Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,306
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13440 on: Today at 04:08:17 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:09:50 pm
Why not giving Rooney a chance?


Not being funny but this should be deleted, really. Can't stand Photoshopped stuff, especially when it's pretty cruel and people are actually believing it!
End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,878
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13441 on: Today at 04:12:24 pm
Casemiro 350k a week
Fernandes 300k
Rashford 300k
Mount 250k
Antony 200k
De ligt 195k
Maguire 190k
Shaw 150k
Mazauri 135k
Onana 120k
Martinez 120k
Ugarte 120k
Yoro 115k

That's weekly wage not transfer value BTW.

No time for caution.

JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13442 on: Today at 04:18:23 pm
Quote from: End Product on Today at 04:12:24 pm
Casemiro 350k a week
Fernandes 300k
Rashford 300k
Mount 250k
Antony 200k
De ligt 195k
Maguire 190k
Shaw 150k
Mazauri 135k
Onana 120k
Martinez 120k
Ugarte 120k
Yoro 115k

That's weekly wage not transfer value BTW.

Fairly obvious that is not transfer value.
Nobody is going to pay £200K for Antony
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,085
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13443 on: Today at 04:23:20 pm
Quote from: End Product on Today at 04:12:24 pm
Casemiro 350k a week
Fernandes 300k
Rashford 300k
Mount 250k
Antony 200k
De ligt 195k
Maguire 190k
Shaw 150k
Mazauri 135k
Onana 120k
Martinez 120k
Ugarte 120k
Yoro 115k

That's weekly wage not transfer value BTW.



You look at that list and there is not one you'd want playing for us.
Jurgen YNWA

the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,365
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13444 on: Today at 04:24:39 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:23:20 pm
You look at that list and there is not one you'd want playing for us.
Not a one.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,753
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13445 on: Today at 04:28:07 pm
Quote from: End Product on Today at 04:12:24 pm
Casemiro 350k a week
Fernandes 300k
Rashford 300k
Mount 250k
Antony 200k
De ligt 195k
Maguire 190k
Shaw 150k
Mazauri 135k
Onana 120k
Martinez 120k
Ugarte 120k
Yoro 115k

That's weekly wage not transfer value BTW.



How many of them would you say are actually at value and worth the money? Maybe all of them down from and including Luke Shaw? Defo not Yoro, yet.

I honesty think this is the crux of their issue. Wouldn't matter if Guardiola or Klopp turned up after Ten Hag, They have too many players getting lazy and fat on their dime. Marcus Rashford was never and will never be a £300k a week footballer, they are desperate for Fernandes to be that player but he's not. Casemiro (lol), Mount and Anthony are serious fucking aberrations and de Ligt and Maguire on combined £400k a week is actually insane.

Rashford was their great hope so they overpaid and the rest the only way to get them to join united was to blow everyone else out the water. If they got every decision right each summer from now it'd still take them about 4/5 seasons to get that squad where it should be, and no doubt £1bn quid. Not happening whilst they're building "Wembley of the North". They need half of them lads off the wage bill and out of the team but unlikely they'd even make their money back if they put any of them up for sale. Laughable.
Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,916
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13446 on: Today at 04:35:15 pm
Quote from: jackh on Today at 04:07:20 pm
Ahh, this is the first time I've ever considered that at some point in the next five years Ronaldo will probably end up being offered the job won't he ;D

Highly doubt Ronaldo has the bollocks for management. Maybe internationally as some figurehead. I would imagine he will stay in the game in some ambassadorial role in Saudi until the 2030 World Cup.
Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13447 on: Today at 04:40:04 pm
They just need to stick together, stick to the plan and bounce back.
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13448 on: Today at 04:48:34 pm
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 04:40:04 pm
They just need to stick together, stick to the plan and bounce back.

Absolutely. Itll come. Trust the manager.
Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,766
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13449 on: Today at 04:50:49 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:37:43 pm
I said ages ago they shoudl have kept Ole, he's better than this shithouse bottler. At least he gave us the pleasure of beating Spuds and not Ajax in Madrid ;D

I actually think you are right.  It would've saved them a few quid, anyway.

