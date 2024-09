Didn’t say a lot for the old Ineos Brains Trust either does it? Four week review at the end of the season to come to the vaguely hilarious view that they couldn’t replace him, gave him an extra year, and to the surprise of no-one they still look a bit ropey after 3 games. Sacking him this side of Christmas surely makes all the goons involved in that process look ridiculous as well and questions should be asked about their credentials too. But they won’t be.



Oh YES, Gareth Southgate here we go!!



Ha indeed. No one's really coming across well in that piece.Mark Ogden (Manc journalist) seems to think Dan Ashworth and Dave Brailsford are huge fans of Southgate (Ashworth has worked with him before at the FA) and they seriously were considering him in the summer but the timing didn't work with him at the Euros. With Southgate now available and Man Utd's start, it makes sense these kinds of things are coming out. Go Ineos Brains Trust!