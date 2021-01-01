« previous next »
Offline Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12440 on: Today at 03:46:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:44:59 pm
I had a little bit of a go with a Manc fan online yesterday. He was saying how they are going to beat us at Anfield in the return match. Reckons they are going to bin off E7H and bring in a "Klopp type of manager". I mentioned how they keep getting linked with Southgate, but he was having none of that.

I said the two best managers in the world are Klopp and Guardiola, and neither would consider them. He never came up with a name for this new Klopp-like manager they were bringing in. Oh, and "Sir Jim" will get it right.


He was suggesting that Sir Jim'll fix it for them.  :o
Offline disgraced cake

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12441 on: Today at 03:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:11:11 pm
Peter Schmeichel: "I sat next to Sir Alex ... and I nearly cried." :lmao

Fucking delicious stuff
Offline RooiBefok

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12442 on: Today at 03:50:31 pm »
Lisandro Martinez - The Butcher, my arse!

More like the deli clerk wrapping up your charcuterie order at your local market.
Online Garlicbread

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12443 on: Today at 03:55:01 pm »
Quote from: RooiBefok on Today at 03:50:31 pm
Lisandro Martinez - The Butcher, my arse!

More like the deli clerk wrapping up your charcuterie order at your local market.

https://x.com/BackseatsmanLFC/status/1830269904768872937
Offline Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12444 on: Today at 04:01:14 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 02:31:54 pm
I loved him! Turned up, publicly said the players were all shite, the board were clueless & club was fucked top to bottom - and then packed up and fucked off. He was great!  ;D

I thought the way he came in was meant to be part of a plan, going for a complete revolution, changing mindsets and moving on some of the more entrenched players and staff, but it turned out to be the same plan-free option they seem to go for whenever it is time for another manager.
Online 9 kemlyn road

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12445 on: Today at 04:05:06 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 04:01:14 pm
I thought the way he came in was meant to be part of a plan, going for a complete revolution, changing mindsets and moving on some of the more entrenched players and staff, but it turned out to be the same plan-free option they seem to go for whenever it is time for another manager.
And he taught klopp everything he knew ..apparently..or something
Offline jepovic

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12446 on: Today at 04:23:19 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 03:17:09 pm
And theres the problem right there ..Ferguson.hanging round the place like a pissed old tramp on a town centre park bench ,haunting the latest manager by his presence,breathing down their necks aided and abetted by his sycophantic former players and the so called fabled class of 92 .
The ground is full of his former players all saying its not like it used to be.
Any owner with an ounce of sense would have banned the lot of them years ago and give the latest manager and his staff time with out that lot hanging around.
Still its great theyre all thereto see it crumbling down ,all their work completely undone and theyre right back where they started ..a fucking shit mid table ,occasional cup win ,1970-80s tribute act .
Nostalgia is a helluva drug
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12447 on: Today at 05:09:46 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 07:43:36 pm
I prefer to believe Grav set a trap for him.The ball was heading to its target but Grav, from looking like he couldn't be arsed was on it like a flash upon release. He's lightning off the mark. But you're right there was still a lot do if they'd had a defence. Martinez is utter fucking guff. 'The Butcher!' Is there such a thing as a vegetarian butcher? If there wasn't there is now. He's a pudding and not steak, more apple crumble.

Certainly how I saw it, I love/loved setting traps, it's as satisfying as an assist.
Online decosabute

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12448 on: Today at 05:10:03 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:10:05 pm
Southgate would be amazing but I just can't see it.  There's already opposition to him getting the job in the Utd fanbase and everyone was slating him after the tedious England performances in the summer.  If they'd gone for him before the international tournament, then sure, but now?  Doubt it.

Don't doubt the arrogance and incompetence of all these "world class operators" suits that Big Sir Jim has appointed. They'll think with their "best in class" structure, that the coach just needs to have good people skills and not rock the boat. The genius of Sir Dave, Berrada, Ashworth and Wilcox will take care of the rest. Ashworth also clearly rates Southgate from their FA time.

I actually think it's more likely than not that they do get Southgate. And it'll be glorious when it happens.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12449 on: Today at 05:12:59 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 03:17:09 pm
And theres the problem right there ..Ferguson.hanging round the place like a pissed old tramp on a town centre park bench ,haunting the latest manager by his presence,breathing down their necks aided and abetted by his sycophantic former players and the so called fabled class of 92 .
The ground is full of his former players all saying its not like it used to be.
Any owner with an ounce of sense would have banned the lot of them years ago and give the latest manager and his staff time with out that lot hanging around.
Still its great theyre all thereto see it crumbling down ,all their work completely undone and theyre right back where they started ..a fucking shit mid table ,occasional cup win ,1970-80s tribute act .

