7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13200 on: Today at 08:15:00 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:04:38 pm
"A bit of heart shown when down to 10 men"

"Some real positive signs"

Fuck me Sky are trying DESPERATELY to gaslight us into thinking they were not turbo shite

It's Stockholm Syndrome mate. ;)

The funniest thing is the gaslighting only hurts United. They're in denial when it comes to the rot in their own club, and the media using kid gloves with them doesn't help.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13201 on: Today at 08:15:33 pm »
They said on my feed during the game the whole board was there today so sacked before bedtime if they watch any of the sports channels and see whats being said about them....... Gareth will be sat staring at his phone
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13202 on: Today at 08:15:37 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:01:02 pm
I'd love to see a 2024 league table.

They must be bottom 6 easily.
As high as 8th actually.

Just look at the Ev though

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/premier-league/jahrestabelle/wettbewerb/GB1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13203 on: Today at 08:18:52 pm »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 07:05:55 pm
If they appeal that red, surely he gets an extra game ban for a frivolous appeal

Think that rule only applies to macherano and VVD
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13204 on: Today at 08:23:43 pm »
Shame Roy Keane wasn't part of the panel today. Would've been some fun soundbites I reckon.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13205 on: Today at 08:26:14 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 07:01:17 pm
Ohhh I could crush a grape

ETHs head in the shape of a grape?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13206 on: Today at 08:34:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:15:00 pm
It's Stockholm Syndrome mate. ;)

The funniest thing is the gaslighting only hurts United. They're in denial when it comes to the rot in their own club, and the media using kid gloves with them doesn't help.
And long may the gas lighting continue as the longer they do it the longer the decline lasts.
Theyve had a very easy ride from the media since bacon face retired ,compare it with our decline in the 90s and they were dancing on our grave with glee at our demise and as the decade went on it was ,x years since Liverpool won the league ,a constant reminder of how long it was since wed been champions.
But with them ,not a peep ,just another corner turned at every false dawn after some mediocre win  (Fulham)at the start of the season ,or an expected win (Barnsley ) which was hailed as one of the greatest results ever .
And here we are after another home ,humiliating defeat off another mid table side and sky ,rat boy and the rest of the united fan boys still trying to tell us we havent seen what weve just seen .
Theyre fucking crap and Im loving every fucking second of it .long may it and the gaslighting continue.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13207 on: Today at 08:36:55 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 07:47:29 pm
He doesn't care about (or seemingly watch if he thinks De Ligt and the other guy are any good) actual football, just transfers.

What an utterly bizarre post to make on this thread though.

Yeh, any opportunity to rehash the Summer Transfer Window misery whilst looking forward to further angst in February.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13208 on: Today at 08:37:16 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:26:20 pm
If they sack him, would they have to pay any compo?

This thread needs a pic of Ten Hag careering downhill in a bathtub. Or something.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13209 on: Today at 08:40:28 pm »
It's said Man Utd is a luxury Everton. But actually Everton is a poorman's Man Utd:

Points in their last 15 Premier League games:

Everton: 21
Man Utd: 19
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13210 on: Today at 08:41:12 pm »
Oh dear what a shame 😁
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13211 on: Today at 08:42:08 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 07:36:51 pm
They're taking Martinez to Isengard!
They won't agree, Orthanc you for saying so....
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13212 on: Today at 08:48:33 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:14:27 pm
As for United, they've made some decent signings in De Light and Mazroui, it's only their manager that's making them look so bad as a group, when United do eventually get the manager appointment right we will struggle to live with them with the backing we get from FSG

Were good for another few years then.

Seriously, their problems run deeper than just the manager. Theyre worrying about cutting costs by sacking the tea lady and doing nothing to address the real problems in the whole structure of the club and their facilities. It will be five years before they get their shiny new paddling pool stadium.

A decent manager could probably get a tune out of their squad but what decent manager is going to touch them with a barge pole right now?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13213 on: Today at 08:51:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:15:00 pm
It's Stockholm Syndrome mate. ;)

The funniest thing is the gaslighting only hurts United. They're in denial when it comes to the rot in their own club, and the media using kid gloves with them doesn't help.

When I was a kid growing up, Manchester United and Spurs were shite. Absolute dogshite.

And yet to listen to the media they were the best 'glamour' clubs in the country.


Made your mind boggle even back then in the 70s.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13214 on: Today at 08:51:58 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:14:27 pm
Perhaps the FSG luvvies should consider the genius strategy of unicorn (or nothing) only makes sense of you actually secure their signature or did you learn nothing from our failed attempts to sign Tchouameni, Bellingham and Mbappe? don't hold your breath when the press start linking us to Wirtz, it will only end in disappointment

The players that fit Liverpool are in two buckets (a) Jota / MacAllister / Szoboszlai style players i.e. very talented, not playing for a massive team, relatively young and not on the radar of Madrid/Bayern/Barca/City or (b) Coutinho / Gravenberch / Chiesa  i.e. made a big move and its not worked out for them, still young, talented and we can secure them without too much competition

so looking back at the summer, are you so sure there are absolutely no players who would fit into the above profiles?

As for United, they've made some decent signings in De Light and Mazroui, it's only their manager that's making them look so bad as a group, when United do eventually get the manager appointment right we will struggle to live with them with the backing we get from FSG



Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13215 on: Today at 08:52:30 pm »
How high is their wage bill ?

Players like Rashford earning insane money and he hardly tries.
