Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11520 on: August 5, 2024, 09:07:55 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August  5, 2024, 08:49:38 pm
Yoro out for three months following foot surgery
Glazers will be thrilled with that. Make the signing and then when he comes back it's like a new signing. 2 signings in one so don't have to get anyone else now.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11521 on: August 5, 2024, 09:09:15 pm »
The fans will love it, too. Ready made excuse ifwell, whenthey have a shit start.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11522 on: August 5, 2024, 09:19:09 pm »
For all the additions at United over the past 3 seasons and for all Ten Hag's drilling, they really are a poor footballing side.
I was watching, yes in shock, the other night at just how easily we outplayed them.
Johnny Evans... Wan-Bissaka. They're still there. Really!?

When our young lads came out, it was even worse. They were out of their depth. Our lads passed circles around them from time to time.
Its why I'm left wondering just what game United supporters were watching yesterday.

Erikssen is the only one I'm giving a pass for. As long as he gets to play football and make money, I'm happy for him! ;D

Quote from: MonsLibpool on August  2, 2024, 02:01:54 pm
That's why structure is important because managers have bias for players and leagues they know.

Under Houlier, we signed more Ligue 1 players
Under Rafa, we signed more La Liga players.

It's normal. It just indicates that there might be something wrong somewhere above him.
He's actually trying to buy some of his old team, mate. Not just/exactly players from the Dutch league, which fits your examples. It'd be like Kloppo coming back and buying up Robbo and a few others. Look at the difference in class, belief and competence though- when you leave Klopp- that's it. You ain't never coming back and he will never recruit you again - doesn't matter if you're still "big" and succesful.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11523 on: August 5, 2024, 09:40:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August  4, 2024, 01:41:28 pm
I tell yer - seeing Antony come on last night had me nervous.

as it turned out, I didn't end up pissing myself laughing though.  purely because he accomplished the square root of fuck all, as usual.

they're still trying to loan him out.  good luck with that ya morons.
They booed Rashford, but not so much as a sneeze when Antony had the ball and ran into another blind alley- lead like a donkey by our's.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11524 on: August 5, 2024, 09:49:32 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on August  5, 2024, 09:19:09 pm
He's actually trying to buy some of his old team, mate. Not just/exactly players from the Dutch league, which fits your examples. It'd be like Kloppo coming back and buying up Robbo and a few others. Look at the difference in class, belief and competence though- when you leave Klopp- that's it. You ain't never coming back and he will never recruit you again - doesn't matter if you're still "big" and succesful.

It says a lot about ten Hag's abilities that he continually wants to go back in for players he previously managed or who have played for one of the former clubs he's worked at. It's like when Rodgers was here on steroids. I'm not sure who said it the other day (The Guardian maybe) but whoever the source was stated part of the reason they want to sign Mazouri is that he'd be able to kickstart Antony's career based on how they played together at Ajax. It's fucking mad. They overpaid for him. Just cut your losses. They've made a big PR push about this recruitment team and they're still signing players known to a manager who was a FA Cup Final win away from being sacked. Even after winning the final, they were dithering over whether to sack him.  Ornstein's latest has them move on from Ugarte due to the price, which is perfectly reasonable, but he also mentioned that they might go back in for Amrabat under the right terms, which again is wild.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11525 on: August 5, 2024, 09:56:21 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August  5, 2024, 09:49:32 pm
It says a lot about ten Hag's abilities that he continually wants to go back in for players he previously managed or who have played for one of the former clubs he's worked at. It's like when Rodgers was here on steroids. I'm not sure who said it the other day (The Guardian maybe) but whoever the source was stated part of the reason they want to sign Mazouri is that he'd be able to kickstart Antony's career based on how they played together at Ajax. It's fucking mad. They overpaid for him. Just cut your losses. They've made a big PR push about this recruitment team and they're still signing players known to a manager who was a FA Cup Final win away from being sacked. Even after winning the final, they were dithering over whether to sack him.  Ornstein's latest has them move on from Ugarte due to the price, which is perfectly reasonable, but he also mentioned that they might go back in for Amrabat under the right terms, which again is wild.
Read the other day, they lost out just a bit to Madrid as the most valuable team. We were in 4th(7 or 6mil behind Barca) - they made close to a billion more in revenue than us, so I dunno..
It looks like they're out of cash due to debt or its FFP.
It's been since last Summer when they had to take Amrabat out on loan. They haven't really been in the market. Something smells at OT.
Could also be that they're vetoing any further big-money signings for Ten-Hag...

