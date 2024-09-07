Because the finances were so heavily weighted in Man Utd's favour compared to the rest of the league. Fair enough, they did that through sponsorship than oil money but when their next biggest challenger was Arsenal, who spent peanuts in the summer preceding their Invincibles campaign, then the achievements actually pale in comparison to what Wenger did with Arsenal.



Ourselves are financially better off than we were in the 90s and early 2000s, Arsenal now have substantial funds, while Chelsea and Man City continue to fraudulently buy their way out of problems. Man Utd are just another wealthy team now, not THE wealthy team - they'd have got away with it with fewer competitors in a financial sense, but now that complacency has been exposed.



We were breaking transfer records ourselves.Think the main issue is Fergie in the first decade had few managerial competitors. Big Ron, Keegan, Evans, hardly the elite of management. We also ensured we wouldn't be competitive in the early years of the PL with the single most damaging manager we have had since the 1950s in Souness. Kenny did take one league title at Blackburn, but then moved upstairs to give Fergie a free run.Winning a league title with 78 points I think it was in '97 when we had our only semi serious title challenge under Evans. That would just about scrape 4th now. Wenger came along and became the first sustained opponent for Fergie.The 13 titles Fergie got were definitely inflated due to the weakness of the opposition. A Klopp in the opposition dugout for the first six years and you are at least halving his total. Fergie in Europe faced a much sterner test, and often fell flat. Dortmund under Hitzfeld, Juve under Lippi, Barca under Cruyff. Recall a 4-0 at the Nou Camp when Romario gave Steve Bruce the worst night of his career. Even the first CL final they somehow won, Bayern played them off the pitch that night (granted they had no Keane or Scholes).As much as Abu Dhabi 115 are cheats, Guardiola is in a different league to Fergie. United's two CL finals against Barcelona, the second one especially, you would struggle to see a side being "given more of a doing" (words I think Fergie used himself).He is clearly a brilliant manager, and alongside many of the best in the game, but the record is inflated.