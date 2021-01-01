He's going to be fine, no big games until the end of September. He will win a handful, draw with Spurs, and get back on the old carousel of results that will leave them outside the CL places but in contention for the odd cup.
ETH is exactly the manager United should have, a mediocrity that blames players for bad results, wins the odd big game through individuals and personally takes credit for these good results. The club will meander forward as a playground for billionaires who want to pursue their own ideological goals against a backdrop of fan fervour for change. Eventually they will morph into some horrible new hybrid between corporate simp and the cadaver of the club they once were.