Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:25:58 am
I seriously think Arne Slot knows United better than Ten Hag does
They got the wrong bald Dutch guy.

Spot on, Arne was brilliant yesterday tactically.  Played Gravenberch higher up on Casemiro,  Mac deeper.  Casemiro couldnt cope.  Very optimistic about Arne going forward.  Think we have hit the jackpot again coaches wise.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:34:55 am
Utd have their fair share of ridiculous fans but that one on YouTube called Rants is one of the worst for his takes.

Thinks he understands the game better than anyone else watching and full of agendas for the players he has a hard on for.

Imagine this being the list of players you rate and don't rate. 

Rates                       Doesn't Rate
Sancho                     Salah
Martial                      Son
Pogba                       Bellingham
Zirkzee                     De Bruyne
Grealish                    Saka
Mainoo                      Mac Allister

Imagine being so proud of your own ignorance that you post that on the internet for all to see. All it proved is he knows absolutely nothing about football. 🙃
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:44:01 am
I think Mainoo is one of those players that has enough technical ability and grace to his movements that he looks great when doing even basic stuff, which leads to him getting overrated. I do think there's talent there, he's really good in tight spaces and can knit play well, but as things stand he has a bunch of weaknesses that he likely won't fix as united have been a circus since Ferguson left.

Garnacho is in a similar boat, he has plenty of pace and is calm enough in front of goal to do some damage, but he has gaps to his game that he won't iron out there.

 Yeah, he's got talent but at times he looks like he's never been coached. Just look at the first goal yesterday, it's Casemiro's mistake obviously but Mainoo is kind of jogging aimlessly up the field with his back half-turned to the play, really weird for a midfielder at that level.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:39:37 am
And then in the next sentence says he hopes they "stumble upon something that works"  ;D doesn't exactly reek of faith in the manager. He's a complete clown, knows he's one of the worst managers on the planet but can't say he wants him gone as he's dug himself this stupid hole where he apparently wont ask for a manager to ever be sacked.

Carragher needs to start pulling him up on this "Slot was Liverpool's 3rd choice" bollocks mind.

Carragher is Neville and SKYs pet gimp. Don't expect him to do anything but push the anti-Liverpool narrative SKY and the rest wallow in.
They have him over a barrel after he gobbed at that lass out of his car window.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:25:58 am
I seriously think Arne Slot knows United better than Ten Hag does
They got the wrong bald Dutch guy.
Well, he did explain on worldwide TV(on prompting from Keane - who seemed very much respectful of him) how United setup and how we quickly wnet about dismantling them.
Even the mancs expressed surprise at how he knew more about United than Ten-Hag. ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
I'll just post it here again... ;D
It's dawned on them (yet again). "The road is loong... with many a winding turn.."

Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:06:46 pm
Poor bastards.. :'(


 ;D


Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
If they sack 7 Haag now after not quite sacking him in the spring and letting him spend all this dosh on dross in the summer, then United will be in full meltdown. ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:39:37 am
And then in the next sentence says he hopes they "stumble upon something that works"  ;D doesn't exactly reek of faith in the manager. He's a complete clown, knows he's one of the worst managers on the planet but can't say he wants him gone as he's dug himself this stupid hole where he apparently wont ask for a manager to ever be sacked.

Carragher needs to start pulling him up on this "Slot was Liverpool's 3rd choice" bollocks mind.

Or at least point out to Neville that his position of there werent any good managers available and Slot was Liverpools third choice are not compatible.  Either there arent any good managers available or there are enough about that Liverpool can be turned down by one, move on from another and still find one whos doing a better job than Ten Hag. It cant be both.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on Today at 11:00:37 am
Yeah, he's got talent but at times he looks like he's never been coached. Just look at the first goal yesterday, it's Casemiro's mistake obviously but Mainoo is kind of jogging aimlessly up the field with his back half-turned to the play, really weird for a midfielder at that level.
As usual with the Mancs they're focussing on the individual mistakes, as if every player on the pitch doesn't make lots of mistakes every game.  There were at least two occasions where Macca got caught on the ball in dangerous areas but the rest of our team was able to cover for those mistakes and nothing came of them.

Man U fans are acting like Casemiro is so far over the hill that it's fanciful he's even playing football still - he's only 32!  Maybe Ugarte will prove to be a one man midfield but I've got a lot of sympathy for anyone playing in that Man U midfield as they're reliant on Bruno, Mainoo, Mount or Eriksen to cover for them in the event that they - shock horror - play a loose pass or get tackled.  None of those midfielders puts the hard yards in for the team, they all play for themselves.

