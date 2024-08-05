He's actually trying to buy some of his old team, mate. Not just/exactly players from the Dutch league, which fits your examples. It'd be like Kloppo coming back and buying up Robbo and a few others. Look at the difference in class, belief and competence though- when you leave Klopp- that's it. You ain't never coming back and he will never recruit you again - doesn't matter if you're still "big" and succesful.



It says a lot about ten Hag's abilities that he continually wants to go back in for players he previously managed or who have played for one of the former clubs he's worked at. It's like when Rodgers was here on steroids. I'm not sure who said it the other day (The Guardian maybe) but whoever the source was stated part of the reason they want to sign Mazouri is that he'd be able to kickstart Antony's career based on how they played together at Ajax. It's fucking mad. They overpaid for him. Just cut your losses. They've made a big PR push about this recruitment team and they're still signing players known to a manager who was a FA Cup Final win away from being sacked. Even after winning the final, they were dithering over whether to sack him. Ornstein's latest has them move on from Ugarte due to the price, which is perfectly reasonable, but he also mentioned that they might go back in for Amrabat under the right terms, which again is wild.