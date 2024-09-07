« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 757839 times)

Offline vblfc

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12640 on: September 7, 2024, 12:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on September  7, 2024, 11:42:58 am
The thing I find painfully nauseating about Neville (and the hyper-analytical culture at Sky that he advances) is this perpetual notion that United's current shitness is some sort of pressing societal issue that needs to be urgently remedied before the institutional pillars of British football collapse in on themselves

It's as though a flailing Man United isn't just a Mancunian problem, but a full-on sporting crisis, that goes beyond England and football itself, and cuts to the very heart of sport as we know it. Real fucking "save Ferris" levels of hysteria. Carra's just as fucking bad for indulging it and entertaining it.

I swear, the breath of fresh air that would sweep across Sky (and punditry in general) if Neville fucked off would be truly immeasurable. It really really really would
well put. To add to this, his whining voice is getting worse with each time United embarrass him by spoiling his predictions about United finishing above us. Hes hard to watch or listen to.
His voice sounds like Vera Duckworth screeching through an old style megaphone, while someone scrapes the point of a compass down a blackboard in the background.
He needs binned off.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12641 on: September 7, 2024, 12:00:36 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on September  7, 2024, 10:34:13 am
Bit of a none argument. If City weren't cheating who was there to challenge? The teams they finished ahead of?
How about City?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12642 on: September 7, 2024, 12:11:53 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on September  7, 2024, 10:34:13 am
Bit of a none argument. If City weren't cheating who was there to challenge? The teams they finished ahead of?

I got the seasons mixed up. I was referring to 17/18. Was Maureen in charge that year.

In Ole's season that they came second, they finished 12 points behind. Still didn't challenge.

There's no guarantee that if Abu Dhabi weren't around, 2nd place would've won the league in those 2 seasons. We dropped 5 points to them for example. We finished 5 points behind United in 20/21. Other teams may have picked up more points and that could've affected later games.

Regardless, they haven't had a title challenge under any manager since Ferguson retired.
Offline JRed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12643 on: September 7, 2024, 12:43:52 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on September  7, 2024, 11:42:58 am
The thing I find painfully nauseating about Neville (and the hyper-analytical culture at Sky that he advances) is this perpetual notion that United's current shitness is some sort of pressing societal issue that needs to be urgently remedied before the institutional pillars of British football collapse in on themselves

It's as though a flailing Man United isn't just a Mancunian problem, but a full-on sporting crisis, that goes beyond England and football itself, and cuts to the very heart of sport as we know it. Real fucking "save Ferris" levels of hysteria. Carra's just as fucking bad for indulging it and entertaining it.

I swear, the breath of fresh air that would sweep across Sky (and punditry in general) if Neville fucked off would be truly immeasurable. It really really really would
This is Manchester United were talking about


Think they forget theyve only actually been relevant under one manager in over 50 years. The rest of the time theyve been totally useless.
Offline Raaphael

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12644 on: September 7, 2024, 01:08:57 pm »
I must say I like Neville on the Stick to football/The Overlap-podcast. It`s entertaining to listen to. The others too. I just think when it comes to Man Utd the delusion sets in and he has a lot of crazy opinions. Some of his thoughts about them are mind-blowingly deluded.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12645 on: September 7, 2024, 01:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on September  7, 2024, 11:42:58 am
The thing I find painfully nauseating about Neville (and the hyper-analytical culture at Sky that he advances) is this perpetual notion that United's current shitness is some sort of pressing societal issue that needs to be urgently remedied before the institutional pillars of British football collapse in on themselves

It's as though a flailing Man United isn't just a Mancunian problem, but a full-on sporting crisis, that goes beyond England and football itself, and cuts to the very heart of sport as we know it. Real fucking "save Ferris" levels of hysteria. Carra's just as fucking bad for indulging it and entertaining it.

I swear, the breath of fresh air that would sweep across Sky (and punditry in general) if Neville fucked off would be truly immeasurable. It really really really would



Great point Billy, absolutely spot on.
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12646 on: September 7, 2024, 02:19:29 pm »
Been pretty shite forever and have now reverted to type . Love it. No idea how fergy won so much especially league titles.
Offline JRed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12647 on: September 7, 2024, 02:21:50 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on September  7, 2024, 02:19:29 pm
Been pretty shite forever and have now reverted to type . Love it. No idea how fergy won so much especially league titles.
Have a word with Howard Webb. He knows why United won so much.
Offline Terry de Niro

    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12648 on: September 7, 2024, 02:48:05 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on September  7, 2024, 02:19:29 pm
Been pretty shite forever and have now reverted to type . Love it. No idea how fergy won so much especially league titles.
This present United are worse than the 73/74 one, and they were relegated.
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12649 on: September 7, 2024, 03:37:13 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September  7, 2024, 02:48:05 pm
This present United are worse than the 73/74 one, and they were relegated.

