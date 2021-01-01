« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 309 310 311 312 313 [314]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 745331 times)

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,928
  • Boss Tha
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12520 on: Today at 02:38:07 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:24:04 pm
Lampard is also a terrible coach/manager, but at least he seems to be a very good pundit with articulate analysis of games.

Frankie DeTory to Utd you reckon? He would just get them I reckon, especially if he tells Arne to f*ck off.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12521 on: Today at 06:49:31 am »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 09:11:31 am

He kept his job last year because there no decent managers available. If Ten Hag goes now, its a choice between Southgate, Colin W*nker and Mark Hughes.

brucie big head should have just hold on a bit longer. could have managed man u instead of blackpool
Logged

Offline spartan2785

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12522 on: Today at 07:37:02 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:24:04 pm
Lampard is also a terrible coach/manager, but at least he seems to be a very good pundit with articulate analysis of games. Neville is just terrible at everything, and he should be best known for being the first player in a long time to use his testimonial money for himself (building the hotel outside OT) rather than donating it to charity.

Not really going to praise Lampard since he's a dickhead, but you highlight how unless we are talking about a show such as MOTD, most of the pundits shouldn't be commentating on their own former clubs, I think Neville, Carra, and others can do really good analysis, but not for their own teams, they either play the cheerleader or they try to be overly critical so that they don't appear to be a cheerleader.  It isn't the case with all pundits, but it's certainly more true for the players who were essentially one club men. 

Of course Sky, TNT, and others don't want balanced well thought out analysis, they want the drama, the over the top passion, it almost becomes at times like one of the those cringe worthy fan cams.  One thing I'm really thankful about being in America is that NBC tends to not have this, our commentators aren't former stars for big teams, and they tend to bring a fairly balanced view, I might not always agree with them, but I don't think they have an agenda like you do with most of the former United pundits.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,502
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12523 on: Today at 07:39:55 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:27:00 pm
He's the worst kind of 'Labour supporter' too. Gets a few quid and forgets his roots.

The whole Qatar thing showed what a hypocrite he is.

'Ratboy' has never been more applicable.

100% he used to be ok as a pundit, had decent insight but hes just got worse and worse. its a shame because the Labour stuff could have been really good.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,836
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12524 on: Today at 07:42:24 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:27:00 pm
He's the worst kind of 'Labour supporter' too. Gets a few quid and forgets his roots.

The whole Qatar thing showed what a hypocrite he is.

'Ratboy' has never been more applicable.

Forgot about the Qatar stuff. His argument being of course you can't criticise a regime unless you take money from them (but then don't criticise them anyway).
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline mkingdon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12525 on: Today at 07:57:40 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:43:32 pm
Spot on.

They've hung Casemiro out to dry - yes he was the one who got caught (time and again) but no real mention of how Slot's tactics created those 'mistakes', No talk of the Mancs' systematic failure and/or lack of coaching - just blame the old knackered player and make it all about him and fail to recognise the whole team's failings.

(Sadly) I think Zirkzee will be a bit of a poacher for them - his movement is very good - he needs to lay of the pies a bit though.
Let 'em get on with it, I say.

Trouble is the golden child and saviour of modern football Mainoo was mugged for the 3rd goal. It's almost as if we just played better and won.
Logged

Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12526 on: Today at 08:01:26 am »
I think I saw something from Mark Goldbridge yesterday which summed it up well on Gary Neville. Hes a good pundit when talking about other teams but hes no good when talking about Man Utd as hes very clearly got a lot of conflicts of interest. The suggestion is he has links with Sir Jim Ratface so hes not going to go on broadcast and slag him off, nor is he going to slag the likes of Marcus Rashford either but other players and components which he has no self interest in etc.. are fair game. Very similar to Jamie Carragher and his lack of criticising Stevie G when he had his disastrous spell at Villa.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,167
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12527 on: Today at 08:10:11 am »
Quote from: mkingdon on Today at 07:57:40 am
Trouble is the golden child and saviour of modern football Mainoo was mugged for the 3rd goal. It's almost as if we just played better and won.

Yep!

And part of Casemiro's 'dithering' on the ball (most of the first half) was Mainoo allowing the passing lane to himself each time, to be cut off. Liverpool were excellent at blocking the gaps and Mainoo's lack of movement helped them.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,494
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12528 on: Today at 08:36:22 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:10:11 am
Yep!

And part of Casemiro's 'dithering' on the ball (most of the first half) was Mainoo allowing the passing lane to himself each time, to be cut off. Liverpool were excellent at blocking the gaps and Mainoo's lack of movement helped them.

