7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 07:02:20 am
The new stadium thing is so weird. They have a massive stadium already. Just renovate it.
If they don't get taxpayer funding that's exactly what they will do. A new stadium is only necessary to try to pretend it's a new Wembley and not the property of a number of billionaires who don't pay tax in the UK.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 08:32:26 am
The new stadium thing is so weird. They have a massive stadium already. Just renovate it.

Isn't that the problem? Massive stadium with a cantilevered roof that's leaking, means you virtually have to redo everything from scratch anyway, so renovating is probably more expensive and more complicated than a new stadium.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 08:53:38 am
The new stadium thing is so weird. They have a massive stadium already. Just renovate it.

I see they have Tory boy Seb Coe on speed dial now regarding stadium didnt realise he was a builder always though he was an Olympic runner.

Neville is involved too of course he is, you know the Manchester socialist telling everyone it benefits EVERYONE, leaving out the bit that people working hard for a living that their tax will go up !!

They should tell that c**t "Jim' pay yourself you have the dough but the rich dont like paying themselves and are the biggest scroungers going.
