7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

Kelvinlfc

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:28:50 am
The hype Mainoo gets because he's young & english fucks me off, hes a shite version of Ryan Gravenberch
Ray K

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:31:03 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:23:24 am
Telegraph Football

@TeleFootball

Erik ten Hag backed by Man Utd for now despite mounting pressure


I thought the first word after his name in the tweet started with an s not a b

"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

thaddeus

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:32:37 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:18:10 am
I will never get bored of watching Ugarte and Mainoo trying to pass the ball forward. Hilarious, no wonder they barely got in Spurs half all game. How the hell any manager thinks pairing them is a good idea I'll never know. Still, once Casemiro is dropped it'll all be fine.
It's not just their lack of ball progression either.  Kulusevski and Maddison were constantly picking the ball up in loads of space between the Man U defence and midfield. 

With de Ligt they've once again gone down the buffalo route with a central defender, and just as they were starting to edge Maguire out.  They can't defend high for lack of pace and no combination of their midfielders are anywhere near mobile or hardworking enough to cover the amount of space.  McTominay is a better fit for them than Ugarte  :o
Draex

Today at 09:46:44 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:28:03 am
The club werent but the Transfer Forum? ;D

I thought myself could he fit, the shame.
Wghennessy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:50:48 am
Quote from: Kelvinlfc on Today at 09:28:50 am
The hype Mainoo gets because he's young & english fucks me off, hes a shite version of Ryan Gravenberch

He's absolute shite.
Fromola

Spurs xg 5.33 yesterday. Desperate in any home game to concede that.
darragh85

I had major reservations about Ugarte when I saw that he was the defensive midfielder for a sporting Lisbon team that scraped 4th in the Portuguese league. Then he leaves and they win the league.
Yorkykopite

Watching Martinez venture into midfield in the second half was revealing. I hadn't realised he was quite that slow. The game was too quick for De Ligt too, who looks to be another Maguire.

The new lad up front, Zirkzee, looks to be a disastrous buy. He played in a daze against us and produced a repeat performance yesterday before he was hooked at half time. Further evidence that you need to be careful in acquiring players who seem to have done well in Serie-A.

Worse still they are saddled with over-hyped youngsters in Garnacho and Mainoo. A normal club would be giving these two players the odd bit of game time in Europe or in the League Cup. They would not be regular starters in the Premier League.
Hymer Red

So if they want to they can sack the managoh because hes shite and because they pay him wages. But now they have allowed Sir Jim and his band of merry men in and they paid the Glazers for their go at it so does that mean they cant be sacked? Does that mean they are stuck with their ideas of how a club should be run irrespective of how bad those ideas are? The small print on their contracts would make great reading I wonder just how much it would cost the Glazers to get rid of Jimmeh?
jepovic

Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:05:04 am
I had major reservations about Ugarte when I saw that he was the defensive midfielder for a sporting Lisbon team that scraped 4th in the Portuguese league. Then he leaves and they win the league.
I'd be very hesitant to buy any DM who hasnt faced top opposition at high tempo.
See also Andre in Wolves.