 Very little commentary on Gravy taking the piss out of Mainoo with great movement and athleticism.
Imagine the media coverage if Gravy played for united!
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,834
  • Kloppite
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12529 on: Today at 08:52:14 am »
How United played & lost, & not how other teams played well & beat them, has always been the narrative when United lose for as long as i can remember. :butt
Logged
#Sausages

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,030
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12530 on: Today at 09:16:50 am »
I would imagine if someone said Ten Hag was 8th choice, or whatever he is, it would affect him, bore away into some corner of his fragile ego. I can't imagine Arne Slot gives Neville's comment a second thought. Neville thinks he can undermine by his comments; in reality, he simply unites us.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,744
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12531 on: Today at 09:59:30 am »
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 08:01:26 am
I think I saw something from Mark Goldbridge yesterday which summed it up well on Gary Neville. Hes a good pundit when talking about other teams but hes no good when talking about Man Utd as hes very clearly got a lot of conflicts of interest. The suggestion is he has links with Sir Jim Ratface so hes not going to go on broadcast and slag him off, nor is he going to slag the likes of Marcus Rashford either but other players and components which he has no self interest in etc.. are fair game. Very similar to Jamie Carragher and his lack of criticising Stevie G when he had his disastrous spell at Villa.

Neville would never say a word about the Glazers until he fell out with them over his business interests. Then after that they were to blame for everything. Now he's back in the tent and can't criticise the football operations.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,372
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12532 on: Today at 10:20:50 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:24:04 pm
Lampard is also a terrible coach/manager, but at least he seems to be a very good pundit with articulate analysis of games. Neville is just terrible at everything, and he should be best known for being the first player in a long time to use his testimonial money for himself (building the hotel outside OT) rather than donating it to charity.
Got to say, I was impressed by Lampard on Match of the Day. I know the bar is low, but he was quietly spoken and articulate, with reasonable analysis and lacking any tub-thumping partisan nonsense. I was impressed.
Logged

Online Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 765
  • ******
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12533 on: Today at 10:29:22 am »
Mainoo obviously has a lot of talent and a high ceiling, but he already seems to have inherited the United attitude that was summed up by players like Pogba, Fernandes, Martial, and Rashford. Hype them up to a level where they think that they have made it and no longer need to bother working at their game or running back to help their team mates.

He got made to look a fool for our third goal, but watch the replays for our disallowed goal and our first goal and they showed a bigger issue. For the first one Gravenberch shows some nice skill to get past him in a tight position on the halfway line, but he then decides to (at best) jog back rather than trying to bust a gut to get back and stop the attack. He ends up maybe 10 yards away from a completely unmarked TAA, having stopped jogging when he got to the edge of the penalty area and not even made an attempt to find a man to pick up.

For the first goal, he isnt even looking when Casemiro plays the pass, and then again turns round and again makes a token jog back rather than sprinting to try and pick up either of our two unmarked players on the far post.

You can have all the talent in the world, but if you have already decided at 18 years old that you dont need to bother to track back as a CM in a big game at home, then it really doesnt look good for your chances of developing into an elite player. Maybe a better manager can come in and get him to change that attitude, but theyll need to get his role models like Rashford and Fernandes to change their attitudes first.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,502
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12534 on: Today at 10:32:08 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 10:29:22 am

For the first goal, he isnt even looking when Casemiro plays the pass, and then again turns round and again makes a token jog back rather than sprinting to try and pick up either of our two unmarked players on the far post.


If you watch it back he looks at Casemiro, puts his hand up then turns away and runs off on a different line. Really poor play.
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,940
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12535 on: Today at 10:44:09 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 10:29:22 am
Mainoo obviously has a lot of talent and a high ceiling, but he already seems to have inherited the United attitude that was summed up by players like Pogba, Fernandes, Martial, and Rashford. Hype them up to a level where they think that they have made it and no longer need to bother working at their game or running back to help their team mates.

This is fundamentally what is wrong at United at the minute. Players do not progress because the environment supporting them does not allow it. A series of poorly suited managers did not help, but ETH is the epitome of what is wrong with United at the moment, lots of bluff and bluster, not a lot of substance. Sending players on punishment runs is indicative of the poor quality, performative style of management he adopts.

