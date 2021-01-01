Mainoo obviously has a lot of talent and a high ceiling, but he already seems to have inherited the United attitude that was summed up by players like Pogba, Fernandes, Martial, and Rashford. Hype them up to a level where they think that they have made it and no longer need to bother working at their game or running back to help their team mates.



He got made to look a fool for our third goal, but watch the replays for our disallowed goal and our first goal and they showed a bigger issue. For the first one Gravenberch shows some nice skill to get past him in a tight position on the halfway line, but he then decides to (at best) jog back rather than trying to bust a gut to get back and stop the attack. He ends up maybe 10 yards away from a completely unmarked TAA, having stopped jogging when he got to the edge of the penalty area and not even made an attempt to find a man to pick up.



For the first goal, he isnt even looking when Casemiro plays the pass, and then again turns round and again makes a token jog back rather than sprinting to try and pick up either of our two unmarked players on the far post.



You can have all the talent in the world, but if you have already decided at 18 years old that you dont need to bother to track back as a CM in a big game at home, then it really doesnt look good for your chances of developing into an elite player. Maybe a better manager can come in and get him to change that attitude, but theyll need to get his role models like Rashford and Fernandes to change their attitudes first.