I just cant see what theyre trying to achieve here. ETH was supposed to bring in a high intensity style of football but end up bringing in a 30 year old Casemiro in the middle? I honestly think he has no idea how to actually build a cohesive football team and his players dont respect him. Some of those players have a horrendous attitude and disposition too.



He's a Head Coach.The problem is United appointed himso he calls the shots. He decides who they need, he makes the calls- they go out and get it for him. I don't think there is a well-defined playing style and a certain profile of player like we have here.So what's he tried to do is to recreate what he had at Ajax, BUT at Ajax, those players were already coached either by the Academy or by him and the est of the assistat coaches, USING A TEMPLATE that's been laiud down decades ago.At United, he decided to do it all his own way, and either re-invent the wheel or re-implement what he learned at Ajax, but the two don't mix. Like oil and water- Ajax is the complete opposite of United.They needed to get their structure sorted out. United remain stuck in the past and they haven't moved on from Ferguson and Atkins(on?).You just watch- from now on, all the talk will be about how well Liverpool are run and the fans will start demanding they do the same.