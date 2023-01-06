« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 740465 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12400 on: Today at 11:22:08 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:18:09 am
The Bitter McNulty on the BBC website having a go at Klopp in his write up of the game.
Histrionics is the word he uses
Bitter little man.


Also

iconic
irreplaceable
great
wonderfully entertaining but occasionally chaotic strategy
legendary

so don't let 1 word outbalance 5.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/ce31p1gzqdgo

(He's not the first to compare Jurgen's post-match celebrations with Arne's but judging from his reactions to the goals I wouldn't rule out an Arne fist pump yet...)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12401 on: Today at 11:33:49 am »
We've not had any moments of pure drama under Slot yet.  Under Klopp we scored a ridiculous amount of very, very late goals and those types of goals should always be met with "histrionics".  So far with Slot we've just eased to victories with each of the games all but over by the 70th minute.

If we score a last-kick-of-the-game winner against Everton in December then I expect we'll see a bit more excitement from our management team!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12402 on: Today at 11:34:12 am »
I'll just leave this here. :)

Enjoy!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N-x9Rw76tak" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N-x9Rw76tak</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-x9Rw76tak
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12403 on: Today at 11:37:31 am »
Quote from: shook on Today at 09:44:39 am
United fans furious over Lisandro Martinez taking a photo with Alexis Macallister

https://www.x.com/LisandrMartinez/status/1830762374338429152#m

 ;D

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12404 on: Today at 11:55:18 am »
:lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12405 on: Today at 11:56:54 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:47:20 am
Players in rival clubs are friends off the pitch. It's just a game but some think everyone should be like Roy Keane.

no shit Sherlock
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12406 on: Today at 12:30:53 pm »
Good point on TAW...apart from two managers - Fergie and Busby this was always their level.

Unfortunately one day they'll accidentally stumble upon another good manager...until then we should continue to dominate them.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12407 on: Today at 12:30:58 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:08:56 am
That can't be... The shot through VVD's legs may have been a low xG, but Zerkzees' header? Wasn't that at 1-0 still?

At 3-0 and it was the second half too.

They got taught a lesson beaten us once in 13 in the league yet you wouldnt think so the way they carry on.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12408 on: Today at 12:33:51 pm »
Knives sharpening for Seven Haag and Ineos in a difficult position having awarded extension.  Many scribes predicting ETH won't last til Xmas.  But what then, RVN inexperienced even to be a caretaker, Tuchel would argue with all the nice shiny new execs, and Southgate ... well ...

The answer of course is staring them in the face.  David Moyes is available.  Rehire and restart the cycle!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12409 on: Today at 12:39:44 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 10:52:13 pm
Think that was the same sky clip where Neville kept saying Liverpool had to settle for their 3rd choice manager in Slot.  He came across as a right childish twat. Cant even figure out what point or spin or bantz shite he was aiming for.   So basically our 3rd choice beat your 1st choice 3-0?

He kept arguing about Bayern as well which was weird with their coach and his best line  United fans get behind our own we dont boo Mmmmmnot sure Rashford will agree.

Slot wasnt our 3rd choice either he is gaslighting again as nothing to suggest we even approached the guy at Sporting.

I said it years ago he is looking at the wrong team (LFC) no point finishing above us if you keep rocking in second place behind your own City rivals ..biggest club in the world, we are Man Utd where does this all come from and what does biggest club in the world actually mean what do you win by having that label ? Its also not true either but still 😂
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12410 on: Today at 12:43:56 pm »
I reckon Southgate is nailed on to take over to be honest. He helped create the "England DNA" philosophy along with Ashworth, who is now at United as Sporting Director.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12411 on: Today at 12:49:10 pm »
Keeping Ten Hag is somewhat understandable after last season given they won the FA Cup and there was no obvious replacement out there.. but why the fuck did they give him a new contract?! It's mental.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12412 on: Today at 12:49:46 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 12:33:51 pm
Knives sharpening for Seven Haag and Ineos in a difficult position having awarded extension.  Many scribes predicting ETH won't last til Xmas.  But what then, RVN inexperienced even to be a caretaker, Tuchel would argue with all the nice shiny new execs, and Southgate ... well ...


