He's left the next manager with so much deadwood. The club wanted to bin him off in the summer yet allowed him to spearhead their recruitment and bring in shite like Zirkzee and his Ajax reunion.



The manner in which they conceded makes their signing of Ugarte even more bizarre. He won't help much.



And this is it in a nutshell. So let's say they get rid of ETH. Then what? Too many players bought for huge money that either can't get moved on- who's going to pay £350/wk for Casemiro?- or will have to take massive loss because other teams know United want to get rid. Sancho was bought for £70m+ just over a year ago; Chelsea can get him on a permanent move next season for less than £30m. Then you have to figure how much it'll take to overhaul the majority of the squad while staying within the FFP rules. The prices for players aren't going down, which is great if you bought cheap to begin with, but they didn't. So they'll have to sell overpriced aging players at a loss and then pay market value for new players. It's Chelsea lite without the 8yr contracts.