He's left the next manager with so much deadwood. The club wanted to bin him off in the summer yet allowed him to spearhead their recruitment and bring in shite like Zirkzee and his Ajax reunion.



The manner in which they conceded makes their signing of Ugarte even more bizarre. He won't help much.



It's Onana that needs to be replaced FIRST.De Gea masked all the shite we've seen since he was moved on- for years. Had he not been between the sticks, United woulda experienced drubbing after drubbing at the hands of the top-half, week in week out, since "Moyesie".Racking up Player of The Season awards tells you everything.Get in someone a little below his level and they might start changing their fortunes. They can be as comical at the back as they are from time to time, but with an Alison/De Gea betwix the sticks, they'd be alright and can focus on wasting yet more money on the defense.