I don't know if anyone already posted it, but Potter and Southgate are the favorites to take over if ten Hag leaves
I think Potter might be a little better than ten Hag, but Southgate would be hilarious.
I honestly cannot believe how stupid that club is, i hope it continues forever, but seriously, anyone with a working set of eyes could have seen this coming.
On top of ten Hag being an absolute fraud, just look at their Transfers.
Ugarte was horrible at PSG and they pay 60 million, De Ligt was horrible at Bayern and they paid 45 million, Zirkzee is too early to judge and showed some signs, but its Hojlund 2.0 imo. Like seriously, how are they so stupid, it's baffling to me.
On top of that, they somehow manage to get just the most unlikeable bunch of players in the world. Bruno, "Licha", Garnacho and Anthony are 4 of the most punchable faces i have ever seen in football.
The only player i rate from that fraudulent club is Amad Diallo and he is being benched almost every week.
And then there are their fans, they are defending ten Hag like he did ANYTHING positive in his stint. They are horrible, they are conceding 3-7 goals regularly against their biggest rivals, its embarrasing.
Please let this go on forever.