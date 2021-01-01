« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

vblfc

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12360 on: Yesterday at 10:52:13 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 08:00:19 pm
Correct he has been horrendous really for them.

I usually dont bother with after match yapping but had to listen on and Neville was hilarious he was like a 10 year old and as much as Carragher was winding him up he was also right with most of what he said to him as well.

I mean they clearly were looking for another manager in the summer and he has blamed the Glazers when this bloke has spent £600m how can you blame the owners for that ?
Think that was the same sky clip where Neville kept saying Liverpool had to settle for their 3rd choice manager in Slot.  He came across as a right childish twat. Cant even figure out what point or spin or bantz shite he was aiming for.   So basically our 3rd choice beat your 1st choice 3-0?
Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12361 on: Yesterday at 11:16:00 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 12:54:10 pm
What's their beef with Rashford? I was sat in the golf club the other week with my back to some United fans and overheard them having a go at him. I didn't realise the criticism was so wide spread amongst them until I saw the stick he was getting yesterday at Old Trafford. Oh another thing that they were saying was that they had high hopes that they could really 'do something' this year! It did make me crack into a wry smile and almost a full blown laugh, it's a good job I was facing the other way from them.
 ;D

While he's a bit shite and I'm only going by motd highlights as I could only listen to the match at work, wasn't he the one that put in at least a couple of chances that Zirkzee fluffed for them?
Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12362 on: Yesterday at 11:23:57 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 04:27:14 pm
Ive just seen/heard the neckbeard, tourist conning prick that is Ste Howson banging on about them having better xG and the same amount of shots on target, while also waffling about how he can see attacking patterns of play from them :lmao

Not sure where he's getting that from, the xG on motd was comfortably in our favour and while they had the same amount of shots on target that figure is obviously lowered by the disallowed goal since that was on target too. Any stats should also take into account that we confirmed the win with more than half an hour to go and were able to ease off our play.
Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12363 on: Yesterday at 11:43:13 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 12:54:10 pm
What's their beef with Rashford? I was sat in the golf club the other week with my back to some United fans and overheard them having a go at him. I didn't realise the criticism was so wide spread amongst them until I saw the stick he was getting yesterday at Old Trafford. Oh another thing that they were saying was that they had high hopes that they could really 'do something' this year! It did make me crack into a wry smile and almost a full blown laugh, it's a good job I was facing the other way from them.
 ;D

They've taken to calling him "Trashford" too, which can't be good for his confidence. I've even heard several of them bemoaning Greenwood's sale and wishing they'd kept him and sold Rashford instead.  :o
elbow

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12364 on: Yesterday at 11:52:16 pm
Handy rule of thumb for Gary Neville - anything he ever says about Liverpool is absolute bollocks and is always wrong.
Bobinhood

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12365 on: Today at 12:00:39 am
If there was ever plain as your nose proof for my contention that you cant expect a goal until you've scored it that game and those stats prove it. From watching the game I personally expected us to score 6 ( 3 went in 1 was disallowed mo and sbozo missed when i would have bet the house) and i expected them to get none (Ali saves those two shots every time always does)  and they did. The fuck 1.5 odd each is supposed to prove its a farce. and of course you cant score half a goal.


Maybe in very large data mining sets but its not used like that its used for example so mancs can say they should have had a draw in a game they got punked in, as far as i can see.
the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12366 on: Today at 12:04:04 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 11:23:57 pm
Not sure where he's getting that from, the xG on motd was comfortably in our favour and while they had the same amount of shots on target that figure is obviously lowered by the disallowed goal since that was on target too. Any stats should also take into account that we confirmed the win with more than half an hour to go and were able to ease off our play.
Think their xG at half-time was 0.06.

They conveniently leave that out.
farawayred

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12367 on: Today at 12:08:56 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:04:04 am
Think their xG at half-time was 0.06.

They conveniently leave that out.
That can't be... The shot through VVD's legs may have been a low xG, but Zerkzees' header? Wasn't that at 1-0 still?
Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12368 on: Today at 12:14:13 am
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 11:52:16 pm
Handy rule of thumb for Gary Neville - anything he ever says about Liverpool is absolute bollocks and is always wrong.

Updated your comment for accuracy.  ;D
rafathegaffa83

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12369 on: Today at 01:33:47 am
newterp

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12370 on: Today at 02:44:25 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:08:56 am
That can't be... The shot through VVD's legs may have been a low xG, but Zerkzees' header? Wasn't that at 1-0 still?

