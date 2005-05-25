Jesus christ: Project 150...
Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada has told staff that the aim is to win the Premier League title in 2028, for the 150th anniversary of the club being formed.
Berrada, who officially joined from rivals Manchester City in June, addressed employees during a meeting at Old Trafford last Wednesday and mapped out the ambitions shared by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the football hierarchy.
Berrada informed staff of Project 150 so called because it coincides with the major milestone of Uniteds existence. The club was founded, as Newton Heath, in 1878, before changing its name to Manchester United in 1902.