Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 795599 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13240 on: Today at 09:45:11 pm »
What is Dave Brailsford contributing?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13241 on: Today at 09:48:22 pm »
It's almost sad that this fun little run will be over shortly when 7 gets the boot, but the silver lining will be that no matter who goes in there aftwerwards, with that utter shower of shite squad, they also have no fucking chance.

There could be a little honeymoon period where they get a few results against relegation fodder, but they have what has to be the worst squad of any so-called big team in Europe that requires a complete and utter tearing down (along with the cesspit stadium) and rebuilding from scratch. That will take years.

Seeing the sense of entitlement from their fans still makes me laugh the most though, as they're singlularly incapable of processing the situation they're in which is very amusing to witness. The total lack of acceptance is almost worthy of admiration if it were not so pathetic. Thing is, it's also extending to the morons they have now put in charge of the footballing management side. Seeing them dither and hold off doing what everyone else in the footballing World knows should have happened at the end of last season - Sacking ETH - really is entertainment of the highest order. Hope against all hope that they show similar ineptitude in their next managerial appointment (c'mon Ratcliffe - Give the job to Southgate)

Their demise has been a long time coming, but now it's here and after all the Demento years and the shite that we had to put up with, I'll forgive myself and anyone else who are revelling in this.





Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13242 on: Today at 09:50:21 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 09:45:11 pm
What is Dave Brailsford contributing?
Money to the Tory party?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13243 on: Today at 09:51:52 pm »
They don't have the manager and that is clear but they've not had the players for years either. It can't be all down to the manager when the recruitment has been this bad. Mourinho the c*nt was probably right when he said getting them second was one of his biggest achievements.

They are full of average players. Those players can't all be moved on cause of the massive wages they are on. Lovely.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13244 on: Today at 09:59:40 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 09:45:11 pm
What is Dave Brailsford contributing?

Well clearly no marginal gains or TUEs as of yet.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13245 on: Today at 10:00:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:48:30 pm
Are you saying Ruud-eh cant fail?

Depends if there is a clash of styles.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13246 on: Today at 10:05:34 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 09:51:52 pm
They don't have the manager and that is clear but they've not had the players for years either. It can't be all down to the manager when the recruitment has been this bad. Mourinho the c*nt was probably right when he said getting them second was one of his biggest achievements.

They are full of average players. Those players can't all be moved on cause of the massive wages they are on. Lovely.

I think the harping on over the structure and culture and players is now a red herring for them. Neville going on about it today while saying, without flinching, that hes a good manager I just dont think he is. Which worries me, as he will be gone soon and surely luck means they will land on a better one. Dont get me wrong I dont think the aforementioned things about culture etc. arent a factor, but if they get even a half decent fella in, they cant get any worse. Unless its Southgate of course :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13247 on: Today at 10:07:21 pm »
You're all being weally weally mean!! 

They'll get it all right soon when they've replaced.....
The owners
The senior management
The manager
The players
The stadium
The refs
The fans

Anyone else.... The media??
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13248 on: Today at 10:12:51 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:08:45 pm
Joking aside, Ten Bob is really toast after this, isn't he?   :(

I dunno. Hes survived plenty of similarly bad results. Still soon after backing him and giving him a contract extension. I reckon he can ride this blip out.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13249 on: Today at 10:13:59 pm »
Theres a lively discussion about a new manager taking place on RedCafe. Its pretty desperate reading but also completely dull. Just an exercise in Top Trumps with all the screamingly obvious names listed and a total absence of sound reasoning. Zidane! Ole! Frank! Conte! Tuchel!

Telling themselves a story about why these are good candidates.

Ive heard of him so we might as well go for him is pretty much the long and short of it.

Brilliant
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13250 on: Today at 10:20:34 pm »
Quote from: TomDcs on Today at 10:05:34 pm
I think the harping on over the structure and culture and players is now a red herring for them. Neville going on about it today while saying, without flinching, that hes a good manager I just dont think he is. Which worries me, as he will be gone soon and surely luck means they will land on a better one. Dont get me wrong I dont think the aforementioned things about culture etc. arent a factor, but if they get even a half decent fella in, they cant get any worse. Unless its Southgate of course :lmao
I think they could get a worse one in Southgate. The way he plays would be a disaster I think. RVN will be the interim if they pull the trigger now. He will most likely be shit so where is the manager that would improve them?

