Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 731788 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12200 on: Today at 08:28:47 am »
Quote from: RedSamba on Yesterday at 06:03:26 pm


Ive seen that whiskey nose elsewhere...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12201 on: Today at 08:39:43 am »
He's got a lot wrong during his tenure, Ten Hag, but he is bang on by saying he is not Harry Potter
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #12202 on: Today at 08:39:46 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:06:38 pm
Mainoo may turn out to be a very good footballer but he's miles away from that at the moment. There's a syndrome at Man United that's been around for a couple of decades now. A young player comes through the ranks, has a a few decent games, gets his England cap, and he's suddenly Duncan Edwards. The hype is incredible and it makes an inadequate player undroppable. Think of Cleverley, Smalling, Richardson, Welbeck, Jones, Lingard, Rashford. All of them were over-promoted into England starting XIs as young men and that meant they started for Man United when they weren't good enough. Mainoo is the latest. He may make it in the end but, right now, it's a pleasure to face him as a Liverpool player.

Rashford epitomises it.

Mainoo has his qualities but he looks slow to me, lacks athleticism and not the best passer either. They get walked through in midfield every week and will have to hope Ugarte steps up.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12203 on: Today at 08:40:23 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:39:43 am
He's got a lot wrong during his tenure, Ten Hag, but he is bang on by saying he is not Harry Potter

He's not even Graham Potter
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12204 on: Today at 08:40:51 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 08:04:57 am
United are so far gone that they are hero-worshipping players like Garnacho. I could draw up a list of 10 players from teams who finished lower than sixth last season who are far, far better.

Garnacho is just the same as any other kid who wants to pretend hes Ronaldo when playing footy. Usually though the kids copying Ronaldos celebrations are playing in the park, not professionals on £50k a week. If he worked on his own individual game rather than being a Cristiano tribute he could be half decent - but he doesnt.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12205 on: Today at 08:50:37 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 08:04:57 am
United are so far gone that they are hero-worshipping players like Garnacho. I could draw up a list of 10 players from teams who finished lower than sixth last season who are far, far better.

He was utterly anonymous yesterday, yet the Mancs still booed Ten Hag for taking him off. Hilarious.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12206 on: Today at 09:00:21 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 08:40:51 am
Garnacho is just the same as any other kid who wants to pretend hes Ronaldo when playing footy. Usually though the kids copying Ronaldos celebrations are playing in the park, not professionals on £50k a week. If he worked on his own individual game rather than being a Cristiano tribute he could be half decent - but he doesnt.

Just seen Ten Hag on MOTD 2, wittering on about why he subbed him off.
Apparently he isnt used to playing 90 minutes
Just think about that for a moment.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12207 on: Today at 09:04:36 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 08:24:26 am


We replayed it multiple times, Mainoo is so good , he doesnt lose it in tight areas (oooooooops). Neville says it, 1 second later he loses the ball ,3 seconds later we have scored. Beautiful insight

This is the great hilarity for me, Mainoo is a very good player but he's so raw and going to need time to really come good yet he's being relied on to be their primary playmaker. It's compounded with the fact they talk about Ugarte like this holy unicorn to elevate the midfield, he's basically Casimero but with more energy, especially on the ball so even more of the pressure is on Mainoo to build play.

Fernandes is one of the most overrated players I've seen, every time we play them he is reduced to rolling around on the floor or gesticulating to his team mates every 2 minutes. The opposite of a big game player and is their captain, you'd be ashamed.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12208 on: Today at 09:25:58 am »
I seriously think Arne Slot knows United better than Ten Hag does
They got the wrong bald Dutch guy.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12209 on: Today at 09:26:15 am »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #12210 on: Today at 09:30:08 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:10:52 am
Ah but that's a magician, not a wizard.

What's a goblin then?

I think a Wizard defines him and his United side perfectly - it's all a trick, an illusion, with no actual magic.

It's all a trick to make you think this is a beautiful successful football club, without any of the actual magic that great football clubs have
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12211 on: Today at 09:36:43 am »
its incredible how Neville thinks he needs more time & backing despite spending 600m mostly on ex Ajax or Dutch based players
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12212 on: Today at 09:38:11 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:36:43 am
its incredible how Neville thinks he needs more time & backing despite spending 600m mostly on ex Ajax or Dutch based players

Neville just refuses to believe that the new ownership are capable of such a blatant flub. He's blinded by his delusion. There is zero chance that they would have kept him had they not beaten City in the cup final. They've made a decision that could set them back years based on a fluke 90 minutes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12213 on: Today at 09:39:37 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:36:43 am
its incredible how Neville thinks he needs more time & backing despite spending 600m mostly on ex Ajax or Dutch based players

And then in the next sentence says he hopes they "stumble upon something that works"  ;D doesn't exactly reek of faith in the manager. He's a complete clown, knows he's one of the worst managers on the planet but can't say he wants him gone as he's dug himself this stupid hole where he apparently wont ask for a manager to ever be sacked.

Carragher needs to start pulling him up on this "Slot was Liverpool's 3rd choice" bollocks mind.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12214 on: Today at 09:43:09 am »
Their mindset seems to be Garnacho is good as he's better than Rashford at the moment. For me, that sums them up as a fan base just now.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12215 on: Today at 09:50:33 am »
 
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:40:07 am
Casimero played like a constipated turtle on sleeping pills :lmao

 ;D  You know what. That is incredibly accurate.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12216 on: Today at 09:50:38 am »
We were ruthless when Ged got us 4th. Absolute legend but you could tell it was the right time.

