For all the additions at United over the past 3 seasons and for all Ten Hag's drilling, they really are a poor footballing side.
I was watching, yes in shock, the other night at just how easily we outplayed them.
Johnny Evans... Wan-Bissaka. They're still there. Really!?
When our young lads came out, it was even worse. They were out of their depth. Our lads passed circles around them from time to time.
Its why I'm left wondering just what game United supporters were watching yesterday.
Erikssen is the only one I'm giving a pass for. As long as he gets to play football and make money, I'm happy for him!
That's why structure is important because managers have bias for players and leagues they know.
Under Houlier, we signed more Ligue 1 players
Under Rafa, we signed more La Liga players.
It's normal. It just indicates that there might be something wrong somewhere above him.
He's actually trying to buy some of his old team, mate. Not just/exactly players from the Dutch league, which fits your examples. It'd be like Kloppo coming back and buying up Robbo and a few others. Look at the difference in class, belief and competence though- when you leave Klopp- that's it. You ain't never coming back and he will never recruit you again - doesn't matter if you're still "big" and succesful.