I don't remember that side . First one i remember was 84 85. To be honest they had a few ok players in that team . Utter shite now
Offline mattD

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12650 on: September 7, 2024, 03:54:11 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on September  7, 2024, 02:19:29 pm
Been pretty shite forever and have now reverted to type . Love it. No idea how fergy won so much especially league titles.

Because the finances were so heavily weighted in Man Utd's favour compared to the rest of the league. Fair enough, they did that through sponsorship than oil money but when their next biggest challenger was Arsenal, who spent peanuts in the summer preceding their Invincibles campaign, then the achievements actually pale in comparison to what Wenger did with Arsenal.

Ourselves are financially better off than we were in the 90s and early 2000s, Arsenal now have substantial funds, while Chelsea and Man City continue to fraudulently buy their way out of problems. Man Utd are just another wealthy team now, not THE wealthy team - they'd have got away with it with fewer competitors in a financial sense, but now that complacency has been exposed.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12651 on: September 7, 2024, 05:01:26 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on September  7, 2024, 03:37:13 pm
I don't remember that side . First one i remember was 84 85. To be honest they had a few ok players in that team . Utter shite now
I remember the '74 side.  :D

The thing with them is they've always had some decent players, but rarely been a team. In my lifetime it's only been Ferguson that turned individuals into teams. Since he's left they've gone back to being a collection of misfitting individuals again.
Online the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12652 on: September 7, 2024, 05:46:08 pm »
Great watch!
22-minute highlight of the 0 - 5. See this was uploaded last week Friday.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-1cL7kGkZ64" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-1cL7kGkZ64</a>
Offline decosabute

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12653 on: September 7, 2024, 06:14:49 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on September  7, 2024, 09:05:19 am
Oli would have won a title if it wasn't for the cheats.

I don't think that's true. I mean, yeah technically they finished second, but you take Man City out of it, and that season goes very differently. No way we would've collapsed the way we did from late December to mid March if Man City weren't around and unbeatable. Our collapse was as much down to mentally realising the league was gone as it was because of injuries.
Offline CraigDS

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12654 on: September 7, 2024, 08:20:49 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on September  7, 2024, 06:14:49 pm
I don't think that's true. I mean, yeah technically they finished second, but you take Man City out of it, and that season goes very differently. No way we would've collapsed the way we did from late December to mid March if Man City weren't around and unbeatable. Our collapse was as much down to mentally realising the league was gone as it was because of injuries.

Yeah I agree. I said the other day that without City's cheating then the PL tables would look very different and can't just say 2nd place would have won it that season. I reckon we'd have done 4 or 5 in a row.
Offline KC7

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12655 on: September 7, 2024, 09:09:47 pm »
Quote from: mattD on September  7, 2024, 03:54:11 pm
Because the finances were so heavily weighted in Man Utd's favour compared to the rest of the league. Fair enough, they did that through sponsorship than oil money but when their next biggest challenger was Arsenal, who spent peanuts in the summer preceding their Invincibles campaign, then the achievements actually pale in comparison to what Wenger did with Arsenal.

Ourselves are financially better off than we were in the 90s and early 2000s, Arsenal now have substantial funds, while Chelsea and Man City continue to fraudulently buy their way out of problems. Man Utd are just another wealthy team now, not THE wealthy team - they'd have got away with it with fewer competitors in a financial sense, but now that complacency has been exposed.

We were breaking transfer records ourselves.

Think the main issue is Fergie in the first decade had few managerial competitors. Big Ron, Keegan, Evans, hardly the elite of management. We also ensured we wouldn't be competitive in the early years of the PL with the single most damaging manager we have had since the 1950s in Souness. Kenny did take one league title at Blackburn, but then moved upstairs to give Fergie a free run.

Winning a league title with 78 points I think it was in '97 when we had our only semi serious title challenge under Evans. That would just about scrape 4th now. Wenger came along and became the first sustained opponent for Fergie.

The 13 titles Fergie got were definitely inflated due to the weakness of the opposition. A Klopp in the opposition dugout for the first six years and you are at least halving his total. Fergie in Europe faced a much sterner test, and often fell flat. Dortmund under Hitzfeld, Juve under Lippi, Barca under Cruyff. Recall a 4-0 at the Nou Camp when Romario gave Steve Bruce the worst night of his career. Even the first CL final they somehow won, Bayern played them off the pitch that night (granted they had no Keane or Scholes).

As much as Abu Dhabi 115 are cheats, Guardiola is in a different league to Fergie. United's two CL finals against Barcelona, the second one especially, you would struggle to see a side being "given more of a doing" (words I think Fergie used himself).

He is clearly a brilliant manager, and alongside many of the best in the game, but the record is inflated.
Offline decosabute

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12656 on: September 7, 2024, 09:45:46 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on September  7, 2024, 08:20:49 pm
Yeah I agree. I said the other day that without City's cheating then the PL tables would look very different and can't just say 2nd place would have won it that season. I reckon we'd have done 4 or 5 in a row.

