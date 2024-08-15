« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 289 290 291 292 293 [294]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 704509 times)

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,385
  • RedOrDead
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11720 on: August 15, 2024, 08:47:15 pm »
Fucking hell theyve got Zidane and Seedorf rolled in one.

Whens the be afraid meme coming out
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11721 on: August 15, 2024, 09:26:53 pm »
Scholes doesn't have come out with some weird stuff. Which is a bit mad because when he was playing they used to say he went out of his way to avoid attention. Now he seems to crave it
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11722 on: August 16, 2024, 09:45:39 am »
Mainoo has potential but I watch quite a lot of academy football and there are loads of kids coming through that are very similar - it's not really a surprise that he had limited involvement in the England youth teams.  The scanning and turning into space are drilled from such a young age now that it's second nature to them by the time they're teenagers.  It's a real contrast to when the likes of Hendo and Milly were coming through.

What makes Mainoo stand out at the moment are that he's probably the first of that new generation to break through at a big club (Foden, Elliott and Palmer are similar but were always used further forward) and that he's also really physically strong.  That strength lets him keep hold of the ball even when he's got no space to turn into which is probably why he's deployed deeper than the likes of Foden.

I expect we'll be seeing a big breakthrough of similar players in the next few years and the base of the England midfield will undergo a similar transformation as the attacking midfielders have (or, rather, would have were it not for Southgate).
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,437
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11723 on: August 16, 2024, 09:59:44 am »
Quote from: slaphead on August 15, 2024, 09:26:53 pm
Scholes doesn't have come out with some weird stuff. Which is a bit mad because when he was playing they used to say he went out of his way to avoid attention. Now he seems to crave it
I suppose he has to justify his place in the media now, and if he can't gain attention by talking good sense, he'll just spout utter nonsense to stimulate engagement instead. Mind you, that probably covers the contributions of the vast majority of ex players in the media these days.

He's probably still got his daughter's foot in his mouth too.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,616
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11724 on: August 16, 2024, 11:25:32 am »
The same fans who are lapping up the stuff Scholes said about Mainoo are the same fans who were calling him clueless and going mad at him when he said Harry Maguire is a better CB than De Ligt. ;D
Logged

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,794
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11725 on: August 16, 2024, 11:42:08 am »
quite stunning that Scholes has had a whole playing career in the limelight and about 10 years since and he either doesnt see these comments as a headline dream or excessive pressure on a young lad.  Think uncle Roy might have a word to say.

I dont know enough about where de ligt is at, but interesting to see the hype machine going overboard when in cold hard terms it seems he has failed at two large clubs and internationally since leaving ajax
Logged

Offline Evil Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11726 on: August 16, 2024, 12:01:49 pm »
Manc mate trying to mock me and bragging about the business they've done on WhatsApp just now! None of the rejects they signed would even come close to making our team!! 😂😂😂
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11727 on: August 16, 2024, 12:29:27 pm »
Had my first encounter with these braggy boys yesterday.  Reckoning Slot and us will crash and burn with no new signings and a new manager.

They didn't like my "like you lot then but without the millions spent" response, muttering some nonsense about beating us last season!!
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,044
  • Dutch Class
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11728 on: August 16, 2024, 12:35:29 pm »
The Athletic are reporting that Yoro's medical highlighted a possible metatarsal issue but they proceeded with it anyway.
Logged

Offline Cohiba

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Klopp
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11729 on: August 16, 2024, 10:26:05 pm »
Just back from the pub with a bunch of Manc twats crowing about now being top of the league after being the only game played. How much have have they fallen. Just embarrassing!
Logged
Every great achievement
Was believed to be impossible at one time

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,912
  • Boss Tha
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11730 on: August 16, 2024, 11:37:23 pm »
They were shite as usual.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,239
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11731 on: August 16, 2024, 11:42:35 pm »
Scumbagging late wins is in their dna
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,723
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11732 on: Yesterday at 12:42:25 am »
How did Zidane play?
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,892
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11733 on: Yesterday at 12:57:15 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 12:42:25 am
How did Zidane play?