Expectations are above the level of the players. That is always a recipe for disaster. No top manager will take this on.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13251 on: Today at 10:23:43 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:14:27 pm
Perhaps the FSG luvvies should consider the genius strategy of unicorn (or nothing) only makes sense of you actually secure their signature or did you learn nothing from our failed attempts to sign Tchouameni, Bellingham and Mbappe? don't hold your breath when the press start linking us to Wirtz, it will only end in disappointment

The players that fit Liverpool are in two buckets (a) Jota / MacAllister / Szoboszlai style players i.e. very talented, not playing for a massive team, relatively young and not on the radar of Madrid/Bayern/Barca/City or (b) Coutinho / Gravenberch / Chiesa  i.e. made a big move and its not worked out for them, still young, talented and we can secure them without too much competition

so looking back at the summer, are you so sure there are absolutely no players who would fit into the above profiles?

As for United, they've made some decent signings in De Light and Mazroui, it's only their manager that's making them look so bad as a group, when United do eventually get the manager appointment right we will struggle to live with them with the backing we get from FSG
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13252 on: Today at 10:23:47 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:13:59 pm
Theres a lively discussion about a new manager taking place on RedCafe. Its pretty desperate reading but also completely dull. Just an exercise in Top Trumps with all the screamingly obvious names listed and a total absence of sound reasoning. Zidane! Ole! Frank! Conte! Tuchel!

Telling themselves a story about why these are good candidates.

Ive heard of him so we might as well go for him is pretty much the long and short of it.

Brilliant
Conte .my good.  Could you imagine?  Thered be a murder
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13253 on: Today at 10:26:35 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:08:45 pm
Joking aside, Ten Bob is really toast after this, isn't he?   :(
I dunno mate. He's survived a 3-0 and a 7-0..
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13254 on: Today at 10:27:42 pm »
Managerial market is really bleak right now, and their team is so average. Tuchel is the definition of yesterdays man and so grim.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13255 on: Today at 10:30:19 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 06:41:16 pm
Even in the bleakest moments after 1990, Liverpool werent as consistently poor as United.

I guess the one comparison you could make is that we made a lot of crap signings similar to they are right now.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13256 on: Today at 10:30:56 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 07:34:31 pm
give it Ruud-eh til of season!

Ah would . Ahd give it ruud-eh till end of season, aye. Mayse well.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13257 on: Today at 10:34:47 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 09:45:11 pm
What is Dave Brailsford contributing?

Probably implementing a doping regimen as we speak. That's the only way that knight of the realm has been successful in his career.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13258 on: Today at 10:37:02 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:13:59 pm
Just an exercise in Top Trumps with all the screamingly obvious names listed and a total absence of sound reasoning. Zidane! Ole! Frank! Conte! Tuchel!

To be fair, there was a lot of that going on in our own new manager thread earlier this year. 

The big difference is that in our case, the people at the club who actually had to make the decision knew what they were doing and didnt go for the marquee signing.

In Uniteds case, the people making the decision are as completely fucking clueless as the fans. Theyll go for Southgate. It will be a catastrophe.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13259 on: Today at 10:38:42 pm »
Mad how he can have any excuses left. Spent a fortune on his first two seasons. Somehow managed to get even more to spend this summer, all these final piece type signings and theyre still crying out for more. Think they have four summer signings starting today: De Ligt, the shit right back, Ugarte and Zirkzee. Thats a lot of money for absolutely no sign of improvement.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13260 on: Today at 10:38:45 pm »
Theyll spawn a result in Porto and that will be the corner turned, Aston Villa usually soil themselves against this lot so theyll somehow eke out a one goal win over them, with Villa missing a hatful of chances, which will see them swaggering into the international break.

then theyll lose at home to Brentford.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13261 on: Today at 10:39:00 pm »
Spurs have higher xG at Old Trafford than United this season.

:lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13262 on: Today at 10:46:32 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 09:59:40 pm
Well clearly no marginal gains or TUEs as of yet.

Must have mixed up the jiffy bags
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13263 on: Today at 10:51:21 pm »
They are lucky they upped their game against us compared to today. We'd have stuck 8 on them.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13264 on: Today at 10:57:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:30:09 pm


One good thing from our defeat to forestkept them off 11th
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13265 on: Today at 11:00:32 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 06:41:16 pm
Even in the bleakest moments after 1990, Liverpool werent as consistently poor as United.

