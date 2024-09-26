« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 788432 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13000 on: September 26, 2024, 08:57:30 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on September 26, 2024, 03:47:46 pm
Garnacho's brother defending Ten Hag on Twitter and pointing the finger at the players. :lmao



Jesus Christ that Garnacho is a mad looking c*nt
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13001 on: September 26, 2024, 08:58:12 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on September 26, 2024, 03:47:46 pm
Garnacho's brother defending Ten Hag on Twitter and pointing the finger at the players. :lmao


They definitely had shutters on their prams when they were little.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13002 on: September 26, 2024, 09:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 26, 2024, 08:58:12 pm
They definitely had shutters on their prams when they were little.

Midwife deffo took one look at them and slapped their ma instead
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13003 on: September 26, 2024, 09:12:31 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on September 26, 2024, 09:03:39 pm
Midwife deffo took one look at them and slapped their ma instead
Their parents used to put a pork chop around their necks so the dog would take notice of them.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13004 on: September 26, 2024, 09:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 26, 2024, 09:12:31 pm
Their parents used to put a pork chop around their necks so the dog would take notice of them.
He looks like a fictional character from a Tim Burton movie.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13005 on: September 26, 2024, 09:26:49 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on September 26, 2024, 09:24:40 pm
He looks like a fictional character from a Tim Burton movie.
Him and his brother used to get fed with catapults.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13006 on: September 26, 2024, 09:30:32 pm »
Duane Dibbley!

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13007 on: September 26, 2024, 09:31:45 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13008 on: September 26, 2024, 10:47:28 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13009 on: Yesterday at 12:29:31 am »
he's a crap manager, but he's pretty good at coming up with excuses on a regular basis :)

Erik ten Hag has pleaded for patience at Manchester United, saying time is required to build Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Højlund to reach their potential.

You have to assess the situation, the manager said. Still we are working and are in progress. We have made the choice to sign young players, like last year Højlund, like this year Zirkzee, Yoro  players who we believe in at this moment and also for the future and we have to build them.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13010 on: Yesterday at 06:50:30 am »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13011 on: Yesterday at 08:26:37 am »
The over reaction to this draw is hilarious.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13012 on: Yesterday at 08:51:03 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:26:37 am
The over reaction to this draw is hilarious.
While also being utterly predictable. As has been said before, they are the ultimate boom/bust club. Every win is greeted like the dawning of a new era (corner turned, swagger back after hammering a League 1 side etc.) while every negative result (they really should be beating FC Twente at home) is seen as cataclysmic. Much of their fanbase view them as temporarily deprived giants rather than the midtable rabble they've been for the majority of their history. The media is complicit in perpetuating this myth and then you have the likes of Neville and Ferdinand adding fuel to the fire with their idiocy.

We should not complain though as it is terrific entertainment  :D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13013 on: Yesterday at 08:55:54 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 08:51:03 am
While also being utterly predictable. As has been said before, they are the ultimate boom/bust club. Every win is greeted like the dawning of a new era (corner turned, swagger back after hammering a League 1 side etc.) while every negative result (they really should be beating FC Twente at home) is seen as cataclysmic. Much of their fanbase view them as temporarily deprived giants rather than the midtable rabble they've been for the majority of their history. The media is complicit in perpetuating this myth and then you have the likes of Neville and Ferdinand adding fuel to the fire with their idiocy.

We should not complain though as it is terrific entertainment  :D

Speaking of which:

Quote
Before the draw at Palace, United beat Barnsley 7-0 in the League Cup after winning 3-0 at Southampton. I think we turned a corner [in the past two weeks] and now we have to work with the squad and that takes time, Ten Hag said.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/26/erik-ten-hag-manchester-united-leny-yoro-joshua-zirkzee
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13014 on: Yesterday at 10:14:51 am »
Quote from: TSC on September 26, 2024, 10:47:28 pm
Surely this is top trolling?

https://metro.co.uk/2024/09/26/ole-gunnar-solskjaer-sends-message-man-utd-sensational-return-21680022/