I definitely think it's feasible we'd have won four in a row from 2018-22. After that, even without Man City, the team may have dropped off in the way it did, because of age and miles on the clock.

But it's so hard to say with certainty. City have warped the game so much with their cheating that it's had a trickle down effect on everything. Maybe we don't raise our levels from 2018-22 without City. Maybe Fabinho's legs don't fall off at age 29 because we haven't had to push ourselves so hard to compete with cheats.

So many ifs, buts and maybes created by a sportswashing project artificially dominating the game in such a way.
Offline Romford_Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12657 on: September 7, 2024, 10:10:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September  5, 2024, 11:25:37 am
Didnt say a lot for the old Ineos Brains Trust either does it? Four week review at the end of the season to come to the vaguely hilarious view that they couldnt replace him, gave him an extra year, and to the surprise of no-one they still look a bit ropey after 3 games. Sacking him this side of Christmas surely makes all the goons involved in that process look ridiculous as well and questions should be asked about their credentials too. But they wont be.

To paraphrase...


"INEOS aren't going to sack you after two weeks. Sacked around Christmas, it looks like YOU fucked up. Sacked in two weeks, it looks like THEY fucked up"
Online Hazell

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12658 on: September 7, 2024, 10:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on September  7, 2024, 10:10:18 pm
To paraphrase...

"INEOS aren't going to sack you after two weeks. Sacked around Christmas, it looks like YOU fucked up. Sacked in two weeks, it looks like THEY fucked up"

But if Ten Hag gets 'on the record' and 'off the record' mixed up and James Pearce overhears, then he could be leaving sooner than we think.
Online Riquende

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12659 on: September 7, 2024, 11:11:42 pm »
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12660 on: September 7, 2024, 11:12:41 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on September  7, 2024, 01:08:57 pm
I must say I like Neville on the Stick to football/The Overlap-podcast. It`s entertaining to listen to. The others too. I just think when it comes to Man Utd the delusion sets in and he has a lot of crazy opinions. Some of his thoughts about them are mind-blowingly deluded.

Not sure why I misread that as 'Shit on a stick football'? Perhaps because I've had a couple of sherbets.
 ;D
Offline afc tukrish

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12661 on: September 7, 2024, 11:37:55 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on September  7, 2024, 11:12:41 pm
Not sure why I misread that as 'Shit on a stick football'? Perhaps because I've had a couple of sherbets.
 ;D

Valdano, one way or the other...
Offline Garlicbread

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12662 on: Yesterday at 06:48:28 pm »
Saw this shared on social media and fuck me. That era was infurating.

https://xcancel.com/footbalIfights/status/1832439130770567504
Offline Tonyh8su

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12663 on: Yesterday at 06:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:48:28 pm
Saw this shared on social media and fuck me. That era was infurating.

https://xcancel.com/footbalIfights/status/1832439130770567504

I live in hope that when he passes away, all the corruption of the Ferguson era will come out.

It was rotten to the core.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12664 on: Yesterday at 07:28:33 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:48:28 pm
Saw this shared on social media and fuck me. That era was infurating.

https://xcancel.com/footbalIfights/status/1832439130770567504

Fairly sure Boro missed the penalty after all that.
Offline whtwht

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12665 on: Yesterday at 08:38:04 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:48:28 pm
Saw this shared on social media and fuck me. That era was infurating.

https://xcancel.com/footbalIfights/status/1832439130770567504

But but but that's because they attacked so much and had the opposition in the back foot was the excuse I remember.
Offline GreatEx

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12666 on: Yesterday at 10:01:10 pm »
They certainly had the refs on the back foot based on that video!
Offline RedSince86

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12667 on: Yesterday at 11:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:48:28 pm
Saw this shared on social media and fuck me. That era was infurating.

https://xcancel.com/footbalIfights/status/1832439130770567504
No wonder they won titles with 76-80 points.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12668 on: Today at 12:32:19 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:01:10 pm
They certainly had the refs on the back foot based on that video!
It's absolutely shocking when you look back on it now, but it was commonplace with them at the time.
Offline 12C

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12669 on: Today at 07:43:25 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:48:28 pm
Saw this shared on social media and fuck me. That era was infurating.

https://xcancel.com/footbalIfights/status/1832439130770567504

And Roy Keane has the nerve to pontificate after behaving like a thug towards the ref.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12670 on: Today at 09:07:08 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 06:59:32 pm
I live in hope that when he passes away, all the corruption of the Ferguson era will come out.

It was rotten to the core.

There's plenty of it out in the open already.

Clattenburg said he wouldn't have given Liverpool 3 penalties at Old Trafford if Ferguson was manager.
Phil Neville admitted they had the benefit of biased referees.
Fairly sure Mark Halsey has said a few things in the past also.

No need to wait until Ferguson is dead. Regardless, it's not like anything would be done about it. The PL are pathetic and would just brush it all under the carpet.
Logged