Signing Ronaldo is what fucked Ole. 

They really are a joke of a club.  They need to take the hit, have a 5 year rebuild, get all the dossers of their books and start again.

ETH has made them worse whil;st spending an absolute wedge!
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,115
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13450 on: Today at 04:56:38 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:50:49 pm
I actually think you are right.  It would've saved them a few quid, anyway.

Signing Ronaldo is what fucked Ole. 

They really are a joke of a club.  They need to take the hit, have a 5 year rebuild, get all the dossers of their books and start again.

ETH has made them worse whil;st spending an absolute wedge!
Wasn't he on the verge of wanting to join Abu Dhabi when the hard shoulder shitter intervened with a phone call, begging him to come "home"?

Their biggest problem is in the stand home every match, glaring down at whoever poor bastard it is who's in charge of this absolute shit show.
Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13451 on: Today at 04:58:14 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:50:49 pm
I actually think you are right.  It would've saved them a few quid, anyway.

Signing Ronaldo is what fucked Ole. 

They really are a joke of a club.  They need to take the hit, have a 5 year rebuild, get all the dossers of their books and start again.

ETH has made them worse whil;st spending an absolute wedge!

They had some good runs of form under Ole at least,wasn't a top coach but not any more clueless as the current one and one of their own.
ByrdmanLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13452 on: Today at 05:00:58 pm
I don't know if anyone already posted it, but Potter and Southgate are the favorites to take over if ten Hag leaves  ;D I think Potter might be a little better than ten Hag, but Southgate would be hilarious.

I honestly cannot believe how stupid that club is, i hope it continues forever, but seriously, anyone with a working set of eyes could have seen this coming.

On top of ten Hag being an absolute fraud, just look at their Transfers.

Ugarte was horrible at PSG and they pay 60 million, De Ligt was horrible at Bayern and they paid 45 million, Zirkzee is too early to judge and showed some signs, but its Hojlund 2.0 imo. Like seriously, how are they so stupid, it's baffling to me.

On top of that, they somehow manage to get just the most unlikeable bunch of players in the world. Bruno, "Licha", Garnacho and Anthony are 4 of the most punchable faces i have ever seen in football.

The only player i rate from that fraudulent club is Amad Diallo and he is being benched almost every week.

And then there are their fans, they are defending ten Hag like he did ANYTHING positive in his stint. They are horrible, they are conceding 3-7 goals regularly against their biggest rivals, its embarrasing.

Please let this go on forever.
Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,013
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13453 on: Today at 05:02:27 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:50:49 pm
I actually think you are right.  It would've saved them a few quid, anyway.

Signing Ronaldo is what fucked Ole. 

They really are a joke of a club.  They need to take the hit, have a 5 year rebuild, get all the dossers of their books and start again.

ETH has made them worse whil;st spending an absolute wedge!

And there is the main problem, they could do all that, step by step with a proper plan implemented by the club but the fans and their entitlement would get out the green and gold and scupper it inside two years. Its wonderfull :-)
Hoping Arne can Slot right in after Klopp

jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,895
    • @hartejack
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13454 on: Today at 05:18:25 pm
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 05:02:27 pm
And there is the main problem, they could do all that, step by step with a proper plan implemented by the club but the fans and their entitlement would get out the green and gold and scupper it inside two years. Its wonderfull :-)

Feels like their best route of it would be if, amidst all the chaos, they actually struck (or stumbled upon) gold with a promising crop of youngers again like in the early 90s. How many clubs have ever been so fortunate even once though?
afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,346
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13455 on: Today at 05:18:54 pm
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 04:40:04 pm
They just need to stick together, stick to the plan and bounce back.

Maybe stick the landing...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,766
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13456 on: Today at 05:25:15 pm
Obviously, we've been on a great run with them being an absolute joke.

Now, if they go ahead and appoint Southgate next.......... ;D
LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,907
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13457 on: Today at 05:29:28 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:21:19 pm
Unedited.


Not that he looks much better.


