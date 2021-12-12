« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 754897 times)

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • Posts: 1,902
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12640 on: Today at 12:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 11:42:58 am
The thing I find painfully nauseating about Neville (and the hyper-analytical culture at Sky that he advances) is this perpetual notion that United's current shitness is some sort of pressing societal issue that needs to be urgently remedied before the institutional pillars of British football collapse in on themselves

It's as though a flailing Man United isn't just a Mancunian problem, but a full-on sporting crisis, that goes beyond England and football itself, and cuts to the very heart of sport as we know it. Real fucking "save Ferris" levels of hysteria. Carra's just as fucking bad for indulging it and entertaining it.

I swear, the breath of fresh air that would sweep across Sky (and punditry in general) if Neville fucked off would be truly immeasurable. It really really really would
well put. To add to this, his whining voice is getting worse with each time United embarrass him by spoiling his predictions about United finishing above us. Hes hard to watch or listen to.
His voice sounds like Vera Duckworth screeching through an old style megaphone, while someone scrapes the point of a compass down a blackboard in the background.
He needs binned off.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Posts: 14,906
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12641 on: Today at 12:00:36 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:34:13 am
Bit of a none argument. If City weren't cheating who was there to challenge? The teams they finished ahead of?
How about City?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • Posts: 60,665
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12642 on: Today at 12:11:53 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:34:13 am
Bit of a none argument. If City weren't cheating who was there to challenge? The teams they finished ahead of?

I got the seasons mixed up. I was referring to 17/18. Was Maureen in charge that year.

In Ole's season that they came second, they finished 12 points behind. Still didn't challenge.

There's no guarantee that if Abu Dhabi weren't around, 2nd place would've won the league in those 2 seasons. We dropped 5 points to them for example. We finished 5 points behind United in 20/21. Other teams may have picked up more points and that could've affected later games.

Regardless, they haven't had a title challenge under any manager since Ferguson retired.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Posts: 9,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12643 on: Today at 12:43:52 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 11:42:58 am
The thing I find painfully nauseating about Neville (and the hyper-analytical culture at Sky that he advances) is this perpetual notion that United's current shitness is some sort of pressing societal issue that needs to be urgently remedied before the institutional pillars of British football collapse in on themselves

It's as though a flailing Man United isn't just a Mancunian problem, but a full-on sporting crisis, that goes beyond England and football itself, and cuts to the very heart of sport as we know it. Real fucking "save Ferris" levels of hysteria. Carra's just as fucking bad for indulging it and entertaining it.

I swear, the breath of fresh air that would sweep across Sky (and punditry in general) if Neville fucked off would be truly immeasurable. It really really really would
This is Manchester United were talking about


Think they forget theyve only actually been relevant under one manager in over 50 years. The rest of the time theyve been totally useless.
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • A fucking embarrassment. Hot 4 Andrew Tate. Works out so beware wokies
  • Posts: 3,503
  • Oh yeah? Well fuck you too Greta Gerwig
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12644 on: Today at 01:08:57 pm »
I must say I like Neville on the Stick to football/The Overlap-podcast. It`s entertaining to listen to. The others too. I just think when it comes to Man Utd the delusion sets in and he has a lot of crazy opinions. Some of his thoughts about them are mind-blowingly deluded.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • Posts: 18,242
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12645 on: Today at 01:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 11:42:58 am
The thing I find painfully nauseating about Neville (and the hyper-analytical culture at Sky that he advances) is this perpetual notion that United's current shitness is some sort of pressing societal issue that needs to be urgently remedied before the institutional pillars of British football collapse in on themselves

It's as though a flailing Man United isn't just a Mancunian problem, but a full-on sporting crisis, that goes beyond England and football itself, and cuts to the very heart of sport as we know it. Real fucking "save Ferris" levels of hysteria. Carra's just as fucking bad for indulging it and entertaining it.

I swear, the breath of fresh air that would sweep across Sky (and punditry in general) if Neville fucked off would be truly immeasurable. It really really really would



Great point Billy, absolutely spot on.
Logged

Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  • Anny Roader
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12646 on: Today at 02:19:29 pm »
Been pretty shite forever and have now reverted to type . Love it. No idea how fergy won so much especially league titles.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Posts: 9,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12647 on: Today at 02:21:50 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Today at 02:19:29 pm
Been pretty shite forever and have now reverted to type . Love it. No idea how fergy won so much especially league titles.
Have a word with Howard Webb. He knows why United won so much.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • Posts: 54,774
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12648 on: Today at 02:48:05 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Today at 02:19:29 pm
Been pretty shite forever and have now reverted to type . Love it. No idea how fergy won so much especially league titles.
This present United are worse than the 73/74 one, and they were relegated.
Logged

Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  • Anny Roader
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12649 on: Today at 03:37:13 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:48:05 pm
This present United are worse than the 73/74 one, and they were relegated.

I don't remember that side . First one i remember was 84 85. To be honest they had a few ok players in that team . Utter shite now
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Posts: 3,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12650 on: Today at 03:54:11 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Today at 02:19:29 pm
Been pretty shite forever and have now reverted to type . Love it. No idea how fergy won so much especially league titles.

Because the finances were so heavily weighted in Man Utd's favour compared to the rest of the league. Fair enough, they did that through sponsorship than oil money but when their next biggest challenger was Arsenal, who spent peanuts in the summer preceding their Invincibles campaign, then the achievements actually pale in comparison to what Wenger did with Arsenal.

Ourselves are financially better off than we were in the 90s and early 2000s, Arsenal now have substantial funds, while Chelsea and Man City continue to fraudulently buy their way out of problems. Man Utd are just another wealthy team now, not THE wealthy team - they'd have got away with it with fewer competitors in a financial sense, but now that complacency has been exposed.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • Posts: 26,730
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12651 on: Today at 05:01:26 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Today at 03:37:13 pm
I don't remember that side . First one i remember was 84 85. To be honest they had a few ok players in that team . Utter shite now
I remember the '74 side.  :D

The thing with them is they've always had some decent players, but rarely been a team. In my lifetime it's only been Ferguson that turned individuals into teams. Since he's left they've gone back to being a collection of misfitting individuals again.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Posts: 21,244
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12652 on: Today at 05:46:08 pm »
Great watch!
22-minute highlight of the 0 - 5. See this was uploaded last week Friday.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-1cL7kGkZ64" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-1cL7kGkZ64</a>
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Posts: 3,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12653 on: Today at 06:14:49 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 09:05:19 am
Oli would have won a title if it wasn't for the cheats.

I don't think that's true. I mean, yeah technically they finished second, but you take Man City out of it, and that season goes very differently. No way we would've collapsed the way we did from late December to mid March if Man City weren't around and unbeatable. Our collapse was as much down to mentally realising the league was gone as it was because of injuries.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • Posts: 62,455
  • YNWA
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12654 on: Today at 08:20:49 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:14:49 pm
I don't think that's true. I mean, yeah technically they finished second, but you take Man City out of it, and that season goes very differently. No way we would've collapsed the way we did from late December to mid March if Man City weren't around and unbeatable. Our collapse was as much down to mentally realising the league was gone as it was because of injuries.

Yeah I agree. I said the other day that without City's cheating then the PL tables would look very different and can't just say 2nd place would have won it that season. I reckon we'd have done 4 or 5 in a row.
Logged