For the first goal it was a wayward pass by Casemiro but it's not like he played Diaz in on goal.  Their other midfielders and right back were so far out of position that one fairly common mistake resulted in a goal.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:44:01 am
I think Mainoo is one of those players that has enough technical ability and grace to his movements that he looks great when doing even basic stuff, which leads to him getting overrated. I do think there's talent there, he's really good in tight spaces and can knit play well, but as things stand he has a bunch of weaknesses that he likely won't fix as united have been a circus since Ferguson left.

Garnacho is in a similar boat, he has plenty of pace and is calm enough in front of goal to do some damage, but he has gaps to his game that he won't iron out there.
I think there's a lot there for Mainoo, but his positional sense is severely lacking. Leaves so much space in behind. Also think he could've had a red yesterday - there was a foul on Macca (I think) which should've been a yellow, then he brings down Grav.

He progresses the ball will with dribbling, but not a great passer. Still very young, though. Don't see it with Garnacho. Few nice moments every 5 games, but otherwise, nothing too special. Thought Diallo was their biggest threat by far.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
So, United performed better than ANY other team bar City, according to Ten, so were the best behind City. His words.

But Slot has it easier than him as he's inherited a better side. His words.

Liverpool ONLY won the league cup, United won the FA Cup. They are better. Using his logic.

So Slot has a better side, but United performed better than anyone other than City and then spent another £210m? Then get spanked 0-3 at home.

Talks absolute fucking shite, and I'm amazed Neville still won't say he's shite.

Said it from the start, the sign of a bad manager is someone who just goes back to players he once managed, Klopp and Guardiola never do, or did it.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
He defeated the likes of the mighty Wigan, Newport County, and Coventry (in the SF) for the FA Cup.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:28:44 am
As usual with the Mancs they're focussing on the individual mistakes, as if every player on the pitch doesn't make lots of mistakes every game.  There were at least two occasions where Macca got caught on the ball in dangerous areas but the rest of our team was able to cover for those mistakes and nothing came of them.

Man U fans are acting like Casemiro is so far over the hill that it's fanciful he's even playing football still - he's only 32!  Maybe Ugarte will prove to be a one man midfield but I've got a lot of sympathy for anyone playing in that Man U midfield as they're reliant on Bruno, Mainoo, Mount or Eriksen to cover for them in the event that they - shock horror - play a loose pass or get tackled.  None of those midfielders puts the hard yards in for the team, they all play for themselves.

For the first goal it was a wayward pass by Casemiro but it's not like he played Diaz in on goal.  Their other midfielders and right back were so far out of position that one fairly common mistake resulted in a goal.

What's funny is that for one of the Casemiro mistakes, he passed it to Mainoo who wasn't paying attention and jogged away from the incoming pass. Not a peep was said about that though.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 10:23:27 am
https://twitter.com/TenHagEra/status/1830375547609710681

Imagine hearing absolute baloney like this from your manager.
Who was the interviewer?  They made some good points but they also exposed themselves as an arrogant Manc by mixing up Coventry City and Cambridge United.  Both crappy little clubs beginning with the letter C  ::)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 11:48:40 am
He defeated the likes of the mighty Wigan, Newport County, and Coventry (in the SF) for the FA Cup.

Shhhhhh, they beat City don't you know, so are the 2nd best team in the country over the last two seasons ... ahem ...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:52:03 am
Who was the interviewer?  They made some good points but they also exposed themselves as an arrogant Manc by mixing up Coventry City and Cambridge United.  Both crappy little clubs beginning with the letter C  ::)

Although it's nice to hear someone basically say 'are you fucking serious mate?!' ... Ten Haag is the very epitome of a bullshitter who expects you to believe everything he says, when you've just seen the complete opposite. It's actually really strange becaiuse you wonder if HE believes the shit he says?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:44:01 am
I think Mainoo is one of those players that has enough technical ability and grace to his movements that he looks great when doing even basic stuff, which leads to him getting overrated. I do think there's talent there, he's really good in tight spaces and can knit play well, but as things stand he has a bunch of weaknesses that he likely won't fix as united have been a circus since Ferguson left.

