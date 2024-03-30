« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 736768 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12320 on: Today at 04:54:06 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:07:03 pm
@BillEdgarTimes
Goal difference in past 57 matches, all comps:
Man City +93
Liverpool +79
Arsenal +78
Man Utd -1

Golf wise - that's great!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12321 on: Today at 04:57:12 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:50:10 pm
Yeah but then we will surely get another - "Be Afraid. Be Very Afraid." - graphic. I'm all for it.

#prayforliverpool
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12322 on: Today at 05:00:32 pm »
Can anyone tell me what the fuck is going on with Garnacho's sock holes?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12323 on: Today at 05:07:41 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:00:32 pm
Can anyone tell me what the fuck is going on with Garnacho's sock holes?

Moths. Or Mainoo. Hard to say.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12324 on: Today at 05:12:40 pm »
You know how their standards have dropped when they think De Ligt had a good game yesterday. He looked like a dutch Harry Maguire and his challenge on Diaz was a orange card pretty much. Looked like he had no control whatsoever.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12325 on: Today at 05:20:52 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 04:27:14 pm
Ive just seen/heard the neckbeard, tourist conning prick that is Ste Howson banging on about them having better xG and the same amount of shots on target, while also waffling about how he can see attacking patterns of play from them :lmao

Christ alive, just listened that. Hilarious.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12326 on: Today at 05:29:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:40:23 am
He's not even Graham Potter

He's not even Darren Potter
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12327 on: Today at 05:29:31 pm »
I reckon Southgate will be ok for them. He can get them I to a solid defensive formation and they have the money to buy a few attackers that will have decent moments in a game.  As long as they can actually go and get those attackers I think Southgate could cement them as a solid top half team. And with the luck of the draw and some favourable officiating , some good cup runs.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12328 on: Today at 05:32:19 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 05:29:18 pm
He's not even Darren Potter
He's not even Beatrix Potter
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12329 on: Today at 05:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:36:12 pm
It will be funny when they find out hes a worse passer of the ball compared to Casemiro.

Exactly. Memechester United is all about Ugarte while scapegoating Casemiro, but are forgetting that Mainoo was also caught out for the third goal, which should really have them thinking on the actual structure of their possession instead of scapegoating.

Which brings us back to Ugarte, who in this setup I believe will lead to even more Lulz banter during the season, because his abject passing is precisely why PSG let him go. The youtube video below from minute 5-9 shows the type of horrendous passing Ugarte is capable of when pressed, and we'd expect to see more of it this season, especially because of the type of passes expected from him in a Ten Haag set up (at least if he is filling Casemiro's role). From my understanding Casemiro is supposed to be trying for high risk progressive passes, with United players high up the pitch for him to target. But this eliminates some safer options, and Ugarte has some of the worst stats in all of Europe for progressive passes, he basically favours safe boring passes, but United's structure may not even give him much of an outlet for it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FqF-8wrxfgs
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12330 on: Today at 05:37:11 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:12:54 pm
This is one for anyone familiar with the noble art of collecting bits of cardboard with football players on them.  My kids are in that phase right now and the cards they collect have eight players each season that are elevated to the sacred status of a "Golden Baller".

Macca is ours this season alongside Foden, Odegaard, Palmer, Gordon, Son and Watkins.

I feel like I'm missing something that the rest of the world is seeing because this lad is the final one of the chosen eight...


Hes going to be another Janujizzer or whatever his name was. Fizzle out and no one will know where he ends up.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12331 on: Today at 05:39:30 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:12:40 pm
You know how their standards have dropped when they think De Ligt had a good game yesterday. He looked like a dutch Harry Maguire and his challenge on Diaz was a orange card pretty much. Looked like he had no control whatsoever.
I think Baresi would look terrible with Casemiro and Mainoo in front of him.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12332 on: Today at 05:48:57 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:32:19 pm
He's not even Beatrix Potter

Could be Brian Potter. But looks more like Sammy the Snake.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12333 on: Today at 06:07:09 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:50:10 pm
Yeah but then we will surely get another - "Be Afraid. Be Very Afraid." - graphic. I'm all for it.

Not picking on you, terp, as Ive seen it loads on here. But the idiot who made that graphic couldnt even get the phrase correct and put be scared. Be very scared

I had to point it out, its a bit of a snake mountain/castle greyskull thing for me.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12334 on: Today at 06:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 06:07:09 pm
Not picking on you, terp, as Ive seen it loads on here. But the idiot who made that graphic couldnt even get the phrase correct and put be scared. Be very scared

I had to point it out, its a bit of a snake mountain/castle greyskull thing for me.



:lmao - that's great. I didn't even recall it.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12335 on: Today at 06:34:35 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 06:07:09 pm
Not picking on you, terp, as Ive seen it loads on here. But the idiot who made that graphic couldnt even get the phrase correct and put be scared. Be very scared

I had to point it out, its a bit of a snake mountain/castle greyskull thing for me.

This should always be pointed out.