And they havent learnt the lesson with history repeating itself after Matt Busby, who was a decent human being, hanging around after hed retired.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12450 on: Today at 05:13:41 pm »
Please get Southgate in!

Hard to imagine these getting any better, but Southgate would definitely pick up the batton from Ten Hag.  The joy!
Online 9 kemlyn road

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12451 on: Today at 05:34:22 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:12:59 pm
And they havent learnt the lesson with history repeating itself after Matt Busby, who was a decent human being, hanging around after hed retired.
I think Matt busby had an office at OT just along the corridor from wilf McGuinness after he had supposedly retired.I think wilf lasted about a year .
Yes they havent learned a thing
Offline jackh

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12452 on: Today at 05:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:13:41 pm
Please get Southgate in!

Hard to imagine these getting any better, but Southgate would definitely pick up the batton from Ten Hag.  The joy!

Need it to be far enough into this season that they don't feel the new manager has had a fair go at it, even if it goes horribly (hilariously) wrong during the final months of this season , guaranteeing things progress into yet another campaign.
Offline Only Me

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12453 on: Today at 05:53:20 pm »
Southgate would be more than one could reasonably wish for.

Just imagine it. Slabhead back in the first team as captain, a fluid 7-6-5-1 formation, and Neville having to defend his mate Gareth at every turn for his dirge like tactics.

Sigh.
Offline Raaphael

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12454 on: Today at 05:56:14 pm »
What`s this talk where Neville says Slot was our third choice?

I get that Alonso might have been a target, but who was the second choice we didn`t get? That`s new to me.   
Online JRed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12455 on: Today at 05:57:37 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 05:56:14 pm
What`s this talk where Neville says Slot was our third choice?

I get that Alonso might have been a target, but who was the second choice we didn`t get? That`s new to me.
He prob thought wed tried to poach ten hag.
Offline Lad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12456 on: Today at 06:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 05:56:14 pm
What`s this talk where Neville says Slot was our third choice?

I get that Alonso might have been a target, but who was the second choice we didn`t get? That`s new to me.   

Portuguese fella can't remember his name.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12457 on: Today at 06:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 05:56:14 pm
What`s this talk where Neville says Slot was our third choice?

I get that Alonso might have been a target, but who was the second choice we didn`t get? That`s new to me.

Like many, he thought we were after Rúben Amorim.
Online Six Beardy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12458 on: Today at 06:04:38 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:18:09 am
The Bitter McNulty on the BBC website having a go at Klopp in his write up of the game.
Histrionics is the word he uses
Bitter little man.


Haha I saw that too - what a knob, couldn't help himself from taking a dig. I did like him referring to the 'Theatre of Dreams' as the 'Empire of Empty Seats' though.  ;D
Online MonsLibpool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12459 on: Today at 06:08:06 pm »
Whether 1st, 2nd or 3rd choice. The main thing is that Slot appears to be the right choice.

Weren't Salah and Mané second choice as well? It means fuck all.
Online Garlicbread

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12460 on: Today at 06:15:09 pm »
Mason Mount was supposedly our first choice. Didn't happen and Man Utd got him instead. Went well that huh?
Online StevoHimself

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12461 on: Today at 06:28:32 pm »
Anyone else think that Zirkzee looked seriously overweight? Crazy they paid a huge amount for that Hojlund, who is clearly nowhere near good enough at the moment, before signing this fella who looks as if he's in the same boat.
Online Redknight60

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12462 on: Today at 06:29:51 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 06:28:32 pm
Anyone else think that Zirkzee looked seriously overweight? Crazy they paid a huge amount for that Hojlund, who is clearly nowhere near good enough at the moment, before signing this fella who looks as if he's in the same boat.
Something about the way he moves reminded me of when Stuart Pearce threw David James up front.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12463 on: Today at 06:31:14 pm »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 06:29:51 pm
Something about the way he moves reminded me of when Stuart Pearce threw David James up front.

George Harrison?
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12464 on: Today at 06:31:58 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 06:28:32 pm
Anyone else think that Zirkzee looked seriously overweight? Crazy they paid a huge amount for that Hojlund, who is clearly nowhere near good enough at the moment, before signing this fella who looks as if he's in the same boat.

Yeah, he looks a bit 'tubby' at the minute - but his movement is good. He'll get on the end of crosses and cutbacks I reckon.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12465 on: Today at 06:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:31:14 pm
George Harrison?

I don't wanna leave him now...
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12466 on: Today at 06:33:41 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 06:15:09 pm
Mason Mount was supposedly our first choice. Didn't happen and Man Utd got him instead. Went well that huh?

See also: Lavia
Online Redknight60

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12467 on: Today at 06:35:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:31:14 pm
George Harrison?

While manc support gently weeps.....