EDIT: I see they spanked out 62 million .. read it again - 62 million for an 18-year old CB!  :o
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11526 on: August 5, 2024, 10:00:28 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on August  5, 2024, 09:56:21 pm
It looks like they're out of cash due to debt or its FFP.

I think it is PSR/FFP issues. There were reports a few months ago that they are skirting close to having issues in that regard. They had a similar issue last season. They had to sell to buy. Everything hinged on Moyes getting his way to sign McTominay and Maguire in a double deal. Steidten overruled him and they ended up loaning Amrabat. They've spent quite a bit already and with the exception of McTominay going to Fulham there haven't been too many links for some of the players that were rumoured last season to be offloaded this summer (i.e. Casemiro, Rashford, Maguire)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11527 on: August 5, 2024, 10:03:50 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August  5, 2024, 10:00:28 pm
I think it is PSR/FFP issues. There were reports a few months ago that they are skirting close to having issues in that regard. They had a similar issue last season. They had to sell to buy. Everything hinged on Moyes getting his way to sign McTominay and Maguire in a double deal. Steidten overruled him and they ended up loaning Amrabat. They've spent quite a bit already and with the exception of McTominay going to Fulham there haven't been too many links for some of the players that were rumoured last season to be offloaded this summer (i.e. Casemiro, Rashford, Maguire)
I read something like that, yeah. They did buy that Yoro lad for stupid amounts of money, but it's just not enough spending for that lot.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11528 on: August 5, 2024, 10:05:30 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August  5, 2024, 10:00:28 pm
I think it is PSR/FFP issues. There were reports a few months ago that they are skirting close to having issues in that regard. They had a similar issue last season. They had to sell to buy. Everything hinged on Moyes getting his way to sign McTominay and Maguire in a double deal. Steidten overruled him and they ended up loaning Amrabat. They've spent quite a bit already and with the exception of McTominay going to Fulham there haven't been too many links for some of the players that were rumoured last season to be offloaded this summer (i.e. Casemiro, Rashford, Maguire)
Ugarte probably depends on Casemiro.  It'd be funny if they were stuck with him.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11529 on: August 5, 2024, 11:11:59 pm »
Watching Wan-Bissaka trying to figure out what to do with a football is one of life's great joys.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11530 on: August 6, 2024, 01:11:27 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on August  5, 2024, 09:56:21 pm
Read the other day, they lost out just a bit to Madrid as the most valuable team. We were in 4th(7 or 6mil behind Barca) - they made close to a billion more in revenue than us, so I dunno..
It looks like they're out of cash due to debt or its FFP.
It's been since last Summer when they had to take Amrabat out on loan. They haven't really been in the market. Something smells at OT.
Could also be that they're vetoing any further big-money signings for Ten-Hag...

EDIT: I see they spanked out 62 million .. read it again - 62 million for an 18-year old CB!  :o
At £150k pw!!! Rising to £200k with bonuses!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11531 on: August 6, 2024, 02:06:51 am »
If you look at the signings they've made, none of it makes any sense ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/manchester-united/alletransfers/verein/985
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11532 on: August 6, 2024, 09:51:42 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on August  6, 2024, 02:06:51 am
If you look at the signings they've made, none of it makes any sense ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/manchester-united/alletransfers/verein/985

Their best transfer last season were Johnny Evans for free. That tells you everything.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11533 on: August 7, 2024, 12:10:28 am »
Manchester United would have failed PSR for the season just gone if it wasnt for a £40m COVID allowance given to them by the Premier League

https://x.com/NUFC_HQ/status/1820874378571104426?t=9e0Rz0E-KZin7py35LMtZw&s=19
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11534 on: August 7, 2024, 01:05:02 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on August  6, 2024, 09:51:42 am
Their best transfer last season were Johnny Evans for free. That tells you everything.