Liverpool fans are very alive to this issue because for quite along time the club was in the doldrums precisely because of this kind of malaise. One of the reasons Benitez was so revered was because he through sheer strength of personality turned Liverpool away from that mindset and drilled a sense of team spirit and camraderie into what had increasingly become a disparate set of individuals, imo. Klopp was the ultimate exponent of this team ethic and fans can appreciate the difference between a manager that leads through charisma and a spoofer who pays such notions lip service like ETH.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,245
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12536 on: Today at 10:53:52 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 10:29:22 am
Mainoo obviously has a lot of talent and a high ceiling, but he already seems to have inherited the United attitude that was summed up by players like Pogba, Fernandes, Martial, and Rashford. Hype them up to a level where they think that they have made it and no longer need to bother working at their game or running back to help their team mates.

He got made to look a fool for our third goal, but watch the replays for our disallowed goal and our first goal and they showed a bigger issue. For the first one Gravenberch shows some nice skill to get past him in a tight position on the halfway line, but he then decides to (at best) jog back rather than trying to bust a gut to get back and stop the attack. He ends up maybe 10 yards away from a completely unmarked TAA, having stopped jogging when he got to the edge of the penalty area and not even made an attempt to find a man to pick up.

For the first goal, he isnt even looking when Casemiro plays the pass, and then again turns round and again makes a token jog back rather than sprinting to try and pick up either of our two unmarked players on the far post.

You can have all the talent in the world, but if you have already decided at 18 years old that you dont need to bother to track back as a CM in a big game at home, then it really doesnt look good for your chances of developing into an elite player. Maybe a better manager can come in and get him to change that attitude, but theyll need to get his role models like Rashford and Fernandes to change their attitudes first.
It's called the Cleverley effect.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12537 on: Today at 11:08:39 am »
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 10:53:52 am
It's called the Cleverley effect.
And don't forget the wonderkid that took over Cleverley's position... JLingz.  Over 200 appearances for Man U and over 30 England caps before people realised he was still the same 21-year old kid that never fulfilled his over-hyped potential.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,474
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12538 on: Today at 11:10:26 am »
Fernandes as Captain is a huge problem

His attitude is disgraceful
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,744
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12539 on: Today at 11:14:33 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 10:29:22 am
Mainoo obviously has a lot of talent and a high ceiling, but he already seems to have inherited the United attitude that was summed up by players like Pogba, Fernandes, Martial, and Rashford. Hype them up to a level where they think that they have made it and no longer need to bother working at their game or running back to help their team mates.

He got made to look a fool for our third goal, but watch the replays for our disallowed goal and our first goal and they showed a bigger issue. For the first one Gravenberch shows some nice skill to get past him in a tight position on the halfway line, but he then decides to (at best) jog back rather than trying to bust a gut to get back and stop the attack. He ends up maybe 10 yards away from a completely unmarked TAA, having stopped jogging when he got to the edge of the penalty area and not even made an attempt to find a man to pick up.

For the first goal, he isnt even looking when Casemiro plays the pass, and then again turns round and again makes a token jog back rather than sprinting to try and pick up either of our two unmarked players on the far post.

You can have all the talent in the world, but if you have already decided at 18 years old that you dont need to bother to track back as a CM in a big game at home, then it really doesnt look good for your chances of developing into an elite player. Maybe a better manager can come in and get him to change that attitude, but theyll need to get his role models like Rashford and Fernandes to change their attitudes first.

Half way through last season he'd barely played a first team game Mainoo and few out of Manchester would have heard of him. All of a sudden he's the first name on their team sheet and starting at the Euros.

He's bound to be raw given his lack of experience, and his team is a mess (which is why he's playing every week). Gerrard was given time and space for example to naturally develop. Few players are starting every week in central midfield for a top Premier League club at 18 (and now 19). I can't think of many examples. You'd expect a generational talent, but aside from lack of experience he's got clear weaknesses to his game. He looks better by virtue of how bad ther midfield is. It's a bit like when Bajcetic came in to our team in 2023, but I don't think Mainoo has show more than he did in that spell - they've got different attributes.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,407
  • YNWA
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12540 on: Today at 11:15:31 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:10:26 am
Fernandes as Captain is a huge problem

His attitude is disgraceful

Yup. He should have been bombed out but instead they rewarded him with a new deal. Is just more evidence of how badly that place is run.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,744
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12541 on: Today at 11:18:34 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:15:31 am
Yup. He should have been bombed out but instead they rewarded him with a new deal. Is just more evidence of how badly that place is run.

Attitude aside he's also a massive luxury player at the head of that midfield. Yet they go out and sign Mason Mount who plays the same role (or even Eriksen).

It's why Mainoo got thrown in last season because their signings are that haphazard that they couldn't put together a midfield that functions.

Ugarte does make sense for them and the two CB's might do well (De Ligt/Yoro). If so that gives them a bit of a base to work off.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 309 310 311 312 313 [314]   Go Up
« previous next »
 