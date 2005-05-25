« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12160 on: Yesterday at 11:20:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:57:05 pm

Those shoes are massive! All he needs now is a bit of colour, a nose and he'll look like a clown! ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12161 on: Yesterday at 11:31:46 pm »
Ugarte and Yoro could turn out great but fuck me that is some list.

Loads give us shit for not signing players but that's how it can go. I do believe Slot when saying we will only do it if we think it can improve, rather than it just being penny pinching.

Remains to be seen if we can be better than those above us last season but I expect us to be there or there abouts.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12162 on: Yesterday at 11:35:53 pm »
They are woeful.and look like a team that never train with the ball. The amount of mistakes they made in possession was unreal.

Also selling McTominay was odd to me. He had a bit of a bite to him although I guess he moved up the ladder by going to napoli
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12163 on: Yesterday at 11:37:56 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 11:07:25 pm
Casemiro looks like a hamster.

Hamstermiro?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12164 on: Yesterday at 11:39:06 pm »
Psg discarded ugarte after one season?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12165 on: Yesterday at 11:40:43 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:35:53 pm
They are woeful.and look like a team that never train with the ball. The amount of mistakes they made in possession was unreal.

Also selling McTominay was odd to me. He had a bit of a bite to him although I guess he moved up the ladder by going to napoli

McTominay is better than anyone they had on the field today. Very strange moving him on.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #12166 on: Yesterday at 11:43:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:57:05 pm

He's left the next manager with so much deadwood. The club wanted to bin him off in the summer yet allowed him to spearhead their recruitment and bring in shite like Zirkzee and his Ajax reunion.

The manner in which they conceded makes their signing of Ugarte even more bizarre. He won't help much.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12167 on: Yesterday at 11:53:52 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 10:50:38 pm
I don't know if it's just me, but I feel this lot have essentially turned into the footballing equivalent of a black hole, that just marauds aimlessly through time and space, indiscriminately consuming everyone and everything in its path. A vapid, endless vortex of complete and absolute nothingness, whose centre tightens ever further towards infinite density with every player they sign. Those who fall victim are instantaneously erased from existence without a trace, regardless of previous standing or reputation.

People assume that United is a strict progression of spending to relevance, but *actually* from a non-linear, non-subjective viewpoint - it's more like a big ball of wibbly wobbly... time-y wimey... shite.

The Doctor, probably.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12168 on: Yesterday at 11:59:02 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:43:56 pm
He's left the next manager with so much deadwood. The club wanted to bin him off in the summer yet allowed him to spearhead their recruitment and bring in shite like Zirkzee and his Ajax reunion.

The manner in which they conceded makes their signing of Ugarte even more bizarre. He won't help much.
It's Onana that needs to be replaced FIRST.

De Gea masked all the shite we've seen since he was moved on- for years. Had he not been between the sticks, United woulda experienced drubbing after drubbing at the hands of the top-half, week in week out, since "Moyesie".

Racking up Player of The Season awards tells you everything.

Get in someone a little below his level and they might start changing their fortunes. They can be as comical at the back as they are from time to time, but with an Alison/De Gea betwix the sticks, they'd be alright and can focus on wasting yet more money on the defense.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12169 on: Today at 12:10:31 am »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #12170 on: Today at 12:10:52 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 08:50:25 pm
;D BBC disagrees with you Erik.





Ah but that's a magician, not a wizard.

What's a goblin then?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12171 on: Today at 12:10:58 am »
Not saying Slot is the second coming (just yet) but honestly just listen to the difference between his interviews and Ten Hag's after today's game. Arne is clear and concise in his points, whilst Ten Hag is everything but. It's not hard to correlate this with his clear inability to get his team to play in any kind of coherent way.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12172 on: Today at 12:12:58 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:01:34 pm
Forgot about that! No idea what they were playing at with that pic.
Looking back- that's actually a pisstake. They're so shite, yet somehow produced a cup out of thin air! ;D
Heaven knows where Ten Hag pulled that one out from, but I suspect, we wouldn't want to know.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12173 on: Today at 12:13:48 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 10:50:38 pm
I don't know if it's just me, but I feel this lot have essentially turned into the footballing equivalent of a black hole, that just marauds aimlessly through time and space, indiscriminately consuming everyone and everything in its path. A vapid, endless vortex of complete and absolute nothingness, whose centre tightens ever further towards infinite density with every player they sign. Those who fall victim are instantaneously erased from existence without a trace, regardless of previous standing or reputation.

On the event horizon lies an eternally confused Gary Neville along with an endless cast of Full Time Dickheads. Within the horizon itself seasons pass by in a blink of an eye. Conversations by the millions are had about the Glaziers, the whole Glaziers, and nothing but the Glaziers. However when observed from a distance they are all frozen in time, as one by one every physical law known to man inexplicably collapses beneath them. Thats how I see them these days. Just one massive giant black mancunian hole of infinite nothingness 


Reverting back to how they used to be pre 1992. Shite
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #12174 on: Today at 01:04:25 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:40:02 pm
'I'm not Harry Potter' - Ten Hag defends Man Utd after Liverpool loss

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cx2n1n77wgdo

 :lmao
Brian Potter mate
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12175 on: Today at 01:12:45 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:59:02 pm
It's Onana that needs to be replaced FIRST.

