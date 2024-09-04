« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 748416 times)

Offline smutchin

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12560 on: Yesterday at 05:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 10:29:22 am
You can have all the talent in the world, but if you have already decided at 18 years old that you dont need to bother to track back as a CM in a big game at home, then it really doesnt look good for your chances of developing into an elite player. Maybe a better manager can come in and get him to change that attitude, but theyll need to get his role models like Rashford and Fernandes to change their attitudes first.

Ill give him the benefit of the doubt and say thats down to bad coaching. He wouldnt last five minutes at Liverpool with that kind of attitude but good coaches can drill good habits into good players.

One thing you hear a lot about Slot is how much fun his training sessions are. And that is surely one the reasons the players are prepared to work so hard for him. And we know that players were prepared to run through brick walls for Klopp too. I imagine that under Ten Haag training is a totally joyless experience.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12561 on: Yesterday at 05:36:35 pm »
https://x.com/mufcMPB/status/1831357855959752957

Beating them has cranked up the pressure on him.
Online Nick110581

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12562 on: Yesterday at 05:59:31 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:15:31 am
Yup. He should have been bombed out but instead they rewarded him with a new deal. Is just more evidence of how badly that place is run.

Hes a class player but hes not a Captain.
Offline Peabee

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12563 on: Yesterday at 06:10:31 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 04:19:53 pm
Think this sums the c*nt up too

Also:

Offline V77

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12564 on: Yesterday at 06:54:17 pm »
Ha, boss that. if you need help with the gold bullion, ive got space in my basement  ;D
Online the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12565 on: Yesterday at 07:07:20 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on September  3, 2024, 10:43:32 pm
Spot on.

They've hung Casemiro out to dry - yes he was the one who got caught (time and again) but no real mention of how Slot's tactics created those 'mistakes', No talk of the Mancs' systematic failure and/or lack of coaching - just blame the old knackered player and make it all about him and fail to recognise the whole team's failings.

(Sadly) I think Zirkzee will be a bit of a poacher for them - his movement is very good - he needs to lay of the pies a bit though.
Let 'em get on with it, I say.
Yep. Mentioned that the other day. Seems you and me are two of the few who think that.
He kept on popping up in dangerous positions out of nowhere. Bit of a poacher, bt as you said- needs to shelf the pies.
Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,232
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12566 on: Yesterday at 07:19:39 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 01:12:59 pm
What still surprises me is that ETH seems to largely be the one deciding who they buy, and he seems to just pick players he knows. He's like their Brendan Rodgers, only without the good season.
I won't have that, mate. Brendan is a much better manager and a gent at that. He doesn't bullshit the fans and lie straight to our faces.
Besides, he was a Liverpool manager.
Anyway, if things go as they should, he would become a Premier League-winning manager- and I soooo hope he does.

From "failure" to winner in a matter of moments. It'd be a weird circumstance, but nevertheless, I fervently pray it happens.
The best would be, Ste G getting his Premier League winners' medal, and the Chelsea fans realizing they've actually been idolizin him all this time, by singing the Stevie-song. ;D

That's the way it should be. There is still good in the world and I believe it'll come our way. (Problem is... Ole would also get his medal...)
Offline newterp

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12567 on: Yesterday at 07:39:11 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:10:31 pm
Also:



bravo. a poster that plans ahead before taking a screenshot of his browser.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12568 on: Yesterday at 09:14:24 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 07:07:20 pm
Yep. Mentioned that the other day. Seems you and me are two of the few who think that.
He kept on popping up in dangerous positions out of nowhere. Bit of a poacher, bt as you said- needs to shelf the pies.

 :thumbup
Online PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12569 on: Yesterday at 09:17:32 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 07:07:20 pm
Yep. Mentioned that the other day. Seems you and me are two of the few who think that.
He kept on popping up in dangerous positions out of nowhere. Bit of a poacher, bt as you said- needs to shelf the pies.
He's not getting past Shaw for the pies though.
Offline Garlicbread

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12570 on: Yesterday at 09:36:45 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2RaLXh-BV4

VLOG from Old Trafford from some Manc.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12571 on: Yesterday at 09:44:34 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:17:32 pm
He's not getting past Shaw for the pies though.

Offline Redknight60

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12572 on: Yesterday at 10:03:59 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 07:07:20 pm
Yep. Mentioned that the other day. Seems you and me are two of the few who think that.
He kept on popping up in dangerous positions out of nowhere. Bit of a poacher, bt as you said- needs to shelf the pies.

Not for me. Think you are being skewed by the two absolute peach crosses that found him in our game. Missed them both and migh not get another two deliveries like that all season. Was 0.29xg per 90 last season, will be surprised if he gets beyond double figures.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12573 on: Yesterday at 10:29:45 pm »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Yesterday at 10:03:59 pm
Not for me. Think you are being skewed by the two absolute peach crosses that found him in our game. Missed them both and migh not get another two deliveries like that all season. Was 0.29xg per 90 last season, will be surprised if he gets beyond double figures.

The 'offside' off his knee the other week actually showed good movement too. But wouldn't show up in Xg etc.

We'll see - he's playing in a poor team, but I do think he has something about him.