He thinks it wrong to talk about someone elses job but the proceeds to talk about it.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13015 on: Yesterday at 11:07:18 am »
Them artists impressions of their new stadium are just mad. I heard on the news the other day Whats the Story in Balamory was making a comeback, didn't realise it was to build them a new stadium
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13016 on: Yesterday at 11:15:33 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on September 26, 2024, 03:47:46 pm
Garnacho's brother defending Ten Hag on Twitter and pointing the finger at the players. :lmao



Christ, his brother is a ventriloquist's dummy as well :o Some genes in that family.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13017 on: Yesterday at 11:27:43 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:29:31 am
he's a crap manager, but he's pretty good at coming up with excuses on a regular basis :)

Erik ten Hag has pleaded for patience at Manchester United, saying time is required to build Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Højlund to reach their potential.

You have to assess the situation, the manager said. Still we are working and are in progress. We have made the choice to sign young players, like last year Højlund, like this year Zirkzee, Yoro  players who we believe in at this moment and also for the future and we have to build them.
He's definitely one of the elite managers at excuse making!

I'll sort of give him that excuse on Yoro as it's really rare to see 18-year old central defenders in the Premier League (even rarer - actually, unheard of - to have one on £150k/week).  He's not kicked a ball for them yet though and they did also sign 25-year old de Ligt in the same position.

Zirkzee is 23 and Hjolund is now 21 and has had a year in the Premier League.  Young attacking players are far more common in the Premier League - Haaland was 21 when Man City signed him!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13018 on: Yesterday at 11:29:25 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:15:33 am
Christ, his brother is a ventriloquist's dummy as well :o Some genes in that family.
;D

You're a bad person  :thumbup
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13019 on: Yesterday at 11:39:23 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:15:33 am
Christ, his brother is a ventriloquist's dummy as well :o Some genes in that family.

Gottle o'geer.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13020 on: Yesterday at 11:53:09 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on September 26, 2024, 05:51:33 pm


Why does it look like somebody took a picture of the rendering on their phone and posted it?


Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13021 on: Yesterday at 11:54:49 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:29:31 am
he's a crap manager, but he's pretty good at coming up with excuses on a regular basis :)

Erik ten Hag has pleaded for patience at Manchester United, saying time is required to build Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Højlund to reach their potential.

You have to assess the situation, the manager said. Still we are working and are in progress. We have made the choice to sign young players, like last year Højlund, like this year Zirkzee, Yoro  players who we believe in at this moment and also for the future and we have to build them.

If he doesnt make these excuses, every single press conference would just be him repeating that his players are shite, his team is shite, his squad is shite, he has wasted billions of pounds and the club is utterly screwed.

Better for him obviously to keep the excuses flowing, it somehow managed to secure him a contract extension in the summer which was an amazing achievement all things considered !!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13022 on: Yesterday at 11:56:40 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:29:25 am
;D

You're a bad person  :thumbup

;D

I think it was Claire who first pointed out the ventiloquist's dummy likeness of Garnacho and once you've noticed it you can't unsee it ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13023 on: Yesterday at 12:16:00 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 08:51:03 am
While also being utterly predictable. As has been said before, they are the ultimate boom/bust club. Every win is greeted like the dawning of a new era (corner turned, swagger back after hammering a League 1 side etc.) while every negative result (they really should be beating FC Twente at home) is seen as cataclysmic. Much of their fanbase view them as temporarily deprived giants rather than the midtable rabble they've been for the majority of their history. The media is complicit in perpetuating this myth and then you have the likes of Neville and Ferdinand adding fuel to the fire with their idiocy.

We should not complain though as it is terrific entertainment  :D

Come on now. This is Manchstr Yernarted were talking about.

The most entitled club and fanbase in world football.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13024 on: Yesterday at 01:14:03 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on September 25, 2024, 09:24:20 am
They've released plans for their new Old Trafford. Or: When you order Bayern's Allianz Arena off Temu.