That header was at 2-0 or 3-0.
elbow

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12371 on: Today at 02:47:52 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:14:13 am
Updated your comment for accuracy.  ;D

Fair point!
xbugawugax

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12372 on: Today at 04:22:47 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:00:32 pm
Can anyone tell me what the fuck is going on with Garnacho's sock holes?

scholes just entered the chat ;D

how many times have ten hag been backed. seems like a groundhog day of headlines that we have seen before.
Bucko - Dubai

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12373 on: Today at 04:56:11 am
I do like Xg but a clear limitation of it is the example of Szobs chance where all he had to do was shoot from 8 yards but decides to dribble. Doesn't register at all for Xg

Yet the cross from Rashford where Zirkzee got a toe to it registered as 0.52Xg yet the one Salah blazed over right after our 3rd which he really should have scored only had an Xg of 0.17
A Complete Flop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12374 on: Today at 08:12:50 am
Southgate now odds on to replace 7 Haag as their next manager. Please let it be.
the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12375 on: Today at 08:14:56 am
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 08:12:50 am
Southgate now odds on to replace 7 Haag as their next manager. Please let it be.
TEN-Hag already got the vote of confidence, so you have to concede, it's a matter of weeks.

(0-3 + 7-0 = Ten-0 .. btw ;D )
DonkeyWan

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12376 on: Today at 08:33:11 am
He's going to be fine, no big games until the end of September. He will win a handful, draw with Spurs, and get back on the old carousel of results that will leave them outside the CL places but in contention for the odd cup.

ETH is exactly the manager United should have, a mediocrity that blames players for bad results, wins the odd big game through individuals and personally takes credit for these good results. The club will meander forward as a playground for billionaires who want to pursue their own ideological goals against a backdrop of fan fervour for change. Eventually they will morph into some horrible new hybrid between corporate simp and the cadaver of the club they once were.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12377 on: Today at 08:58:10 am
The media seem to be treating him like a dead man walking now. Just by highlighting his "won a lot of trophies" stance looks like it is being ridiculed now and people are beginning to question if it's only papering over the cracks.

Still, at least he has Neville's backing. It's not like he isn't a well respected and balanced pundit.
A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12378 on: Today at 09:08:04 am
As a slight aside...

Has there been any further news on Exile Jim's 'taxpayer funded stadium'?

LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12379 on: Today at 09:08:47 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:00:39 am
If there was ever plain as your nose proof for my contention that you cant expect a goal until you've scored it that game and those stats prove it. From watching the game I personally expected us to score 6 ( 3 went in 1 was disallowed mo and sbozo missed when i would have bet the house) and i expected them to get none (Ali saves those two shots every time always does)  and they did. The fuck 1.5 odd each is supposed to prove its a farce. and of course you cant score half a goal.


Maybe in very large data mining sets but its not used like that its used for example so mancs can say they should have had a draw in a game they got punked in, as far as i can see.

Two things show how ridiculous it is to use xg as a metric in a one off game like this...

Szoboslai's chance, which I would say was actually our biggest opportunity in the whole game, registered zero because no shot was taken.

Martinez's overhead kick registered 0.36 because most xg models only take into account the position of the shot, and not how the shot needs to be attempted. Similarly, Zirkzee's effort when he was at full stretch was over 0.5!
MrGrumpy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12380 on: Today at 09:11:31 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:33:47 am
He's got the backing of Man Utd execs. The old vote of confidence

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/sep/02/fully-backing-him-manchester-united-throw-support-behind-erik-ten-hag


He kept his job last year because there no decent managers available. If Ten Hag goes now, its a choice between Southgate, Colin W*nker and Mark Hughes.
12C

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12381 on: Today at 09:18:09 am
The Bitter McNulty on the BBC website having a go at Klopp in his write up of the game.
Histrionics is the word he uses
Bitter little man.
gerrardisgod

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12382 on: Today at 09:20:01 am
He was probably hacked again. c*nt.
JRed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12383 on: Today at 09:23:43 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:18:09 am
The Bitter McNulty on the BBC website having a go at Klopp in his write up of the game.
Histrionics is the word he uses
Bitter little man.
Absolute c*nt
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12384 on: Today at 09:26:39 am
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 09:11:31 am
He kept his job last year because there no decent managers available. If Ten Hag goes now, its a choice between Southgate, Colin W*nker and Mark Hughes.

Funnily many people dont realise he is dangerously on the edge with borrowed time even before the season started.

They had some decent choices available in the summer. They missed the chance to upgrade on ETH and now its between these three.
