« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 320 321 322 323 324 [325]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 784546 times)

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,787
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12960 on: Today at 10:09:31 am »
Logged

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,992
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12961 on: Today at 10:38:25 am »
Stuff em and when they are stuffed stuff em again Southgate willl be getting itchy might be time for the swap
Logged
Hoping Arne can Slot right in after Klopp

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,031
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12962 on: Today at 10:52:28 am »
Took my youngest to see us beat West Ham 5-1 last night as a treat for his 14th Birthday today. He is so so glad I never allowed his Ma to drag him down the route of supporting her shite ;D

To rob the Jota song "Oh, they can't beat FC Twente"
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,354
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12963 on: Today at 10:55:54 am »
Desperately need them to have a good month to keep him in place
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,404
  • Truthiness
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12964 on: Today at 11:00:23 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:55:54 am
Desperately need them to have a good month to keep him in place
If you look back, there were posts like this written about Moyes, Van Gaal, Mourinho, Oleh and now ETH.

No doubt we'll be writing the same about Southgate, van Nistelrooy, Kieran McKenna, and Uncle Tom Cobley.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,750
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12965 on: Today at 11:03:26 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:00:23 am
If you look back, there were posts like this written about Moyes, Van Gaal, Mourinho, Oleh and now ETH.

No doubt we'll be writing the same about Southgate, van Nistelrooy, Kieran McKenna, and Uncle Toby Collyer.

Corrected.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,282
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12966 on: Today at 11:05:00 am »
Arise Sir Gareth!
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,736
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12967 on: Today at 11:49:44 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:05:00 am
Arise Sir Gareth!

Yeah that's 100% the alternative and it'll carry on being great fun :D so doesn't matter if Hag wins or loses
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,880
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12968 on: Today at 12:13:52 pm »
You can tell times are bad when the Manchester Guardian doesn't enable comments on their latest shithouse result :)
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline oldman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12969 on: Today at 12:24:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:55:54 am
Desperately need them to have a good month to keep him in place

NO
I hope they lose every game - forever
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,046
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12970 on: Today at 01:23:35 pm »
They are probably setting up crowdfunding management decisions, where fans can choose who they buy and what formation to play. All via one easy subscription.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,417
  • BoRac
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12971 on: Today at 01:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:13:52 pm
You can tell times are bad when the Manchester Guardian doesn't enable comments on their latest shithouse result :)

There are comments on their match report.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/25/manchester-united-twente-europa-league-match-report

Currently top rated comment - "Eriksen gets a bit of stick from time to time but he performed the Casemiro role perfectly tonight." ;D
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12972 on: Today at 01:29:23 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 10:37:03 pm
Is that seriously the best artists impression they could commission for the New Wembley of the North? Sir Jim working on the cheap again?

I thought the same thing. It looks shoddy and cheap, like something mocked up on the Rollercoaster Tycoon in 1999.

Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12973 on: Today at 01:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:37:42 am
A manager who has had many transfer windows, 2 years and millions to spend,  never showed any sign of implementing any kind of style of play that is effective. Given backing for the new season, does exactly the same as always in the transfer window and is still struggling?

But, they stopped people working from home and sacked some office workers!

Hilarious, isn't it? "Things will change under Sir Jim," etc., etc. ... then you go and buy De Ligt and Mazraoui. :lmao
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,404
  • Truthiness
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12974 on: Today at 02:20:28 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 01:24:34 pm
There are comments on their match report.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/25/manchester-united-twente-europa-league-match-report

Currently top rated comment - "Eriksen gets a bit of stick from time to time but he performed the Casemiro role perfectly tonight." ;D
I learned from the comments that in their last 9 European games, they've had a lucky 1-0 win over mighty Copenhagen, drawn 3 and lost 5.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,817
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12975 on: Today at 03:45:51 pm »
Just seen the high comedy of maguires attempted tackle for the goal last night.  The wide parting of his legs was truly xxx rated
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12976 on: Today at 03:47:46 pm »
Garnacho's brother defending Ten Hag on Twitter and pointing the finger at the players. :lmao

Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,019
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12977 on: Today at 04:29:44 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 01:24:34 pm
There are comments on their match report.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/25/manchester-united-twente-europa-league-match-report

Currently top rated comment - "Eriksen gets a bit of stick from time to time but he performed the Casemiro role perfectly tonight." ;D

Is that the slow, out of shape, past his prime and over-rated role?
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,281
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12978 on: Today at 04:36:52 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:29:44 pm
Is that the slow, out of shape, past his prime and over-rated role?

added to concession of possession leading to a goal...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,676
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12979 on: Today at 04:43:32 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 07:51:50 am
Every Ten Hag interview sounds like he took over the team yesterday and he hasn't had time to sort out any of their problems. He's been in charge for two and a half fucking years.
And here's to many more years in charge. Top job he's being done there and make no mistake guv...
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,234
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12980 on: Today at 05:09:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:52:28 am
Took my youngest to see us beat West Ham 5-1 last night as a treat for his 14th Birthday today. He is so so glad I never allowed his Ma to drag him down the route of supporting her shite ;D

To rob the Jota song "Oh, they can't beat FC Twente"

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,880
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12981 on: Today at 05:16:57 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 01:24:34 pm
There are comments on their match report.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/25/manchester-united-twente-europa-league-match-report

Currently top rated comment - "Eriksen gets a bit of stick from time to time but he performed the Casemiro role perfectly tonight." ;D

You're right mate. Wasn't showing up for me before

Some great comments in there. :)
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,880
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12982 on: Today at 05:18:26 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:29:23 pm
I thought the same thing. It looks shoddy and cheap, like something mocked up on the Rollercoaster Tycoon in 1999.



USM is where it's at man!




You could even build your own burger huts! :D
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,783
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12983 on: Today at 05:24:23 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:10:33 am
and here comes another Simon Stone article!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c2lnkd7r2y1o

Love the table of the comparison to the orchid few seasons and the first 8 games.

Looks like they're scoring more, but it includes the demolition of Barnsley, which is going to skew things dramatically (when that game provided half their goals so far this season).

It's delicious.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12984 on: Today at 05:27:02 pm »
is today the first time Ten Hag has said anything about his own role in things being crappy - "I need to look in the mirror" kind of thing?

up till now he's pointed at the players each time AFAIK.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,031
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12985 on: Today at 05:33:30 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:24:20 am
They've released plans for their new Old Trafford. Or: When you order Bayern's Allianz Arena off Temu.




Never mind the throat Lozenge in the middle, who the fuck is building all the tower blocks and does Che Neville know Hotel Football is getting demolished?

God, Manchester is fucking ugly as it is, without about another 57 skyscapers. Driving home from the match last night, joined the M62 at the M57 and as you pass the first junction, all you can see in the distance is hundreds of fucking red lights, horrible sight
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,074
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12986 on: Today at 05:45:55 pm »
Heres a theory

ten Hag realised that M** U was an impossible job after the first few games. He also knows that sooner or later his contract will be terminated, but the payoff will be juicy and will allow him to manage FC Twente as a hobby for as long as he wants to. While awaiting for the axe to fall, he is busy signing up his mates on lucrative contracts at M** U so that they too will be financially set up for life. Onana and Martinez are two of the obvious non entities on such contracts but there is probably a cloakroom attendant who used to work at Ajax now earning £30K per week at Old Trafford.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12987 on: Today at 05:51:33 pm »


Why does it look like somebody took a picture of the rendering on their phone and posted it?
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,374
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12988 on: Today at 05:52:57 pm »
Jesus christ: Project 150...


Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada has told staff that the aim is to win the Premier League title in 2028, for the 150th anniversary of the club being formed.

Berrada, who officially joined from rivals Manchester City in June, addressed employees during a meeting at Old Trafford last Wednesday and mapped out the ambitions shared by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the football hierarchy.

Berrada informed staff of Project 150  so called because it coincides with the major milestone of Uniteds existence. The club was founded, as Newton Heath, in 1878, before changing its name to Manchester United in 1902.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 320 321 322 323 324 [325]   Go Up
« previous next »
 