Garnacho is in a similar boat, he has plenty of pace and is calm enough in front of goal to do some damage, but he has gaps to his game that he won't iron out there.
If they wanna see an example of a talent.. just take a gander over to our 2nd choice rightback...
All the attacking verve, with ball skills, passing, intelligence, married with a fullback's defensive skillset well ingrained.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Who or what is a Zirkzee, cos he was fucking shite yesterday
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Quote from: Snail on Today at 12:21:30 pm
Who or what is a Zirkzee, cos he was fucking shite yesterday
Saw some of them giving him a pass as he was apparently only bought as a back up to hoijland. They paid 40mil odd for a guy only good enough to be a back up to a player already not good enough?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
The daft thing is, even if he is just a backup for Hoijlundtheyre totally opposite in their playstyles, one likes to hang on the shoulder and get in behind, the other is supposedly a link man and drops deep.

They are both shit in front of goal, to be fair.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:34:55 am
Utd have their fair share of ridiculous fans but that one on YouTube called Rants is one of the worst for his takes.

Thinks he understands the game better than anyone else watching and full of agendas for the players he has a hard on for.

Imagine this being the list of players you rate and don't rate. 

Rates                       Doesn't Rate
Sancho                     Salah
Martial                      Son
Pogba                       Bellingham
Zirkzee                     De Bruyne
Grealish                    Saka
Mainoo                      Mac Allister
You couldnt actually get that more wrong
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Quote from: Snail on Today at 12:21:30 pm
Who or what is a Zirkzee, cos he was fucking shite yesterday

As someone else has said, doesnt look fit for professional football
Looks like the sort of guy who would join a beach kick around and you would think he can play a bit, maybe didnt have the discipline to go pro
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
What's their beef with Rashford? I was sat in the golf club the other week with my back to some United fans and overheard them having a go at him. I didn't realise the criticism was so wide spread amongst them until I saw the stick he was getting yesterday at Old Trafford. Oh another thing that they were saying was that they had high hopes that they could really 'do something' this year! It did make me crack into a wry smile and almost a full blown laugh, it's a good job I was facing the other way from them.
 ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Quote from: Snail on Today at 12:21:30 pm
Who or what is a Zirkzee, cos he was fucking shite yesterday

I think he is their 3rd Sideshow Bob variant. Was expecting Ryan Reynolds to turn up at some point.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Ratboy Neville is still backing them to finish above us.   ::)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
I saw a thing on Twitter saying "Can't believe fans are digging in to Zirkzee, remember how Hojlund was his first few games and look at him now"

What, a mediocre at best striker?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:54:10 pm
What's their beef with Rashford? I was sat in the golf club the other week with my back to some United fans and overheard them having a go at him. I didn't realise the criticism was so wide spread amongst them until I saw the stick he was getting yesterday at Old Trafford. Oh another thing that they were saying was that they had high hopes that they could really 'do something' this year! It did make me crack into a wry smile and almost a full blown laugh, it's a good job I was facing the other way from them.
 ;D

Prob because he had one decent season, his PR people played a master stroke on top of this, and he got a ridiculous deal. Since then he has shown his true level, and is a lazy twat too with little tracking back. I get why they don't particularly like him, because they've realised he's shit.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Mainoo is a young player that's still developing. The issue is that most decent young players get built up to what they are not.

If he's not playing well (which is normal for a young player as they can be inconsistent), they should be able to take him out for example but the media frenzy makes it more difficult.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Some outlets and dark corners of Unitedverse having a bloody go at Szobo- supposedly showboating and being "unprofessional"!  :no
That c*nt being the instigator of course- AGAIN!
Like I said, there were far bigger criminals at work... like Jerkzee, Quasimodo, Mainoo, tRashford, etc.. but no- we're going to make Szobo a scapegoat!
Shouldn't they be wondering whereto from here, instead of lashing out against Szoboslai for what is essentially a nothing-ness in the grand scheme of the game? Did they want 4!!?

He loves instigation that fella. If it isn't the Glazers, it's the players(sometimes), if it isn't them, sometimes "Uniited need to get back to 'The United Way'".. if it isn't that, he's busy calling for protests just to get games postoponed.
He IS the problem! He's running United from behind the scenes and his got his old pal Rio right behind him if he needs more backup! He's the one who they listen to when it's time to call quits on a manager, he's the one who okay's a manager and they follow suit, he's the one sets the mood.
If Garry.The.Rat.Neville, decides to write off Mainoo today, the United-masses will follow suit!

They are here because of him. The twat!