We can agree to differ. Yeah?
Online FiSh77

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12574 on: Yesterday at 10:30:08 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 09:44:34 pm


As if Luke Shaw would forget where he left his pie
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12575 on: Yesterday at 10:31:00 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:30:08 pm
As if Luke Shaw would forget where he left his pie

 ;D

Offline SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12576 on: Yesterday at 10:51:01 pm »
Pie jokes aside, at one of the early breaks in play the camera was on Casemiro.  He absolutely has a ring of flab around his middle. I'd guess about 5-6 lbs of it.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12577 on: Yesterday at 10:57:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:51:01 pm
Pie jokes aside, at one of the early breaks in play the camera was on Casemiro.  He absolutely has a ring of flab around his middle. I'd guess about 5-6 lbs of it.

Offline CraigDS

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12578 on: Yesterday at 11:03:59 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:30:08 pm
As if Luke Shaw would forget where he left his pie

Trick question, he's never left a pie in his life.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12579 on: Yesterday at 11:07:52 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:03:59 pm
Trick question, he's never left a pie in his life.

 ;D
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12580 on: Yesterday at 11:22:26 pm »
Offline Jimmy Raggatip

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12581 on: Today at 12:46:01 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 10:29:22 am
Mainoo obviously has a lot of talent and a high ceiling, but he already seems to have inherited the United attitude that was summed up by players like Pogba, Fernandes, Martial, and Rashford. Hype them up to a level where they think that they have made it and no longer need to bother working at their game or running back to help their team mates.

He got made to look a fool for our third goal, but watch the replays for our disallowed goal and our first goal and they showed a bigger issue. For the first one Gravenberch shows some nice skill to get past him in a tight position on the halfway line, but he then decides to (at best) jog back rather than trying to bust a gut to get back and stop the attack. He ends up maybe 10 yards away from a completely unmarked TAA, having stopped jogging when he got to the edge of the penalty area and not even made an attempt to find a man to pick up.

For the first goal, he isnt even looking when Casemiro plays the pass, and then again turns round and again makes a token jog back rather than sprinting to try and pick up either of our two unmarked players on the far post.

You can have all the talent in the world, but if you have already decided at 18 years old that you dont need to bother to track back as a CM in a big game at home, then it really doesnt look good for your chances of developing into an elite player. Maybe a better manager can come in and get him to change that attitude, but theyll need to get his role models like Rashford and Fernandes to change their attitudes first.

great post and well broken down.

He is bang ordinary. I actually don't think he can play centre midfield at the elite level. He's almost positionless in the modern game.

What are his good attributes? He has no positional discipline, is slow, not that physical, not a creator, not a natural goalscorer. He's almost a freestyler. United can't afford that, and that contributes to their lowly position under ten Hag
Online Garlic Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12582 on: Today at 05:54:37 am »
He didnt play well on Sunday but there are definite signs Mainoo could be a top player. The composure and poise he has for his age is incredibly advanced, hes good on the turn and does the simple things really well. Hes definitely exposed in their system but was one of their best players last season, admittedly in a shocking side that shouldve finished comfortably in the bottom half, but still, he was at times carrying that side with both his technical quality and his energy levels.

As with all United players, you want their career to go up in flames and the hype to be completely unjust, just so their cock of the north supporters shut their gobs. As a club they need to be really careful, it feels like the signing of Ugarte is an almost old skool approach to squad building, like theyve gone weve got technically good and composed, so lets add really good defensive qualities and that should all balance out, except thats not really how the modern game goes now. You need really well rounded players, playing players with extreme deficiencies just doesnt appear to be an option anymore, no matter how you try and dress them up. Like when they had Ronaldo up front, you cant cover up how defensively poor he was, teams will work it out and when you have players like Fernandes and Rashford in your team, who are either too hectic or too docile, it really does make for ugly viewing when compared to the actual top sides within the league.

Ill be amazed if Ugarte is a proper success there, especially if Ten Hag remains in the role. It feels to me like the Ugarte signing has been made with one eye on their future manager, they sounded Tuchel out earlier this year and I wouldnt be shocked if he ends up coming in once the season collapses. Their thinking is probably along the lines of Ugarte can be his Kante, Mainoo can be his Jorginho, Mount is Mount, Fernandes is Havertz and Rashford is Werner, so theyre probably thinking when they have to break glass, theyve got a squad that suits the next blokes style of play. Tuchel will blow that place up and be gone in 3 years and then the cycle will continue.
Online PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12583 on: Today at 06:48:59 am »
Quote from: Jimmy Raggatip on Today at 12:46:01 am
great post and well broken down.

He is bang ordinary. I actually don't think he can play centre midfield at the elite level. He's almost positionless in the modern game.

What are his good attributes? He has no positional discipline, is slow, not that physical, not a creator, not a natural goalscorer. He's almost a freestyler. United can't afford that, and that contributes to their lowly position under ten Hag

Not seen him play, but from that description he's like one of those amazing people that can do 'tricks' like lying on their back and doing keepy uppy.  Look like they have amazing skill (clearly they do), but are mediocre at best in a game.
Online jepovic

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12584 on: Today at 07:06:23 am »
Mainoo has this calmness, an attitude of belonging at this level, which is of course impressive for a kid. Quansah was just like that too, just came out of nowhere looking completely at home in PL.

Not sure that Mainoo will be a top player eventually though. His passing range and creativity arent very impressive, and being that small at CM is a challenge