He headbutted Traore in the chest...

Ref decided it was incidental contact, no VAR...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,636
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11734 on: Yesterday at 03:14:47 am »
Well, Traore did say horrible things about his sister...
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,122
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11735 on: Yesterday at 04:47:39 am »
They are the new champions, leading the table by 3 pts early on. No one can stop them now...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,809
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11736 on: Yesterday at 06:34:49 am »
Quote from: Cohiba on August 16, 2024, 10:26:05 pm
Just back from the pub with a bunch of Manc twats crowing about now being top of the league after being the only game played. How much have have they fallen. Just embarrassing!

Let them enjoy their positive goal difference while it lasts.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,509
  • Bring the noise
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11737 on: Yesterday at 08:35:17 am »
Fuck knows how anyone can catch them now.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,616
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11738 on: Yesterday at 08:44:31 am »
I'm done with Carra. Proper sold his soul to Sky hasn't he? The blert.

https://x.com/Carra23/status/1824574688062042465
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,549
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11739 on: Yesterday at 08:50:57 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on August 15, 2024, 09:29:06 am
Neville on the Overlap predicting these to finish above us again.

He never learns

His hatred for Liverpool knows no bounds. What little sense he has goes out the window when talking about THE reds
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,437
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11740 on: Yesterday at 08:54:37 am »
Is it even worth us kicking off today, seeing as they've already got the title sewn up?
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,261
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11741 on: Yesterday at 09:01:57 am »
They've improved their squad, won a game and their utter fuckwit minority owner hasn't said or done anything stupid for a week. Let them have their moment, it wont last, and by October they will all want the manager sacked and the Glazers out again.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,656
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11742 on: Yesterday at 09:12:07 am »
HAND IT TO THEM NOW!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11743 on: Yesterday at 12:11:05 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 08:44:31 am
I'm done with Carra. Proper sold his soul to Sky hasn't he? The blert.

https://x.com/Carra23/status/1824574688062042465
What took you so long ,the mans a twat .
Shouldnt be allowed near the club.
Fucking Judas
Logged

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,144
  • YNWA
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11744 on: Yesterday at 12:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 08:44:31 am
I'm done with Carra. Proper sold his soul to Sky hasn't he? The blert.

https://x.com/Carra23/status/1824574688062042465

Done with him for years. He's a dickhead and he's a Bitter Blue.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,280
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11745 on: Yesterday at 12:53:27 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:47:39 am
They are the new champions, leading the table by 3 pts early on. No one can stop them now...

Shades of 85/86 all over again. They finished 4th behind Us , Everton and West Ham.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11746 on: Yesterday at 02:50:07 pm »
Well that's a shame 😁
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,148
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11747 on: Yesterday at 03:07:50 pm »
its going to grind their gears knowing after 1 game that Liverpool have the far superior Dutch coach (not hard granted  :P )
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,437
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11748 on: Yesterday at 04:49:34 pm »
🎵 You're not champions anymore, you're not champions anymore...🎵

It was a great title triumph while it lasted, I'm sure.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11749 on: Yesterday at 11:45:27 pm »
God they're boring. I mean the fans, my mates, boring fuckers. Live for our failures
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,547
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11750 on: Yesterday at 11:56:45 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 11:45:27 pm
God they're boring. I mean the fans, my mates, boring fuckers. Live for our failures
You've just described Everton fans since 1995
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11751 on: Yesterday at 11:59:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:56:45 pm
You've just described Everton fans since 1995

Christ yeah 😂. That's become normal tbf.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,547
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11752 on: Today at 12:04:54 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 11:59:04 pm
Christ yeah 😂. That's become normal tbf.
;D
Logged

Online him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11753 on: Today at 05:01:12 am »
+1 GD, fantastic for them.
Logged
Believer
Pages: 1 ... 289 290 291 292 293 [294]   Go Up
« previous next »
 