Thick c*nts can't go five minutes without embarrassing themselves.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12336 on: Today at 06:39:41 pm »
ETH Ive won trophies since I arrived bar Man City now that is a fact but I always remember when younger when a few gloating Utd fans I knew used to say Scousers winning Mickey Mouse trophies now they are ok with these trophies.

For the record Ive never dubbed any of the two domestic cups as tin pot its what you play the game for imo to win trophies at our level anyway.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12337 on: Today at 07:08:55 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 06:39:41 pm
ETH Ive won trophies since I arrived bar Man City now that is a fact but I always remember when younger when a few gloating Utd fans I knew used to say Scousers winning Mickey Mouse trophies now they are ok with these trophies.

For the record Ive never dubbed any of the two domestic cups as tin pot its what you play the game for imo to win trophies at our level anyway.

yeah, I always hate seeing trophies being looked down upon. Fair enough when you arent IN them, you take little interest, but if your team is getting to finals and winning, then its fantastic.

Issue with ten Hag of course, is that hes constantly talking about them as a defense of his work there. But he knows as everyone does, that he hasnt been given 600m to spend, to not be in the CL, to not compete for the league and to not be getting to European finals. That is what hes there to do. And hes not doing it. Yapping on about domestic cups is likely getting really tedious for those who follow the team, when he then serves up dros in the league yet again.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12338 on: Today at 07:27:44 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:08:55 pm
yeah, I always hate seeing trophies being looked down upon. Fair enough when you arent IN them, you take little interest, but if your team is getting to finals and winning, then its fantastic.

Issue with ten Hag of course, is that hes constantly talking about them as a defense of his work there. But he knows as everyone does, that he hasnt been given 600m to spend, to not be in the CL, to not compete for the league and to not be getting to European finals. That is what hes there to do. And hes not doing it. Yapping on about domestic cups is likely getting really tedious for those who follow the team, when he then serves up dros in the league yet again.

Virgil served up Lisandros, for certain...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12339 on: Today at 07:39:07 pm »
Anything been reported on their tragedy chanting, any charges or bans by United ?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12340 on: Today at 07:43:36 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:28:44 am
As usual with the Mancs they're focussing on the individual mistakes, as if every player on the pitch doesn't make lots of mistakes every game.  There were at least two occasions where Macca got caught on the ball in dangerous areas but the rest of our team was able to cover for those mistakes and nothing came of them.

Man U fans are acting like Casemiro is so far over the hill that it's fanciful he's even playing football still - he's only 32!  Maybe Ugarte will prove to be a one man midfield but I've got a lot of sympathy for anyone playing in that Man U midfield as they're reliant on Bruno, Mainoo, Mount or Eriksen to cover for them in the event that they - shock horror - play a loose pass or get tackled.  None of those midfielders puts the hard yards in for the team, they all play for themselves.

For the first goal it was a wayward pass by Casemiro but it's not like he played Diaz in on goal.  Their other midfielders and right back were so far out of position that one fairly common mistake resulted in a goal.

I prefer to believe Grav set a trap for him.The ball was heading to its target but Grav, from looking like he couldn't be arsed was on it like a flash upon release. He's lightning off the mark. But you're right there was still a lot do if they'd had a defence. Martinez is utter fucking guff. 'The Butcher!' Is there such a thing as a vegetarian butcher? If there wasn't there is now. He's a pudding and not steak, more apple crumble.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12341 on: Today at 07:48:01 pm »
Klopp and Arne says "Hello!", dickheads! ;D


Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12342 on: Today at 07:50:17 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:39:07 pm
Anything been reported on their tragedy chanting, any charges or bans by United ?
Never mind the thousands of United fans chanting about tragedies every single time this fixture is played. Where's the guy who threw that beer bottle at a bus in 2018?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12343 on: Today at 07:54:53 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 04:27:14 pm
Ive just seen/heard the neckbeard, tourist conning prick that is Ste Howson banging on about them having better xG and the same amount of shots on target, while also waffling about how he can see attacking patterns of play from them :lmao

Most of that xG was after we were already 3-0 up and maybe dropped our intensity.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12344 on: Today at 07:56:48 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 04:27:14 pm
Ive just seen/heard the neckbeard, tourist conning prick that is Ste Howson banging on about them having better xG and the same amount of shots on target, while also waffling about how he can see attacking patterns of play from them :lmao
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:44:18 pm
Good to see they won the XG Trophy. When's the parade?

In the meantime we'll have to console ourselves with winning 0-3 in their own back yard. It's a small consolation, but consolation nevertheless. I think we'll cope.
One thing they all conveniently forget, is how we relaxed the pedal once we were at 2 and then took our foot off the gas once the 3rd went in.

That gave them all the "consolation stats" they're spouting. I even had to remind some of our lads that the supposed xG crap is just cause we let 'em. Who cares about them upping their xG in the time remaining when the game's won already, and you're more than confident, nay- you KNOW they ain't scoring?

We just let 'em punch themselves out, while we were seeing out the game. Lettin them have some ball.
If we were really serious, we wouldn't have let up, and it'd be a cricket score, and they'd have been absolutely demolished. Those additional shots, the "encouraging" xG, and the rise in possession is all down to us letting them have free reign once we knew the game was won.