A large steak pasty a day keeps the doctor away.
Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,203
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13458 on: Today at 05:32:17 pm




Bit rude calling him Plymouth Head...
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,203
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13459 on: Today at 05:33:02 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 02:32:11 pm
Just had a quick blimp at Redcafe ...
Are we still on about Rooney?
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,858
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13460 on: Today at 05:35:16 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 02:32:11 pm
Just had a quick blimp at Redcafe and saw this gem


Also, I'm sure there are promising candidates like that out there, and the people at the club that will be tasked with finding a manager will definitely know way more about them than 99.99% of us on here do. Liverpool found Slot, Inter found Inzaghi, Arsenal found Arteta, etc. It's impossible that Manchester United, the third biggest club in the world, the biggest one in England, one of the most resourceful clubs in the world, and arguably the one whose managerial position is one of the most prestigious ones in world football, and comes with the highest risk-highest reward ratio, cannot find someone like that. The money is good, too. Any manager would love to have it on their CV that they were the first truly successful manager at this club after Mr. Ferguson. It would improve every single manager's CV that's currently alive. It's an immediate entry into the Hall of Fame IMO.

Talk about deluded  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Just because they revere everything Manchester United they think that everyone else does too. There are managers out there that I doubt give much of a toss about the last time Manchester United won one of the big ones.

If managers wanted the risk/reward/hall of fame bollocks hes talking about there theyre as, if not more, likely to want to win a European Cup at Barcelona (its been about 10 years), AC Milan (18 years) or Juventus (hardly won it and not won one this century). And thats just off the top of my head.

Those managers dont really exist. The top ones want to go somewhere that looks stable and/or will let them run it their way.  They dont go to basket cases whose fans talk about probably winning the treble after seeing some some washed up has-been thats been signed on massive wages have one half of good football on the opening day of the season.
Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,858
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13461 on: Today at 05:35:49 pm
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,085
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13462 on: Today at 05:44:19 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:50:49 pm
I actually think you are right.  It would've saved them a few quid, anyway.

Signing Ronaldo is what fucked Ole. 

They really are a joke of a club.  They need to take the hit, have a 5 year rebuild, get all the dossers of their books and start again.

ETH has made them worse whil;st spending an absolute wedge!

Ole was never the answer, but he kept them in a European place most seasons iirc. He'd have kept it ticking over until they could attract a proven manager with a PLAN that wasn't buy everyone who had played for him at Ajax. The recruitment team is light years behind us too, no way would we have signed anyone Ten Hag has signed
Jurgen YNWA

Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,203
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13463 on: Today at 05:54:49 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:44:19 pm
Ole was never the answer, but he kept them in a European place most seasons iirc. He'd have kept it ticking over until they could attract a proven manager with a PLAN that wasn't buy everyone who had played for him at Ajax. The recruitment team is light years behind us too, no way would we have signed anyone Ten Hag has signed
Plus with Ole in charge there was always a free parking space available...
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,085
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13464 on: Today at 05:57:02 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:54:49 pm
Plus with Ole in charge there was always a free parking space available...

Brucie Bonus
Jurgen YNWA

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,051
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13465 on: Today at 06:00:32 pm
It would've cost the mancs £10m to sack Ten Hag in the summer now with his extension deal it;s closer to £17m and that's only himself not his staff.  ;D
LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,907
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13466 on: Today at 06:01:56 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:00:32 pm
It would've cost the mancs £10m to sack Ten Hag in the summer now with his extension deal it;s closer to £17m and that's only himself not his staff.  ;D

Biggest club in the world, small change to them
Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,766
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13467 on: Today at 06:10:47 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:00:32 pm
It would've cost the mancs £10m to sack Ten Hag in the summer now with his extension deal it;s closer to £17m and that's only himself not his staff.  ;D

 ;D

This Karma for all the shit I had to put up with, during the 90s 2000s.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:12:29 pm by Red-Soldier »
Raaphael

  • A fucking embarrassment. Hot 4 Andrew Tate. Works out so beware wokies
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,511
  • Oh yeah? Well fuck you too Greta Gerwig
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #13468 on: Today at 06:17:13 pm
Quote:

The squad is not as bad as the league table would suggest. The right manager and 2-3 really good signings, and we could be an +80 point team within a couple of years.