It's been turgid Football since Ferguson departed despite the raft of managers.

They are still stuck in the Ferguson era and football like we found out in the 90's moves on very quickly.

Tuchel might come in at some point but a sense of reality also needs to be adopted but I just don't see it with their fanbase.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12217 on: Today at 10:01:51 am »
Tuchel at United would be hilarious.

He wants to be the Coach and DoF himself, with United's new setup with Wilcox, Vivell and Ashworth delegating who to sign , Tuchel will lose his shit in quick time.

Please make it happen Football Gods.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12218 on: Today at 10:01:52 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:39:43 am
He's got a lot wrong during his tenure, Ten Hag, but he is bang on by saying he is not Harry Potter

Apparently, his Mum called him after the game to break the news he was adopted. His birth name is Harry Van Potter.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12219 on: Today at 10:02:24 am »
They obviously have far bigger problems than Ten Hag. If you have a club where all managers succeed and then one fails, it's probably the manager's fault. But if you have a club where all managers fail, there's probably other issues.

Just the fact that the manager brings in so many of his own players is a huge red flag. It's not the manager's job.  Evidenly he doesnt trust their scouts, so he tries to do everything himself.

But could you blame him, when the scouts brought in shit like Casemiro for 70M? Or all the dross that they recruited before he even came in, and that he had to manage?

Ah well, it's glorious and I cant wait for the almost inevitable next step: Southgate as manager and all-British player recruitment. No club in PL can do nostalgia like them
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #12220 on: Today at 10:04:47 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:57:05 pm


£190 million on a front line of Antony, Hoijlund and Zirkzee?!

Crikey!  :o
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12221 on: Today at 10:14:55 am »
Ms Casemiro sticking up for her fella.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12222 on: Today at 10:17:41 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:38:11 am
Neville just refuses to believe that the new ownership are capable of such a blatant flub. He's blinded by his delusion. There is zero chance that they would have kept him had they not beaten City in the cup final. They've made a decision that could set them back years based on a fluke 90 minutes.

City had a sloppy first half at Wembley, drunk from winning the league a few days earlier and then gifted United a goal with a fuck up at the back. A City off day saved his job along with a fractional VAR decision in the semi and Liverpool beating ourselves in the quarters. Neville said they couldn't find the right candidate but if they have to make a change during this season, or after it, then it's just going to be the same names they'd be looking at. At least with Rodgers's stay of execution it was worth waiting for Klopp.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12223 on: Today at 10:17:51 am »
Some great Harry Potter jokes flying about today, but my favourite so far is that there has been more Harry Potter books than goals Anthony has scored
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12224 on: Today at 10:18:02 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:14:55 am
Ms Casemiro sticking up for her fella.



Different world now love.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12225 on: Today at 10:19:53 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:14:55 am
Ms Casemiro sticking up for her fella.


Bit big headed.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12226 on: Today at 10:20:23 am »
Never turns out well when family members start rushing to players' defense.

Genuine question - when was the last time Madrid sold a player and it turned out to be a mistake?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12227 on: Today at 10:20:57 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:40:23 am
He's not even Graham Potter

He's not even Gail Potter.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12228 on: Today at 10:22:23 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 10:19:53 am
Bit big headed.

Yep, probably why he struggled to keep his balance... Oh you meant his wife?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12229 on: Today at 10:23:15 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:20:23 am
Never turns out well when family members start rushing to players' defense.

Genuine question - when was the last time Madrid sold a player and it turned out to be a mistake?

Probably fucking 2009 with Wesley Sneijder or Robben. And even then it isn't necessarily a mistake just they were still really good players when they were sold and had massive success, but so did Madrid still
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12230 on: Today at 10:23:27 am »
https://twitter.com/TenHagEra/status/1830375547609710681

Imagine hearing absolute baloney like this from your manager.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12231 on: Today at 10:26:54 am »
Quote from: lindylou100 on Today at 07:53:24 am
I just cant see what theyre trying to achieve here. ETH was supposed to bring in a high intensity style of football but end up bringing in a 30 year old Casemiro in the middle? I honestly think he has no idea how to actually build a cohesive football team and his players dont respect him. Some of those players have a horrendous attitude and disposition too.
He's a Head Coach.
The problem is United appointed him as a manager, so he calls the shots. He decides who they need, he makes the calls- they go out and get it for him. I don't think there is a well-defined playing style and a certain profile of player like we have here.

So what's he tried to do is to recreate what he had at Ajax, BUT at Ajax, those players were already coached either by the Academy or by him and the est of the assistat coaches, USING A TEMPLATE that's been laiud down decades ago.

At United, he decided to do it all his own way, and either re-invent the wheel or re-implement what he learned at Ajax, but the two don't mix. Like oil and water- Ajax is the complete opposite of United.

They needed to get their structure sorted out. United remain stuck in the past and they haven't moved on from Ferguson and Atkins(on?).

You just watch- from now on, all the talk will be about how well Liverpool are run and the fans will start demanding they do the same.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12232 on: Today at 10:27:32 am »
The Mainoo thing blows my mind. If he was at any other club he wouldnt even have an England cap at this point.

We are after a deep lying midfielder and if he was available playing for palace or Fulham etc I absolutely guarantee we would have no interest in him.
