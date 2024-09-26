If you look back, there were posts like this written about Moyes, Van Gaal, Mourinho, Oleh and now ETH.



No doubt we'll be writing the same about Southgate, van Nistelrooy, Kieran McKenna, and Uncle Tom Cobley.



We pretty much saw off all those. Ole was toast after the 5-0, Mourinho was sacked after a defeat at Anfield, Moyes was done for the day we stuffed them at Old Trafford at the back end of 13/14 and Van Gaal was a dead man walking after we turned them over in the Europa League and was out at the end of that season despite winning the FA Cup.Ten Hag only survived the 7-0 as they beat us to top 4 that season and would have been gone had they not fluked the comeback in the quarter final against us. The 4-0 the other week left him a dead man walking.