious they didn't lose their shirt on him.