Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 729677 times)

Those shoes are massive! All he needs now is a bit of colour, a nose and he'll look like a clown! ;D
Ugarte and Yoro could turn out great but fuck me that is some list.

Loads give us shit for not signing players but that's how it can go. I do believe Slot when saying we will only do it if we think it can improve, rather than it just being penny pinching.

Remains to be seen if we can be better than those above us last season but I expect us to be there or there abouts.
They are woeful.and look like a team that never train with the ball. The amount of mistakes they made in possession was unreal.

Also selling McTominay was odd to me. He had a bit of a bite to him although I guess he moved up the ladder by going to napoli
Casemiro looks like a hamster.

Hamstermiro?
Psg discarded ugarte after one season?
They are woeful.and look like a team that never train with the ball. The amount of mistakes they made in possession was unreal.

Also selling McTominay was odd to me. He had a bit of a bite to him although I guess he moved up the ladder by going to napoli

McTominay is better than anyone they had on the field today. Very strange moving him on.
He's left the next manager with so much deadwood. The club wanted to bin him off in the summer yet allowed him to spearhead their recruitment and bring in shite like Zirkzee and his Ajax reunion.

The manner in which they conceded makes their signing of Ugarte even more bizarre. He won't help much.
I don't know if it's just me, but I feel this lot have essentially turned into the footballing equivalent of a black hole, that just marauds aimlessly through time and space, indiscriminately consuming everyone and everything in its path. A vapid, endless vortex of complete and absolute nothingness, whose centre tightens ever further towards infinite density with every player they sign. Those who fall victim are instantaneously erased from existence without a trace, regardless of previous standing or reputation.

People assume that United is a strict progression of spending to relevance, but *actually* from a non-linear, non-subjective viewpoint - it's more like a big ball of wibbly wobbly... time-y wimey... shite.

The Doctor, probably.
He's left the next manager with so much deadwood. The club wanted to bin him off in the summer yet allowed him to spearhead their recruitment and bring in shite like Zirkzee and his Ajax reunion.

The manner in which they conceded makes their signing of Ugarte even more bizarre. He won't help much.
It's Onana that needs to be replaced FIRST.

De Gea masked all the shite we've seen since he was moved on- for years. Had he not been between the sticks, United woulda experienced drubbing after drubbing at the hands of the top-half, week in week out, since "Moyesie".

Racking up Player of The Season awards tells you everything.

Get in someone a little below his level and they might start changing their fortunes. They can be as comical at the back as they are from time to time, but with an Alison/De Gea betwix the sticks, they'd be alright and can focus on wasting yet more money on the defense.
;D BBC disagrees with you Erik.





Ah but that's a magician, not a wizard.

What's a goblin then?
Not saying Slot is the second coming (just yet) but honestly just listen to the difference between his interviews and Ten Hag's after today's game. Arne is clear and concise in his points, whilst Ten Hag is everything but. It's not hard to correlate this with his clear inability to get his team to play in any kind of coherent way.
Forgot about that! No idea what they were playing at with that pic.
Looking back- that's actually a pisstake. They're so shite, yet somehow produced a cup out of thin air! ;D
Heaven knows where Ten Hag pulled that one out from, but I suspect, we wouldn't want to know.
I don't know if it's just me, but I feel this lot have essentially turned into the footballing equivalent of a black hole, that just marauds aimlessly through time and space, indiscriminately consuming everyone and everything in its path. A vapid, endless vortex of complete and absolute nothingness, whose centre tightens ever further towards infinite density with every player they sign. Those who fall victim are instantaneously erased from existence without a trace, regardless of previous standing or reputation.

On the event horizon lies an eternally confused Gary Neville along with an endless cast of Full Time Dickheads. Within the horizon itself seasons pass by in a blink of an eye. Conversations by the millions are had about the Glaziers, the whole Glaziers, and nothing but the Glaziers. However when observed from a distance they are all frozen in time, as one by one every physical law known to man inexplicably collapses beneath them. Thats how I see them these days. Just one massive giant black mancunian hole of infinite nothingness 


Reverting back to how they used to be pre 1992. Shite
'I'm not Harry Potter' - Ten Hag defends Man Utd after Liverpool loss

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cx2n1n77wgdo

 :lmao
Brian Potter mate
It's Onana that needs to be replaced FIRST.

De Gea masked all the shite we've seen since he was moved on- for years. Had he not been between the sticks, United woulda experienced drubbing after drubbing at the hands of the top-half, week in week out, since "Moyesie".

Racking up Player of The Season awards tells you everything.

Get in someone a little below his level and they might start changing their fortunes. They can be as comical at the back as they are from time to time, but with an Alison/De Gea betwix the sticks, they'd be alright and can focus on wasting yet more money on the defense.
Yeah he's garbage. No amount of ability on the ball can compensate by how poor he is at being a goalkeeper. He thinks he's ace too.