No need kicking a bloke who's already down. Let him get up and take a few swings.

I love it though. ;D
Lettin them have that false sense of accomplishment and a silver lining on the horizon. We'll meet again.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12345 on: Today at 08:00:19 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:08:55 pm
yeah, I always hate seeing trophies being looked down upon. Fair enough when you arent IN them, you take little interest, but if your team is getting to finals and winning, then its fantastic.

Issue with ten Hag of course, is that hes constantly talking about them as a defense of his work there. But he knows as everyone does, that he hasnt been given 600m to spend, to not be in the CL, to not compete for the league and to not be getting to European finals. That is what hes there to do. And hes not doing it. Yapping on about domestic cups is likely getting really tedious for those who follow the team, when he then serves up dros in the league yet again.

Correct he has been horrendous really for them.

I usually dont bother with after match yapping but had to listen on and Neville was hilarious he was like a 10 year old and as much as Carragher was winding him up he was also right with most of what he said to him as well.

I mean they clearly were looking for another manager in the summer and he has blamed the Glazers when this bloke has spent £600m how can you blame the owners for that ?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12346 on: Today at 08:13:25 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 05:29:18 pm
He's not even Darren Potter
Worse yet- he's never gunna be Monica Potter!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12347 on: Today at 08:13:43 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:37:11 pm
Hes going to be another Janujizzer or whatever his name was. Fizzle out and no one will know where he ends up.

I think hes massively overrated, still a good player though imo. Hell do well for them.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12348 on: Today at 08:17:19 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 07:43:36 pm
I prefer to believe Grav set a trap for him.The ball was heading to its target but Grav, from looking like he couldn't be arsed was on it like a flash upon release. He's lightning off the mark. But you're right there was still a lot do if they'd had a defence. Martinez is utter fucking guff. 'The Butcher!' Is there such a thing as a vegetarian butcher? If there wasn't there is now. He's a pudding and not steak, more apple crumble.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VWDP_ew8HqQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VWDP_ew8HqQ</a>
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12349 on: Today at 08:31:30 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12350 on: Today at 09:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 04:47:38 pm
Sky Sports News have been replaying the Ten Hag Press Conference where he's challenged on whether it's the Team's fault or his all afternoon.

I think that has the potential to be the millstone around his neck not least because of the Hodgsonesque response citing the two trophies won. What a strange hill to die on...

'Are you sure?...'

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/videos/c9d130248dqo

E7H has been very Hodgson-esque lately. That "I'm not Harry Potter" remark reminded me a bit of one of Hodgson's press conferences with us when he said, "We're not losing on purpose!"

He seems to be really trying to lower expectations for the season as well. Keeps talking about how it will all take time - he's into his third season and he's spent more than half a billion quid!

Reckon he's gone by March, maybe sooner if he can't scrape together a run of results.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #12351 on: Today at 09:32:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:40:02 pm
'I'm not Harry Potter' - Ten Hag defends Man Utd after Liverpool loss

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cx2n1n77wgdo

:lmao

He's right to be fair to him, Harry Potter was liked by people and eventually defeated his enemies as well.  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12352 on: Today at 09:42:39 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:59:02 pm
It's Onana that needs to be replaced FIRST.

De Gea masked all the shite we've seen since he was moved on- for years. Had he not been between the sticks, United woulda experienced drubbing after drubbing at the hands of the top-half, week in week out, since "Moyesie".

Racking up Player of The Season awards tells you everything.

Get in someone a little below his level and they might start changing their fortunes. They can be as comical at the back as they are from time to time, but with an Alison/De Gea betwix the sticks, they'd be alright and can focus on wasting yet more money on the defense.

Southgate to make Pickford his first signing in January perhaps? :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12353 on: Today at 09:48:22 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 09:32:57 pm
He's right to be fair to him, Harry Potter was liked by people and eventually defeated his enemies as well.  ;D
Might not be a wizard, but he's done a great trick of making  more than half a billion quid disappear
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12354 on: Today at 09:50:26 pm »
Quote from: Enders on Today at 09:48:22 pm
Might not be a wizard, but he's done a good job of making  more than half a billion quid disappear

And tens of thousands of fans from Old Trafford before the final whistle yesterday.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12355 on: Today at 09:51:09 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 09:42:39 pm
Southgate to make Pickford his first signing in January perhaps? :lmao

That'd be the dream if ETH gets the boot.Southgate buying his familiar players for hundreds of millions and making them play his gutless crab-like brand of football.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12356 on: Today at 10:01:15 pm »
Southgate could finish these off.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12357 on: Today at 10:24:28 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:01:15 pm
Southgate could finish these off.

tbf, Southgate has shown he is quite capable of coaching extremely limited players. ;) He would probably be similar to Ole.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12358 on: Today at 10:27:37 pm »
:lmao not watching one of these for awhile!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UnQvAcJXpxc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UnQvAcJXpxc</a>
