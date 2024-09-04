What still surprises me is that ETH seems to largely be the one deciding who they buy, and he seems to just pick players he knows. He's like their Brendan Rodgers, only without the good season.



I won't have that, mate. Brendan is a much better manager and a gent at that. He doesn't bullshit the fans and lie straight to our faces.Besides, he was a Liverpool manager.Anyway, if things go as they should, he would become a Premier League-winning manager- and I soooo hope he does.From "failure" to winner in a matter of moments. It'd be a weird circumstance, but nevertheless, I fervently pray it happens.The best would be, Ste G getting his Premier League winners' medal, and the Chelsea fans realizing they've actually been idolizin him all this time, by singing the Stevie-song.That's the way it should be. There is still good in the world and I believe it'll come our way. (Problem is... Ole would also get his medal...)