Their signings this season are also looking very random. Yoro might be talented, but they have overpaid heavily for him in terms of transfer fee and wages, and at the age of 18, he is very far from being a sure thing. Zirkzee is not an improvement on Hojlund, so they will have 2 pretty mediocre strikers. I can't see them finishing in the top 4, especially with Seven Hag in charge ...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11535 on: August 7, 2024, 01:59:50 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on August  7, 2024, 01:05:02 am
Their signings this season are also looking very random. Yoro might be talented, but they have overpaid heavily for him in terms of transfer fee and wages, and at the age of 18, he is very far from being a sure thing. Zirkzee is not an improvement on Hojlund, so they will have 2 pretty mediocre strikers. I can't see them finishing in the top 4, especially with Seven Hag in charge ...


I think the majority on here dont see them top four. Right now I think theyll be lucky to even get sixth.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11536 on: August 7, 2024, 08:11:58 am »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on August  7, 2024, 12:10:28 am
Manchester United would have failed PSR for the season just gone if it wasnt for a £40m COVID allowance given to them by the Premier League

https://x.com/NUFC_HQ/status/1820874378571104426?t=9e0Rz0E-KZin7py35LMtZw&s=19

Unless I'm missing some other contextual info that's pretty big news, isn't it?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11537 on: August 7, 2024, 08:48:09 am »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on August  7, 2024, 12:10:28 am
Manchester United would have failed PSR for the season just gone if it wasnt for a £40m COVID allowance given to them by the Premier League

https://x.com/NUFC_HQ/status/1820874378571104426?t=9e0Rz0E-KZin7py35LMtZw&s=19

Is it true though? Everton claimed £212m COVID losses for instance. Man Utd's was higher at £247m (according to Swiss Ramble) but their revenue is obviously much higher and the Everton figure is clearly pure fantasy.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11538 on: August 7, 2024, 08:52:38 am »
Quote from: JasonF on August  7, 2024, 08:48:09 am
Is it true though? Everton claimed £212m COVID losses for instance. Man Utd's was higher at £247m (according to Swiss Ramble) but their revenue is obviously much higher and the Everton figure is clearly pure fantasy.

Not in that year though.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11539 on: August 7, 2024, 09:05:51 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on August  5, 2024, 09:56:21 pm
Read the other day, they lost out just a bit to Madrid as the most valuable team. We were in 4th(7 or 6mil behind Barca) - they made close to a billion more in revenue than us, so I dunno..
It looks like they're out of cash due to debt or its FFP.
It's been since last Summer when they had to take Amrabat out on loan. They haven't really been in the market. Something smells at OT.
Could also be that they're vetoing any further big-money signings for Ten-Hag...

EDIT: I see they spanked out 62 million .. read it again - 62 million for an 18-year old CB!  :o
A billion more in revenue.  Imagine if we can close that gap by just a quarter!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11540 on: August 7, 2024, 09:09:05 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on August  5, 2024, 09:56:21 pm
Read the other day, they lost out just a bit to Madrid as the most valuable team. We were in 4th(7 or 6mil behind Barca) - they made close to a billion more in revenue than us, so I dunno..
It looks like they're out of cash due to debt or its FFP.
It's been since last Summer when they had to take Amrabat out on loan. They haven't really been in the market. Something smells at OT.
Could also be that they're vetoing any further big-money signings for Ten-Hag...

EDIT: I see they spanked out 62 million .. read it again - 62 million for an 18-year old CB!  :o

Er... were you looking at the valuation here rather than revenue. No club has over a billion in revenue.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11541 on: August 7, 2024, 09:26:36 am »
Quote from: JasonF on August  7, 2024, 08:48:09 am
Is it true though? Everton claimed £212m COVID losses for instance. Man Utd's was higher at £247m (according to Swiss Ramble) but their revenue is obviously much higher and the Everton figure is clearly pure fantasy.

