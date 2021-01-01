I watched that 'Stretford Paddock' You Tube channel last night, a bit of the watch along and then the post match analysis. I used to think that lad with the long hair and beard was alright but now I'm leaning towards the view that he's one of the arrogant entitled one's, maybe he's okay and just comes across that way on the screen. The general consensus in the post match analysis is that United started the game great and were the better team but made a couple of mistakes which Liverpool capitalised on and were clinical. Almost describing a smash and grab, I assume they are just looking at the stats rather than the actual game in which those 'mistakes' were actually forced errors from the Liverpool press.



They said that Liverpool were always clinical against them but I'd argue we have been far from it and yesterday it would have been a 5 or 7 nil or possibly they would have had 1 or 2 rather than the nil but we missed a lot of great opportunities. Our finishing in the previous two games there has been atrocious. In a way I feel a bit sorry for them that they are so far out of touch with reality but then again I'm also quite pleased about it. The longer the delusion continues then the longer they will remain in the mid table wilderness. I watched the game yesterday and they played just how I expected, I didn't expect them to have improved and I wasn't disappointed. I've watched the Liverpool games this season with the system changes and thought we'd play better there this time around and we did - progress! For them it seems the game is played on paper and in the transfer market rather than on the pitch.