De Gea masked all the shite we've seen since he was moved on- for years. Had he not been between the sticks, United woulda experienced drubbing after drubbing at the hands of the top-half, week in week out, since "Moyesie".

Racking up Player of The Season awards tells you everything.

Get in someone a little below his level and they might start changing their fortunes. They can be as comical at the back as they are from time to time, but with an Alison/De Gea betwix the sticks, they'd be alright and can focus on wasting yet more money on the defense.
Yeah he's garbage. No amount of ability on the ball can compensate by how poor he is at being a goalkeeper. He thinks he's ace too.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12176 on: Today at 01:22:45 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 09:54:53 pm
Best thing about this is Southgate is the next man up. Incredible.

Just when I stop smiling.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12177 on: Today at 01:32:31 am »
they still haven't put 2 and 2 together and worked out their midfield woes are primarily the fault of Mainoo

look where he gets dispossessed for the 3rd goal. He's jogged right out towards the touchline. On the replay when the camera has panned out, Bruno and Collyer (Collaini? Collymiro?) are both 50 yards away.

Scholes got a tad of respect from me, weeks after he was hailing Joggie as the next Zidane, finally had the presence of mind to say that the kid has a long way to go yet and needs to primarily learn the basics of how to play centre midfield should he have a future in the game

Saw a stat before that Mainoo has the worst win percentage of any United player in the Prem era (min. 25 starts)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12178 on: Today at 01:44:31 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 10:50:38 pm
I don't know if it's just me, but I feel this lot have essentially turned into the footballing equivalent of a black hole, that just marauds aimlessly through time and space, indiscriminately consuming everyone and everything in its path. A vapid, endless vortex of complete and absolute nothingness, whose centre tightens ever further towards infinite density with every player they sign. Those who fall victim are instantaneously erased from existence without a trace, regardless of previous standing or reputation.

On the event horizon lies an eternally confused Gary Neville along with an endless cast of Full Time Dickheads. Within the horizon itself seasons pass by in a blink of an eye. Conversations by the millions are had about the Glaziers, the whole Glaziers, and nothing but the Glaziers. However when observed from a distance they are all frozen in time, as one by one every physical law known to man inexplicably collapses beneath them. Thats how I see them these days. Just one massive giant black mancunian hole of infinite nothingness

 ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12179 on: Today at 01:47:24 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:43:56 pm
He's left the next manager with so much deadwood. The club wanted to bin him off in the summer yet allowed him to spearhead their recruitment and bring in shite like Zirkzee and his Ajax reunion.

The manner in which they conceded makes their signing of Ugarte even more bizarre. He won't help much.

And this is it in a nutshell. So let's say they get rid of ETH. Then what? Too many players bought for huge money that either can't get moved on- who's going to pay £350/wk for Casemiro?- or will have to take massive loss because other teams know United want to get rid. Sancho was bought for £70m+ just over a year ago; Chelsea can get him on a permanent move next season for less than £30m. Then you have to figure how much it'll take to overhaul the majority of the squad while staying within the FFP rules. The prices for players aren't going down, which is great if you bought cheap to begin with, but they didn't. So they'll have to sell overpriced aging players at a loss and then pay market value for new players. It's Chelsea lite without the 8yr contracts.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12180 on: Today at 03:44:26 am »
This is why it was so funny to see the faces of the INEOS muppets yesterday. They came in with all the chat and bluster about fixing all the mistakes of the past. In their very first window they have repeated those very mistakes and bought a load more average players for too much money, who will need to be replaced for the team to get any better. With so much money spent already they really must be screwed, there will be no quick fixes here. It will be a much longer period of sustained misery for them 🥶.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12181 on: Today at 06:03:57 am »
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 03:44:26 am
This is why it was so funny to see the faces of the INEOS muppets yesterday. They came in with all the chat and bluster about fixing all the mistakes of the past. In their very first window they have repeated those very mistakes and bought a load more average players for too much money, who will need to be replaced for the team to get any better. With so much money spent already they really must be screwed, there will be no quick fixes here. It will be a much longer period of sustained misery for them 🥶.

Nah. They just need to sack some more minimum wage employees. Job done.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12182 on: Today at 06:26:45 am »
Quite a lot of parallels with them and us in the summer of 2015. Big debate over whether the manager should stay, a couple of mixed results and performances that a charitable person could say showed some progress and then a big fat 3-0 home defeat to smash all hope.

Just have to enjoy it while we can before they sack Ten Hag and bring in Sir Gareth in October.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #12183 on: Today at 06:34:24 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:51:30 pm



Look at how 3 years of watching United has aged the guy with the beard,
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12184 on: Today at 06:58:39 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:12:58 am
Looking back- that's actually a pisstake. They're so shite, yet somehow produced a cup out of thin air! ;D
Heaven knows where Ten Hag pulled that one out from, but I suspect, we wouldn't want to know.

In the long run it hurts them more, gave him another window to buy more average Ajax players. Going to take years to clear out the dross hes been allowed to buy.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12185 on: Today at 07:22:21 am »
Harry Potter my arse.


That team he put out had Rashford and Fernandes as the only two players he didnt sign.  Its his team.

One of those is his best player (if they have such a thing).


Its his team, its his failure.  Bring on Southgate!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12186 on: Today at 07:24:37 am »
Can't remember where I heard it but Van Nistelrooy's name is/was being touted as the next manager when Seven Haag goes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12187 on: Today at 07:24:56 am »
Theres something not quite right about this United team
