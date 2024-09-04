He didnt play well on Sunday but there are definite signs Mainoo could be a top player. The composure and poise he has for his age is incredibly advanced, hes good on the turn and does the simple things really well. Hes definitely exposed in their system but was one of their best players last season, admittedly in a shocking side that shouldve finished comfortably in the bottom half, but still, he was at times carrying that side with both his technical quality and his energy levels.



As with all United players, you want their career to go up in flames and the hype to be completely unjust, just so their cock of the north supporters shut their gobs. As a club they need to be really careful, it feels like the signing of Ugarte is an almost old skool approach to squad building, like theyve gone weve got technically good and composed, so lets add really good defensive qualities and that should all balance out, except thats not really how the modern game goes now. You need really well rounded players, playing players with extreme deficiencies just doesnt appear to be an option anymore, no matter how you try and dress them up. Like when they had Ronaldo up front, you cant cover up how defensively poor he was, teams will work it out and when you have players like Fernandes and Rashford in your team, who are either too hectic or too docile, it really does make for ugly viewing when compared to the actual top sides within the league.



Ill be amazed if Ugarte is a proper success there, especially if Ten Hag remains in the role. It feels to me like the Ugarte signing has been made with one eye on their future manager, they sounded Tuchel out earlier this year and I wouldnt be shocked if he ends up coming in once the season collapses. Their thinking is probably along the lines of Ugarte can be his Kante, Mainoo can be his Jorginho, Mount is Mount, Fernandes is Havertz and Rashford is Werner, so theyre probably thinking when they have to break glass, theyve got a squad that suits the next blokes style of play. Tuchel will blow that place up and be gone in 3 years and then the cycle will continue.