Watching Martinez venture into midfield in the second half was revealing. I hadn't realised he was quite that slow. The game was too quick for De Ligt too, who looks to be another Maguire.



The new lad up front, Zirkzee, looks to be a disastrous buy. He played in a daze against us and produced a repeat performance yesterday before he was hooked at half time. Further evidence that you need to be careful in acquiring players who seem to have done well in Serie-A.



Worse still they are saddled with over-hyped youngsters in Garnacho and Mainoo. A normal club would be giving these two players the odd bit of game time in Europe or in the League Cup. They would not be regular starters in the Premier League.