Even in our "banter years" (c*ntish expression I know), we never went more than 6 or 7 years without putting in a credible-ish title challenge. We were at least in the conversation in:

1991
1996
1997
2002 (OK, we didn't take it to the wire, but still got closer than any recent United team)
2009
2014
2019

Our longest stretch without challenging for the title was between 2002-2009, and we managed to both win the CL and reach another CL final during that period.

United have not got anywhere close to challenging for either of the two big trophies since 2013. Not even in a credible conversation for anything after February in any season. The one season where they did still have even a mathematical chance in April, they went and threw a game vs Leicester to try and stop us getting in the top 4. That's how small time and shit they are now.

Overall, their post-Ferguson period is far worse than our period after the glory years.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13266 on: Today at 11:13:06 pm »
Love hearing all utd fans whinging like fuck. Tell ya What id love more than anything right now to twat everyones heads...

Endo gets a contract extension

Fuck over every bellend on the internet in one day

Angry manc an Libpoo red bellends everywhere coming together for christmas. Its what bob geldof wouldve wanted. R.I.P.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13267 on: Today at 11:17:43 pm »
I struggle to figure out what Ten Hag's philosophy is. He doesn't press. Doesn't play defensive football. Doesn't try to lump it to a big man. Doesn't play a false 9. Doesn't play possession football. What is he teaching these players?

Yes, the red card can change the tactics, but what were the tactics in the first place? 6 of the starting 11 today were his buys. 5 of his buys were on the bench and I think they all came on as subs. He's gotten every player he's asked for, but the finger still points at the 'bad apples' like Rashford and Dalot. Well sit their asses if you think they're dragging the morale down. The word 'manager' is nothing but an empty label for ETH, because he does nothing of the sort.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13268 on: Today at 11:24:56 pm »
Ab well itll be their year next year. Chin up guys.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13269 on: Today at 11:27:05 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 11:17:43 pm
I struggle to figure out what Ten Hag's philosophy is. He doesn't press. Doesn't play defensive football. Doesn't try to lump it to a big man. Doesn't play a false 9. Doesn't play possession football. What is he teaching these players?

Yes, the red card can change the tactics, but what were the tactics in the first place? 6 of the starting 11 today were his buys. 5 of his buys were on the bench and I think they all came on as subs. He's gotten every player he's asked for, but the finger still points at the 'bad apples' like Rashford and Dalot. Well sit their asses if you think they're dragging the morale down. The word 'manager' is nothing but an empty label for ETH, because he does nothing of the sort.
Dont think hes coaching anything to be honest. Theyre all on that much money theyre swanning aboot like fucking superstars which trickles down to their youth players. Its the queen mum being driven aboot like shes an invalid. She doesnt have to walk. Why the fuck should she. Shes the Queen fucking Mum ffs. God save the entitled twat.

Good save you Munchustah 
Long Live You Munchustah
Frustrate the Knavish Pricks
God Save them c*nts
And make them fall
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13270 on: Today at 11:28:25 pm »
Number of times Man Utd have conceded three goals in a game since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013:

Moyes: 5 in 51 games (9.8%)
Van Gaal: 8 in 103 games (7.7%)
Mourinho: 7 in 144 games (4.9%)
Solskjaer: 14 in 168 games (8.3%)
Ten Hag: 23 in 123 games (18.7%)

https://xcancel.com/obrien_jonathan/status/1840513884437823739?t=qj9OPJxHnO89TwVkdNwMLA&s=19
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13271 on: Today at 11:30:25 pm »
Spending over 100 mil plus whatever insane wages on Casemiro, Amrabat and Ugarte is pretty funny. 
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13272 on: Today at 11:31:43 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:28:25 pm
Number of times Man Utd have conceded three goals in a game since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013:

Fucking hell that's incredible
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13273 on: Today at 11:31:45 pm »
Has ETH still got that best win rate or whatever it was

Be fucking funny if he has. Just like the last time PARP
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13274 on: Today at 11:35:53 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 11:30:25 pm
Spending over 100 mil plus whatever insane wages on Casemiro, Amrabat and Ugarte is pretty funny.

I thought Ugarte was their new messiah
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13275 on: Today at 11:38:22 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:35:53 pm
I thought Ugarte was their new messiah
No, he's just a very naughty boy.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13276 on: Today at 11:46:32 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 11:38:22 pm
No, he's just a very naughty boy.

thats the other thread ;)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13277 on: Today at 11:51:17 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 09:45:11 pm
What is Dave Brailsford contributing?

Get Jake Humphreys and Steven Bartlett in the backroom staff to help him implement his marginal gains.
