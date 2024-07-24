Evans in the Guardian admitting all the job losses is unsettling.



Here's a thing. Ever since the Glazers came in (I mean, since Day 1) United fans have complained about them taking money out of the club. This has been the foundation upon which all their opposition is built. Had they not taken billions out (actual Dividends about £155m, interest on debt etc. can be seen to have been offset by actual growth in asset value) , the team would have stayed on top by dint of pure financial power. This has been the mantra that has brought the fans to an actual invasion of club property.



Now the new part owner has come in, you would expect this issue to have been the first to have been addressed (though actual dividends paid stopped in 2022 due to losses). Instead the new guy has ignored the biggest bugbear of the fans and instead slashed operating costs. In other words he has no intention to address the concenrs of the fans and is instead looking to streamline (though whether this will prove false economy, time will tell).