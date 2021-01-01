Southgate would be amazing but I just can't see it. There's already opposition to him getting the job in the Utd fanbase and everyone was slating him after the tedious England performances in the summer. If they'd gone for him before the international tournament, then sure, but now? Doubt it.



Don't doubt the arrogance and incompetence of all these "world class operators" suits that Big Sir Jim has appointed. They'll think with their "best in class" structure, that the coach just needs to have good people skills and not rock the boat. The genius of Sir Dave, Berrada, Ashworth and Wilcox will take care of the rest. Ashworth also clearly rates Southgate from their FA time.I actually think it's more likely than not that they do get Southgate. And it'll be glorious when it happens.