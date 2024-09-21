« previous next »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12840 on: September 21, 2024, 10:46:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 21, 2024, 10:44:36 pm
Hes some wanker. Being a dirty bastard who regularly throws in shithouse cowardly tackles does not make you a hard man.
The Butcher.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12841 on: September 21, 2024, 10:59:56 pm »
Ugarte 14 passes.

2 passes Forward.

12 passes backwards to defenders.

He's one of those DM's who's only good off the ball, give him the ball and hes wretched.
« Reply #12842 on: September 21, 2024, 11:13:03 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12843 on: September 21, 2024, 11:44:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 21, 2024, 10:44:36 pm
Hes some wanker. Being a dirty bastard who regularly throws in shithouse cowardly tackles does not make you a hard man.

If he'd done that during the 7-0, maybe he wouldn't have fallen over...
« Reply #12844 on: Yesterday at 01:05:16 am »
"Marcus Rashford is looking like his old self - he has 3 goals in the last 2 games!!!"



(Fails to mention that 2 off them were against Barnsley)
« Reply #12845 on: Yesterday at 03:11:44 am »
They were back for about 4 days, didn't last long this time either eh
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:05:16 am
"Marcus Rashford is looking like his old self - he has 3 goals in the last 2 games!!!"



(Fails to mention that 2 off them were against Barnsley)

Sounds like the old Marcus Rashford to me
« Reply #12847 on: Yesterday at 08:16:40 am »
Quote from: 4pool on September 21, 2024, 10:30:59 pm
I missed something.

I thought these were back after the 47 goals they scored midweek.  :jester

They are back on their path to becoming Everton.

Ten hag We ate Palace alive (in a 0-0 draw). Winning without winning

The delusional paddock channel talking up positives in a 0-0 performance against a Palace team, thats conceded 7 league goals and haven't won a pl game this season.
How the mighty have fallen.
The levels of delusion are off the charts. Maybe this happens when you have a generation of football fans who generally have stinking opinions (were cooking, you know ball, defenders aint ready and all that crap) combined with them not being old enough to remember the last time this lot were actually really good.

Apparently they played the perfect game yesterday, all their players played well, they just couldnt score. Then you have a few grumpier older Mancs calling it as they see it. Still very entertaining. They look light years behind someone like Villa. Newcastle have looked a bit wobbly, Chelsea might be getting things together, leaving all haters aside, youd say theyre at best battling the likes of Brighton and Spurs for about 6th or 7th again are t they?
Heard one of them say the correct thing, but for the wrong reasons.  He said United arent going to finish anywhere near 8th this season, which I think most people agree would be a sensible opinion based on the start theyve had.

The trouble is whilst everyone else thinks theyll be lower, the clown talking meant theyd finish top four.
Besides Everton has there ever been a side thats spent what they have and been so fucking shite?

2 points worse off than at the same point as last season PARP
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 01:48:32 pm
Besides Everton has there ever been a side thats spent what they have and been so fucking shite?

2 points worse off than at the same point as last season PARP
They really are the new Everton, aren't they?
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:03:50 pm
They really are the new Everton, aren't they?

Marvelous isnt it ;D
Their idiot fans of my generation can't handle the fact that they're shite now.  ;D

I've told them for years that all empires crumble then die...There's is dead.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:53:41 pm
Their idiot fans of my generation can't handle the fact that they're shite now.  ;D

I've told them for years that all empires crumble then die...There's is dead.
They only win Titles with once in a lifetime generational Scottish managers, so they'll waiting a long time for the next one.

 ;D
I'm sure drunken Duncan will be available soon
Andy Robertson, the next great Man Utd manager?

#reverseBusby
SWAGGGOH
