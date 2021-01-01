« previous next »
the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13520 on: Today at 12:23:33 am
Current headlines:

Manchester United have a viable option in mind to replace Erik ten Hag with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the club directors alarmed by the displays against Liverpool, FC Twente and Tottenham.

https://www.football365.com/news/man-utd-viable-option-replace-ten-hag-alarming-displays


"Viable option" wouldn't fill me with confidence if I was a United supporter...
4pool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13521 on: Today at 12:31:45 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:23:33 am
Crrent headlines:

https://www.football365.com/news/man-utd-viable-option-replace-ten-hag-alarming-displays


"Viable option" wouldn't fill me with confidence if I was a United supporter...

Ruud it is then.
afc tukrish

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13522 on: Today at 01:55:54 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:31:45 am
Ruud it is then.

No, that's the equine option...
BarryCrocker

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13523 on: Today at 01:56:25 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:23:33 am
Crrent headlines:

Manchester United have a viable option in mind to replace Erik ten Hag with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the club directors alarmed by the displays against Liverpool, FC Twente and Tottenham.

https://www.football365.com/news/man-utd-viable-option-replace-ten-hag-alarming-displays


"Viable option" wouldn't fill me with confidence if I was a United supporter...

Pliable more likely.
A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13524 on: Today at 02:00:38 am
Kopenhagen

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13525 on: Today at 02:01:08 am
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 08:50:38 am
It doesnt work like that. He may have been a good player for us as he would have been given clear instructions as to how to play plus he would have better players around him. Put any decent player in that United side and they would struggle.

I had to laugh last night at Phil Jones talking about the United way as if thats a thing. Just watch the tactics and the shape of the team..that is the current United way and not something they did 30 years ago. They squander money, bring in shit managers in the hope that they rediscover the mythical United Way.

I agree but in Ugarte's case he's a very limited footballer - terrible on the ball. You could see it last summer in Copa America. PSG wanted rid inside a year for a reason - hilarious they didn't lose their shirt on him.

Kopenhagen

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13526 on: Today at 02:04:13 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:34:54 pm
Potter auditioning for the Manc job... on Sky now.

Their fans would eat him for lunch.
BarryCrocker

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13527 on: Today at 02:11:50 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:04:13 am
Their fans would eat him for lunch.

Is he a prawn sandwich?
