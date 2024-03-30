Ive just seen/heard the neckbeard, tourist conning prick that is Ste Howson banging on about them having better xG and the same amount of shots on target, while also waffling about how he can see attacking patterns of play from them



Good to see they won the XG Trophy. When's the parade?



In the meantime we'll have to console ourselves with winning 0-3 in their own back yard. It's a small consolation, but consolation nevertheless. I think we'll cope.



One thing they all conveniently forget, is how we relaxed the pedal once we were at 2 and then took our foot off the gas once the 3rd went in.That gave them all the "consolation stats" they're spouting. I even had to remind some of our lads that the supposed xG crap is just cause we let 'em. Who cares about them upping their xG in the time remaining when the game's won already, and you're more than confident, nay- you KNOW they ain't scoring?We just let 'em punch themselves out, while we were seeing out the game. Lettin them have some ball.If we were really serious, we wouldn't have let up, and it'd be a cricket score, and they'd have been absolutely demolished. Those additional shots, the "encouraging" xG, and the rise in possession is all down to us letting them have free reign once we knew the game was won.No need kicking a bloke who's already down. Let him get up and take a few swings.I love it though.Lettin them have that false sense of accomplishment and a silver lining on the horizon. We'll meet again.