They haven't actually given him an extension have they, wasn't that just mentioned as being the next step after they stuck with him in the summer?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12413 on: Today at 12:51:57 pm »
Gareth Southgate is a superb manager and I'd be truly truly scared, terrified, disappointed, and angry if he was appointed united manager, I really would, honest, no messing
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12414 on: Today at 12:53:17 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:43:56 pm
I reckon Southgate is nailed on to take over to be honest. He helped create the "England DNA" philosophy along with Ashworth, who is now at United as Sporting Director.
Brexit Jim would agree with this as well.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12415 on: Today at 12:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 12:51:57 pm
Gareth Southgate is a superb manager and I'd be truly truly scared, terrified, disappointed, and angry if he was appointed united manager, I really would, honest, no messing

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12416 on: Today at 12:55:28 pm »
Hysterical as Southgate at Utd would be, is he even that much worse than Ten Hag at this point? They look bereft of just about everything.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12417 on: Today at 12:59:41 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 12:55:28 pm
Hysterical as Southgate at Utd would be, is he even that much worse than Ten Hag at this point? They look bereft of just about everything.

The point is he wouldn't take them forward from this point but he could take them backwards. He's an extremly limited manager, he'd rather not lose than win, a rather cowardly manager, that's what relegation teams want, not aspirations of ones of winning titles.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12418 on: Today at 01:02:59 pm »
Southgate would at the least make Maguire a regular starter again, give him a go, I say!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12419 on: Today at 01:07:13 pm »
The fact that Southgate is available must be an immensely tempting opportunity for Ratcliffe. However, you have to hand it to Ten Hag, he's a survivor. He has been written off as ManU manager multiple times, but he's still here. I wouldnt be surprised if he survives until the summer.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12420 on: Today at 01:17:53 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12421 on: Today at 01:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:49:46 pm
They haven't actually given him an extension have they, wasn't that just mentioned as being the next step after they stuck with him in the summer?

i think they had a +1 year extension option which they have exercised.  Although part of me recalls that he might have an additional year ie 2 years ....anyone?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12422 on: Today at 01:27:43 pm »
Southgate would play for 38 draws a season.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12423 on: Today at 01:29:54 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 01:18:20 pm
i think they had a +1 year extension option which they have exercised.  Although part of me recalls that he might have an additional year ie 2 years ....anyone?

Ten Hag, who has won an FA Cup and a League Cup in his two years with United but oversaw the club's worst-ever Premier League season last year, extended his contract with the Red Devils in July until 2026
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12424 on: Today at 01:31:04 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:59:41 pm
The point is he wouldn't take them forward from this point but he could take them backwards. He's an extremly limited manager, he'd rather not lose than win, a rather cowardly manager, that's what relegation teams want, not aspirations of ones of winning titles.

Maybe they've realised their true level and are looking for a manager to keep them out of the relegation spots. Possibly they are sounding out Allardyce before they go for Southgate?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12425 on: Today at 01:33:56 pm »
Let's be honest, Southgate would be far far funnier than them appointing Moyes. Only difference is that was as their great run was coming to an end so the whole experience was obviously delightful to see.

They've been shite for years now though and while it remains funny the damage has largely been done. But if they appointed Southagte ... fuck me. You'd have to enjoy it while it lasted like it was with Moyes because I doubt he'd get over 6 months there. He really is that bad, at least Moyes you could point to having a couple of good seasons with limited resources at Everton.

I'll always remember that Moyes period fondly, especially because we were doing so well that season. I still think Solskjaer has been their funniest spell though. There were some results he got that were fucking criminal, but he was so out of his depth he was unbelievable. The mad thing is he actually got them to a European final! What I did really like though was Ralf Ragninck becoming their manager straight after, because deary me, if he'd have had more time it'd have been even funnier than the shit Solskjaer got up to. He was bad, him.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12426 on: Today at 01:45:32 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 01:27:43 pm
Southgate would play for 38 draws a season.
he's the bastard child of Roy Hodgson.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12427 on: Today at 02:10:05 pm »
Southgate would be amazing but I just can't see it.  There's already opposition to him getting the job in the Utd fanbase and everyone was slating him after the tedious England performances in the summer.  If they'd gone for him before the international tournament, then sure, but now?  Doubt it.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12428 on: Today at 02:11:11 pm »
Peter Schmeichel: "I sat next to Sir Alex ... and I nearly cried." :lmao

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12429 on: Today at 02:11:52 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:11:11 pm
Peter Schmeichel: "I sat next to Sir Alex ... and I nearly cried." :lmao
the farting, right?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12430 on: Today at 02:17:05 pm »
Just talking to a United fan, he asked me if Ten should be sacked.

"Who are you going to get in?"

"..."

"Southgate?"

"no."

"Moyse is available again."

"You know, if you go back 10 years he didn't do much wrong. Did a great job at West Ham. Got them in the top half of the table."

"The perfect midtable manager."

"I'm not talking to you anymore."

They are fucking desperate.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12431 on: Today at 02:31:54 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:33:56 pm
What I did really like though was Ralf Ragninck becoming their manager straight after, because deary me, if he'd have had more time it'd have been even funnier than the shit Solskjaer got up to. He was bad, him.

