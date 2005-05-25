Heres a theory



ten Hag realised that M** U was an impossible job after the first few games. He also knows that sooner or later his contract will be terminated, but the payoff will be juicy and will allow him to manage FC Twente as a hobby for as long as he wants to. While awaiting for the axe to fall, he is busy signing up his mates on lucrative contracts at M** U so that they too will be financially set up for life. Onana and Martinez are two of the obvious non entities on such contracts but there is probably a cloakroom attendant who used to work at Ajax now earning £30K per week at Old Trafford.