Actually think they bought a Bayern paddling pool from Lidl and stuck it in their model

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13025 on: Yesterday at 01:15:56 pm »
Amazing :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13026 on: Yesterday at 01:25:52 pm »
FC Twente beat us 2-0, at least Yernited scored against them.

Granted our defeat to them was in a friendly and it was 48 years ago, but it's still another victory for Ten Haaaahg and his mighty devils.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13027 on: Yesterday at 02:00:03 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 01:25:52 pm
FC Twente beat us 2-0, at least Yernited scored against them.

Granted our defeat to them was in a friendly and it was 48 years ago, but it's still another victory for Ten Haaaahg and his mighty devils.

48 years ago, allowing for inflation, that's like a 40 nil defeat.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13028 on: Yesterday at 02:33:57 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:56:40 am
;D

I think it was Claire who first pointed out the ventiloquist's dummy likeness of Garnacho and once you've noticed it you can't unsee it ;D

I looked at the photo and just thought his mum was trying to say "Gotella de cerveza"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13029 on: Yesterday at 02:53:54 pm »
Are we saying his real name is Barnacho?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13030 on: Yesterday at 05:20:42 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on September 26, 2024, 03:47:46 pm
Garnacho's brother defending Ten Hag on Twitter and pointing the finger at the players. :lmao



His brother is a proper little gobshite.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13031 on: Yesterday at 08:55:52 pm »
Garnacho's brother can't even play the circle game correctly.

Has to be below your waist you muppet.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13032 on: Yesterday at 10:19:11 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 01:14:03 pm
Actually think they bought a Bayern paddling pool from Lidl and stuck it in their model



 :wellin
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13033 on: Yesterday at 10:43:27 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on September 26, 2024, 11:00:23 am
If you look back, there were posts like this written about Moyes, Van Gaal, Mourinho, Oleh and now ETH.

No doubt we'll be writing the same about Southgate, van Nistelrooy, Kieran McKenna, and Uncle Tom Cobley.

Always better to drag out the suffering phase of their latest failure though.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13034 on: Today at 09:26:21 am »
Quote from: Ray K on September 26, 2024, 11:00:23 am
If you look back, there were posts like this written about Moyes, Van Gaal, Mourinho, Oleh and now ETH.

No doubt we'll be writing the same about Southgate, van Nistelrooy, Kieran McKenna, and Uncle Tom Cobley.

We pretty much saw off all those. Ole was toast after the 5-0, Mourinho was sacked after a defeat at Anfield, Moyes was done for the day we stuffed them at Old Trafford at the back end of 13/14 and Van Gaal was a dead man walking after we turned them over in the Europa League and was out at the end of that season despite winning the FA Cup.

Ten Hag only survived the 7-0 as they beat us to top 4 that season and would have been gone had they not fluked the comeback in the quarter final against us. The 4-0 the other week left him a dead man walking.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13035 on: Today at 09:29:47 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:26:21 am
We pretty much saw off all those. Ole was toast after the 5-0, Mourinho was sacked after a defeat at Anfield, Moyes was done for the day we stuffed them at Old Trafford at the back end of 13/14 and Van Gaal was a dead man walking after we turned them over in the Europa League and was out at the end of that season despite winning the FA Cup.

Ten Hag only survived the 7-0 as they beat us to top 4 that season and would have been gone had they not fluked the comeback in the quarter final against us. The 4-0 the other week left him a dead man walking.

3-0 ;)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13036 on: Today at 11:08:27 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:26:21 am
We pretty much saw off all those. Ole was toast after the 5-0, Mourinho was sacked after a defeat at Anfield, Moyes was done for the day we stuffed them at Old Trafford at the back end of 13/14 and Van Gaal was a dead man walking after we turned them over in the Europa League and was out at the end of that season despite winning the FA Cup.

Ten Hag only survived the 7-0 as they beat us to top 4 that season and would have been gone had they not fluked the comeback in the quarter final against us. The 4-0 the other week left him a dead man walking.

He's been that since last season, they just couldn't get Tuchel to take the job, or he'd have gone in the summer. That's how bad they are now, no-one of any standing wants to manage them
