7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12560 on: Today at 05:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 10:29:22 am
You can have all the talent in the world, but if you have already decided at 18 years old that you dont need to bother to track back as a CM in a big game at home, then it really doesnt look good for your chances of developing into an elite player. Maybe a better manager can come in and get him to change that attitude, but theyll need to get his role models like Rashford and Fernandes to change their attitudes first.

Ill give him the benefit of the doubt and say thats down to bad coaching. He wouldnt last five minutes at Liverpool with that kind of attitude but good coaches can drill good habits into good players.

One thing you hear a lot about Slot is how much fun his training sessions are. And that is surely one the reasons the players are prepared to work so hard for him. And we know that players were prepared to run through brick walls for Klopp too. I imagine that under Ten Haag training is a totally joyless experience.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12561 on: Today at 05:36:35 pm »
https://x.com/mufcMPB/status/1831357855959752957

Beating them has cranked up the pressure on him.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12562 on: Today at 05:59:31 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:15:31 am
Yup. He should have been bombed out but instead they rewarded him with a new deal. Is just more evidence of how badly that place is run.

Hes a class player but hes not a Captain.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12563 on: Today at 06:10:31 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 04:19:53 pm
Think this sums the c*nt up too

Also:

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12564 on: Today at 06:54:17 pm »
Ha, boss that. if you need help with the gold bullion, ive got space in my basement  ;D
