7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12520 on: Today at 02:38:07 am
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:24:04 pm
Lampard is also a terrible coach/manager, but at least he seems to be a very good pundit with articulate analysis of games.

Frankie DeTory to Utd you reckon? He would just get them I reckon, especially if he tells Arne to f*ck off.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12521 on: Today at 06:49:31 am
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 09:11:31 am

He kept his job last year because there no decent managers available. If Ten Hag goes now, its a choice between Southgate, Colin W*nker and Mark Hughes.

brucie big head should have just hold on a bit longer. could have managed man u instead of blackpool
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12522 on: Today at 07:37:02 am
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:24:04 pm
Lampard is also a terrible coach/manager, but at least he seems to be a very good pundit with articulate analysis of games. Neville is just terrible at everything, and he should be best known for being the first player in a long time to use his testimonial money for himself (building the hotel outside OT) rather than donating it to charity.

Not really going to praise Lampard since he's a dickhead, but you highlight how unless we are talking about a show such as MOTD, most of the pundits shouldn't be commentating on their own former clubs, I think Neville, Carra, and others can do really good analysis, but not for their own teams, they either play the cheerleader or they try to be overly critical so that they don't appear to be a cheerleader.  It isn't the case with all pundits, but it's certainly more true for the players who were essentially one club men. 

Of course Sky, TNT, and others don't want balanced well thought out analysis, they want the drama, the over the top passion, it almost becomes at times like one of the those cringe worthy fan cams.  One thing I'm really thankful about being in America is that NBC tends to not have this, our commentators aren't former stars for big teams, and they tend to bring a fairly balanced view, I might not always agree with them, but I don't think they have an agenda like you do with most of the former United pundits.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12523 on: Today at 07:39:55 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:27:00 pm
He's the worst kind of 'Labour supporter' too. Gets a few quid and forgets his roots.

The whole Qatar thing showed what a hypocrite he is.

'Ratboy' has never been more applicable.

100% he used to be ok as a pundit, had decent insight but hes just got worse and worse. its a shame because the Labour stuff could have been really good.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12524 on: Today at 07:42:24 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:27:00 pm
He's the worst kind of 'Labour supporter' too. Gets a few quid and forgets his roots.

The whole Qatar thing showed what a hypocrite he is.

'Ratboy' has never been more applicable.

Forgot about the Qatar stuff. His argument being of course you can't criticise a regime unless you take money from them (but then don't criticise them anyway).
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12525 on: Today at 07:57:40 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:43:32 pm
Spot on.

They've hung Casemiro out to dry - yes he was the one who got caught (time and again) but no real mention of how Slot's tactics created those 'mistakes', No talk of the Mancs' systematic failure and/or lack of coaching - just blame the old knackered player and make it all about him and fail to recognise the whole team's failings.

(Sadly) I think Zirkzee will be a bit of a poacher for them - his movement is very good - he needs to lay of the pies a bit though.
Let 'em get on with it, I say.

Trouble is the golden child and saviour of modern football Mainoo was mugged for the 3rd goal. It's almost as if we just played better and won.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12526 on: Today at 08:01:26 am
I think I saw something from Mark Goldbridge yesterday which summed it up well on Gary Neville. Hes a good pundit when talking about other teams but hes no good when talking about Man Utd as hes very clearly got a lot of conflicts of interest. The suggestion is he has links with Sir Jim Ratface so hes not going to go on broadcast and slag him off, nor is he going to slag the likes of Marcus Rashford either but other players and components which he has no self interest in etc.. are fair game. Very similar to Jamie Carragher and his lack of criticising Stevie G when he had his disastrous spell at Villa.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12527 on: Today at 08:10:11 am
Quote from: mkingdon on Today at 07:57:40 am
Trouble is the golden child and saviour of modern football Mainoo was mugged for the 3rd goal. It's almost as if we just played better and won.

Yep!

And part of Casemiro's 'dithering' on the ball (most of the first half) was Mainoo allowing the passing lane to himself each time, to be cut off. Liverpool were excellent at blocking the gaps and Mainoo's lack of movement helped them.