Yeah, I'm sceptical that this is only on some TalkSport phone in show that's using facts misleadingly to stoke up outrage from Everton, Newcastle and Forest fans during silly season. If it was a real exception made without explanation it would be a big story.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11542 on: August 7, 2024, 10:15:52 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August  5, 2024, 10:00:28 pm
I think it is PSR/FFP issues. There were reports a few months ago that they are skirting close to having issues in that regard. They had a similar issue last season. They had to sell to buy. Everything hinged on Moyes getting his way to sign McTominay and Maguire in a double deal. Steidten overruled him and they ended up loaning Amrabat. They've spent quite a bit already and with the exception of McTominay going to Fulham there haven't been too many links for some of the players that were rumoured last season to be offloaded this summer (i.e. Casemiro, Rashford, Maguire)

I know he's not exactly Keane or Scholes, but - albeit not watching United much - I get the impression that McTominay is one of their more reliable players, and so I find it a bit odd that they'd be looking to move him on. I thought he'd be a candidate for their equivalent of a 'leadership group'. Different if it's him looking for a move, mind - he turns 28 this season and so might fancy heading on somewhere and actually becoming a club captain and regular starter.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11543 on: August 7, 2024, 10:22:59 am »
Quote from: jackh on August  7, 2024, 10:15:52 am
I know he's not exactly Keane or Scholes, but - albeit not watching United much - I get the impression that McTominay is one of their more reliable players, and so I find it a bit odd that they'd be looking to move him on. I thought he'd be a candidate for their equivalent of a 'leadership group'. Different if it's him looking for a move, mind - he turns 28 this season and so might fancy heading on somewhere and actually becoming a club captain and regular starter.

Pure PSR profit with one-year left on his deal
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11544 on: August 7, 2024, 12:21:15 pm »
The rest of the league will be up in arms when they realise utd have £40m of covid losses for 22 and the other 19 teams had less than £1m. Look like the league agreed to it too. Be interesting to see what happens with the sale costs which also should be included.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11545 on: August 7, 2024, 12:36:01 pm »
Quote from: clinical on August  7, 2024, 12:21:15 pm
The rest of the league will be up in arms when they realise utd have £40m of covid losses for 22 and the other 19 teams had less than £1m. Look like the league agreed to it too. Be interesting to see what happens with the sale costs which also should be included.

£39 million went to PGMOL in return for all those penalties they got.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11546 on: August 7, 2024, 12:41:59 pm »
Quote from: clinical on August  7, 2024, 12:21:15 pm
The rest of the league will be up in arms when they realise utd have £40m of covid losses for 22 and the other 19 teams had less than £1m. Look like the league agreed to it too. Be interesting to see what happens with the sale costs which also should be included.

Why would the sale costs be included? Those costs should be covered by the two parties (current owner / new owner).
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11547 on: August 7, 2024, 01:13:22 pm »
Quote from: clinical on August  7, 2024, 12:21:15 pm
The rest of the league will be up in arms when they realise utd have £40m of covid losses for 22 and the other 19 teams had less than £1m. Look like the league agreed to it too. Be interesting to see what happens with the sale costs which also should be included.
Where did you see that the rest of the teams all had less than £1m?  Thanks
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11548 on: August 7, 2024, 03:12:30 pm »
Guardian saying Man Utd want to keep a scaled down Old Trafford if they build a new stadium
https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/aug/07/manchester-united-plan-to-keep-old-trafford-if-they-build-new-stadium
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11549 on: August 7, 2024, 03:32:31 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on August  5, 2024, 09:56:21 pm
Read the other day, they lost out just a bit to Madrid as the most valuable team. We were in 4th(7 or 6mil behind Barca) - they made close to a billion more in revenue than us, so I dunno..
It looks like they're out of cash due to debt or its FFP.
It's been since last Summer when they had to take Amrabat out on loan. They haven't really been in the market. Something smells at OT.
Could also be that they're vetoing any further big-money signings for Ten-Hag...

