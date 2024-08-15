Mainoo has potential but I watch quite a lot of academy football and there are loads of kids coming through that are very similar - it's not really a surprise that he had limited involvement in the England youth teams. The scanning and turning into space are drilled from such a young age now that it's second nature to them by the time they're teenagers. It's a real contrast to when the likes of Hendo and Milly were coming through.



What makes Mainoo stand out at the moment are that he's probably the first of that new generation to break through at a big club (Foden, Elliott and Palmer are similar but were always used further forward) and that he's also really physically strong. That strength lets him keep hold of the ball even when he's got no space to turn into which is probably why he's deployed deeper than the likes of Foden.



I expect we'll be seeing a big breakthrough of similar players in the next few years and the base of the England midfield will undergo a similar transformation as the attacking midfielders have (or, rather, would have were it not for Southgate).