If the Tories are looking for a new recruit.. he'll fit right in with his repetitive rhetoric and ability to incite.
Stay away from one of ours', Garry and go and fuckin... jerk off to your daughter's feet, ya twisted twat!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
The Szobo being "unprofessional" bullox came from them 2 puppets Carragher and Neville. I watched he the highlights today and the ball ran onto his left foot, he tried to stop it and hit it with his right. Hardly unprofessional. Players tried to move the ball to his stronger foot shocker. He probably seen the sizes of the holes (not De Lights) in that Utd defense, seen the space Mo and Diaz had in the box and thought he had all the time in the world
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Unprofessional is the worst word you can use really. It isn't unprofessional to make a poor decision or a mistake on a football field.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
I watched that 'Stretford Paddock' You Tube channel last night, a bit of the watch along and then the post match analysis. I used to think that lad with the long hair and beard was alright but now I'm leaning towards the view that he's one of the arrogant entitled one's, maybe he's okay and just comes across that way on the screen. The general consensus in the post match analysis is that United started the game great and were the better team but made a couple of mistakes which Liverpool capitalised on and were clinical. Almost describing a smash and grab, I assume they are just looking at the stats rather than the actual game in which those 'mistakes' were actually forced errors from the Liverpool press.

They said that Liverpool were always clinical against them but I'd argue we have been far from it and yesterday it would have been a 5 or 7 nil or possibly they would have had 1 or 2 rather than the nil but we missed a lot of great opportunities. Our finishing in the previous two games there has been atrocious. In a way I feel a bit sorry for them that they are so far out of touch with reality but then again I'm also quite pleased about it. The longer the delusion continues then the longer they will remain in the mid table wilderness. I watched the game yesterday and they played just how I expected, I didn't expect them to have improved and I wasn't disappointed. I've watched the Liverpool games this season with the system changes and thought we'd play better there this time around and we did - progress! For them it seems the game is played on paper and in the transfer market rather than on the pitch.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 01:20:34 pm
The Szobo being "unprofessional" bullox came from them 2 puppets Carragher and Neville. I watched he the highlights today and the ball ran onto his left foot, he tried to stop it and hit it with his right. Hardly unprofessional. Players tried to move the ball to his stronger foot shocker. He probably seen the sizes of the holes (not De Lights) in that Utd defense, seen the space Mo and Diaz had in the box and thought he had all the time in the world

Exactly. Nothing unprofessional about it, it was just a bad decision in that he didn't want to hit it with his left foot first time and didn't realise the space when it fell back to his right foot. Of all the bad decisions made on that pitch yesterday it's way down the list of the worst and Neville (and Carra) would be best focusing on them.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 01:20:34 pm
The Szobo being "unprofessional" bullox came from them 2 puppets Carragher and Neville. I watched he the highlights today and the ball ran onto his left foot, he tried to stop it and hit it with his right. Hardly unprofessional. Players tried to move the ball to his stronger foot shocker. He probably seen the sizes of the holes (not De Lights) in that Utd defense, seen the space Mo and Diaz had in the box and thought he had all the time in the world
Also ignoring the crucial role Szobo had in the game. All teams want to press their opponents, but you need the players for it. Szobo's pressing is crucial for Slot's style, bit like a young Henderson was for Klopp.
Mainoo will never reach that level, because he doesnt have the strength.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
One of the most unprofessional things I saw a Liverpool player once do was fight with his teammate on the pitch mid-game. Wonder what Carragher would have thought about that if he was commentating back then.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:28:14 pm
I watched that 'Stretford Paddock' You Tube channel last night, a bit of the watch along and then the post match analysis. I used to think that lad with the long hair and beard was alright but now I'm leaning towards the view that he's one of the arrogant entitled one's, maybe he's okay and just comes across that way on the screen. The general consensus in the post match analysis is that United started the game great and were the better team but made a couple of mistakes which Liverpool capitalised on and were clinical. Almost describing a smash and grab, I assume they are just looking at the stats rather than the actual game in which those 'mistakes' were actually forced errors from the Liverpool press.

They said that Liverpool were always clinical against them but I'd argue we have been far from it and yesterday it would have been a 5 or 7 nil or possibly they would have had 1 or 2 rather than the nil but we missed a lot of great opportunities. Our finishing in the previous two games there has been atrocious. In a way I feel a bit sorry for them that they are so far out of touch with reality but then again I'm also quite pleased about it. The longer the delusion continues then the longer they will remain in the mid table wilderness. I watched the game yesterday and they played just how I expected, I didn't expect them to have improved and I wasn't disappointed. I've watched the Liverpool games this season with the system changes and thought we'd play better there this time around and we did - progress! For them it seems the game is played on paper and in the transfer market rather than on the pitch.
Strangely, Arsenal supporters also seem to share that view:


