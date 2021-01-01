I had a little bit of a go with a Manc fan online yesterday. He was saying how they are going to beat us at Anfield in the return match. Reckons they are going to bin off E7H and bring in a "Klopp type of manager". I mentioned how they keep getting linked with Southgate, but he was having none of that. I said the two best managers in the world are Klopp and Guardiola, and neither would consider them. He never came up with a name for this new Klopp-like manager they were bringing in. Oh, and "Sir Jim" will get it right.
Peter Schmeichel: "I sat next to Sir Alex ... and I nearly cried."
Lisandro Martinez - The Butcher, my arse!More like the deli clerk wrapping up your charcuterie order at your local market.
I loved him! Turned up, publicly said the players were all shite, the board were clueless & club was fucked top to bottom - and then packed up and fucked off. He was great!
I thought the way he came in was meant to be part of a plan, going for a complete revolution, changing mindsets and moving on some of the more entrenched players and staff, but it turned out to be the same plan-free option they seem to go for whenever it is time for another manager.
And theres the problem right there ..Ferguson.hanging round the place like a pissed old tramp on a town centre park bench ,haunting the latest manager by his presence,breathing down their necks aided and abetted by his sycophantic former players and the so called fabled class of 92 .The ground is full of his former players all saying its not like it used to be.Any owner with an ounce of sense would have banned the lot of them years ago and give the latest manager and his staff time with out that lot hanging around.Still its great theyre all thereto see it crumbling down ,all their work completely undone and theyre right back where they started ..a fucking shit mid table ,occasional cup win ,1970-80s tribute act .
I prefer to believe Grav set a trap for him.The ball was heading to its target but Grav, from looking like he couldn't be arsed was on it like a flash upon release. He's lightning off the mark. But you're right there was still a lot do if they'd had a defence. Martinez is utter fucking guff. 'The Butcher!' Is there such a thing as a vegetarian butcher? If there wasn't there is now. He's a pudding and not steak, more apple crumble.
Southgate would be amazing but I just can't see it. There's already opposition to him getting the job in the Utd fanbase and everyone was slating him after the tedious England performances in the summer. If they'd gone for him before the international tournament, then sure, but now? Doubt it.
And they havent learnt the lesson with history repeating itself after Matt Busby, who was a decent human being, hanging around after hed retired.
Please get Southgate in!Hard to imagine these getting any better, but Southgate would definitely pick up the batton from Ten Hag. The joy!
What`s this talk where Neville says Slot was our third choice? I get that Alonso might have been a target, but who was the second choice we didn`t get? That`s new to me.
The Bitter McNulty on the BBC website having a go at Klopp in his write up of the game. Histrionics is the word he uses Bitter little man.
Anyone else think that Zirkzee looked seriously overweight? Crazy they paid a huge amount for that Hojlund, who is clearly nowhere near good enough at the moment, before signing this fella who looks as if he's in the same boat.
Something about the way he moves reminded me of when Stuart Pearce threw David James up front.
Crosby Nick never fails.
George Harrison?
Mason Mount was supposedly our first choice. Didn't happen and Man Utd got him instead. Went well that huh?