I loved him! Turned up, publicly said the players were all shite, the board were clueless & club was fucked top to bottom - and then packed up and fucked off. He was great!  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12432 on: Today at 02:32:00 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:33:49 am
We've not had any moments of pure drama under Slot yet.  Under Klopp we scored a ridiculous amount of very, very late goals and those types of goals should always be met with "histrionics".  So far with Slot we've just eased to victories with each of the games all but over by the 70th minute.

If we score a last-kick-of-the-game winner against Everton in December then I expect we'll see a bit more excitement from our management team!

I reckon he is still trying to cope with Origis goal off the bar.
Kloppo running on to hug Ali must haunt his dreams
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12433 on: Today at 02:44:59 pm »
I had a little bit of a go with a Manc fan online yesterday. He was saying how they are going to beat us at Anfield in the return match. Reckons they are going to bin off E7H and bring in a "Klopp type of manager". I mentioned how they keep getting linked with Southgate, but he was having none of that.

I said the two best managers in the world are Klopp and Guardiola, and neither would consider them. He never came up with a name for this new Klopp-like manager they were bringing in. Oh, and "Sir Jim" will get it right.

I remember the time they believed Mourinho was their nuclear option, but look how that turned out. The problem with them is not just the manager. They're like Everton these days. The problems are deep and multifaceted. The owners, the board, the fans and their ridiculous hysterics and over expectations. The entire club mindset. Their obsession with a certain other club. The way they make the same mistakes over and over again. The living in the past. The delusions of grandeur. The unwillingness to do the hard work, and the belief that success should just fall into their laps.  The list goes on and on...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12434 on: Today at 02:56:45 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:44:59 pm
I had a little bit of a go with a Manc fan online yesterday. He was saying how they are going to beat us at Anfield in the return match. Reckons they are going to bin off E7H and bring in a "Klopp type of manager". I mentioned how they keep getting linked with Southgate, but he was having none of that.

I said the two best managers in the world are Klopp and Guardiola, and neither would consider them. He never came up with a name for this new Klopp-like manager they were bringing in. Oh, and "Sir Jim" will get it right.

I remember the time they believed Mourinho was their nuclear option, but look how that turned out. The problem with them is not just the manager. They're like Everton these days. The problems are deep and multifaceted. The owners, the board, the fans and their ridiculous hysterics and over expectations. The entire club mindset. Their obsession with a certain other club. The way they make the same mistakes over and over again. The living in the past. The delusions of grandeur. The unwillingness to do the hard work, and the belief that success should just fall into their laps.  The list goes on and on...

Better let Che Neville know who it is, because he was moaning at the weekend that there was no-one available in the summer and that's why we ended up with Slot and they keep that bald fraud.

Neville really got under my skin at the weekend, worse than normal. ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12435 on: Today at 03:17:09 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:11:11 pm
Peter Schmeichel: "I sat next to Sir Alex ... and I nearly cried." :lmao
And theres the problem right there ..Ferguson.hanging round the place like a pissed old tramp on a town centre park bench ,haunting the latest manager by his presence,breathing down their necks aided and abetted by his sycophantic former players and the so called fabled class of 92 .
The ground is full of his former players all saying its not like it used to be.
Any owner with an ounce of sense would have banned the lot of them years ago and give the latest manager and his staff time with out that lot hanging around.
Still its great theyre all thereto see it crumbling down ,all their work completely undone and theyre right back where they started ..a fucking shit mid table ,occasional cup win ,1970-80s tribute act .

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12436 on: Today at 03:28:30 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:43:56 pm
I reckon Southgate is nailed on to take over to be honest. He helped create the "England DNA" philosophy along with Ashworth, who is now at United as Sporting Director.
Could we ask for more?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12437 on: Today at 03:30:00 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 08:12:50 am
Southgate now odds on to replace 7 Haag as their next manager. Please let it be.

What's the Xwaistcoat?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12438 on: Today at 03:32:15 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 03:17:09 pm
And theres the problem right there ..Ferguson.hanging round the place like a pissed old tramp on a town centre park bench ,haunting the latest manager by his presence,breathing down their necks aided and abetted by his sycophantic former players and the so called fabled class of 92 .
The ground is full of his former players all saying its not like it used to be.
Any owner with an ounce of sense would have banned the lot of them years ago and give the latest manager and his staff time with out that lot hanging around.
Still its great theyre all thereto see it crumbling down ,all their work completely undone and theyre right back where they started ..a fucking shit mid table ,occasional cup win ,1970-80s tribute act .
Couldn't have put it any better , sums up the situation over there to a tee
