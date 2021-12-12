Been pretty shite forever and have now reverted to type . Love it. No idea how fergy won so much especially league titles.



Because the finances were so heavily weighted in Man Utd's favour compared to the rest of the league. Fair enough, they did that through sponsorship than oil money but when their next biggest challenger was Arsenal, who spent peanuts in the summer preceding their Invincibles campaign, then the achievements actually pale in comparison to what Wenger did with Arsenal.Ourselves are financially better off than we were in the 90s and early 2000s, Arsenal now have substantial funds, while Chelsea and Man City continue to fraudulently buy their way out of problems. Man Utd are just another wealthy team now, not THE wealthy team - they'd have got away with it with fewer competitors in a financial sense, but now that complacency has been exposed.