EDIT: I see they spanked out 62 million .. read it again - 62 million for an 18-year old CB!  :o
a billion?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11550 on: August 7, 2024, 08:53:15 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August  7, 2024, 03:12:30 pm
Guardian saying Man Utd want to keep a scaled down Old Trafford if they build a new stadium
https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/aug/07/manchester-united-plan-to-keep-old-trafford-if-they-build-new-stadium
That is one of the most bullshit stories I've ever read.  The logistics of scaling back a knackered ground to less than half the capacity sounds like a very expensive task.  They'll be using that story about providing a dedicated women's stadium to justify why taxpayers should contribute to a new stadium for them.  Why couldn't the women just play at the new stadium?

I can see how Sir Jim got so rich.  I bet he's never paid for anything in his life.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11551 on: August 7, 2024, 09:54:23 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on August  7, 2024, 08:53:15 pm
That is one of the most bullshit stories I've ever read.  The logistics of scaling back a knackered ground to less than half the capacity sounds like a very expensive task.  They'll be using that story about providing a dedicated women's stadium to justify why taxpayers should contribute to a new stadium for them.  Why couldn't the women just play at the new stadium?

I can see how Sir Jim got so rich.  I bet he's never paid for anything in his life.


I dont see how you reduce a stadium to less than half its capacity without basically building a new stadium
Unless their plans is just to leave the stadium exactly as is and just throw some tarps over the worst 60%?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11552 on: August 7, 2024, 10:15:25 pm »
Quote from: RJH on August  7, 2024, 09:54:23 pm

I dont see how you reduce a stadium to less than half its capacity without basically building a new stadium
Unless their plans is just to leave the stadium exactly as is and just throw some tarps over the worst 60%?

Or just let the roof flooding do the work...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11553 on: August 7, 2024, 10:43:57 pm »
Quote from: RJH on August  7, 2024, 09:54:23 pm

I dont see how you reduce a stadium to less than half its capacity without basically building a new stadium
Unless their plans is just to leave the stadium exactly as is and just throw some tarps over the worst 60%?

Yeah. Sounds very pie in the sky stuff with the caveat that they would bizarrely leave the Munich Clock and the statues there
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11554 on: August 7, 2024, 10:55:43 pm »
Agree someone potentially in control of the  Wembley of the North purse strings needs to call bullshit on all that before it goes too far.
It needs to just go down as more batshit rambling nonsense from Sir Jimmy.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11555 on: August 8, 2024, 06:29:26 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on August  7, 2024, 08:53:15 pm
That is one of the most bullshit stories I've ever read.  The logistics of scaling back a knackered ground to less than half the capacity sounds like a very expensive task.  They'll be using that story about providing a dedicated women's stadium to justify why taxpayers should contribute to a new stadium for them.  Why couldn't the women just play at the new stadium?

I can see how Sir Jim got so rich.  I bet he's never paid for anything in his life.

Yeah it's spectacular horseshit isn't it. Tells them he'll build the newest biggest shiniest most state of the art stadium in the world and the government will pay for it, but some fans don't want to leave their old ground so tells them he'll keep that too. And the women can play there, no one can criticise that! This Radcliffe fella is such an obvious fucking spoofer. It's great.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11556 on: August 8, 2024, 01:01:21 pm »
I remember when this lot were at the top they were constantly telling people there was no room for sentimentality as a justification for their more ruthless decisions regarding players and the wider business.  If they had to make the decision to move away from Old Trafford back then they'd have done it with minimal fuss and applauded themselves for driving the club/business forward and being massive.  Nothing got in the way of trying to win more and making more money.

Nowadays everything about them is dripping with a cloying mawkish nostalgia for the Ferguson era that they have to keep the shell of the stadium where his teams played as some kind of emotional lifeboat because they're worried the new one will probably be a bit shit and they won't win anything in it.






Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11557 on: August 8, 2024, 03:37:22 pm »
To be honest we should have been an example as to how much more cost effective it is to modernise your existing stadium, than chasing some unicorn state funded new stadia.

And if they want to go big bollocks just look at Madrids project.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11558 on: Today at 03:55:45 am »
After Man Utd win the Community Shield, they will be declared Title contenders.
