Lampard is also a terrible coach/manager, but at least he seems to be a very good pundit with articulate analysis of games. Neville is just terrible at everything, and he should be best known for being the first player in a long time to use his testimonial money for himself (building the hotel outside OT) rather than donating it to charity.



Not really going to praise Lampard since he's a dickhead, but you highlight how unless we are talking about a show such as MOTD, most of the pundits shouldn't be commentating on their own former clubs, I think Neville, Carra, and others can do really good analysis, but not for their own teams, they either play the cheerleader or they try to be overly critical so that they don't appear to be a cheerleader. It isn't the case with all pundits, but it's certainly more true for the players who were essentially one club men.Of course Sky, TNT, and others don't want balanced well thought out analysis, they want the drama, the over the top passion, it almost becomes at times like one of the those cringe worthy fan cams. One thing I'm really thankful about being in America is that NBC tends to not have this, our commentators aren't former stars for big teams, and they tend to bring a fairly balanced view, I might not always agree with them, but I don't think they have an agenda like you do with most of the former United pundits.