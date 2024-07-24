« previous next »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
July 24, 2024, 09:41:59 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on July 24, 2024, 07:48:36 pm
Sacking him would've been a legal minefield especially once he got let off. Probably would've ended up with them paying off his contract. For all their sins don't think they derserve to get nothing for him (as well paying him millions) allowing others to eventually profit.
why do you give a shit?  :)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
July 24, 2024, 11:41:41 pm
Quote from: jillc on July 24, 2024, 01:45:50 pm
Journalist Nick Harris is doing huge work on Team Sky and British Cycling generally and needless to say Mister Brailsford is not coming out of it very well.... It amazes me a club of this size has taken such a huge gamble on such a person, considering the rumours which are gathering around him.

Read some of that stuff - superb as always from Nick Harris.

I always find it ridiculous how everyone who's ever so much as taken a piss at Old Trafford seems to be "Sir". It's beyond ludicrous that someone like Dave Brailaford, whose sole achievement is managing a bunch of doped cyclists to cheated "success", was knighted before Kenny Dalglish. Utterly laughable.

By the way Ineos, formerly known as Team Sky, are now absolutely shite in the cycling (presumably cos they're no longer doping on an industrial scale) and Nice have achieved fuck all in French football.

So why do we keep hearing about how shrewd Sir Dave and Sir Jim are?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 12:13:53 am
Quote from: decosabute on July 24, 2024, 11:41:41 pm

So why do we keep hearing about how shrewd Sir Dave and Sir Jim are?

Cos Jamie Jackson says so.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 12:43:37 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on July 24, 2024, 07:48:36 pm
Sacking him would've been a legal minefield especially once he got let off. Probably would've ended up with them paying off his contract. For all their sins don't think they derserve to get nothing for him (as well paying him millions) allowing others to eventually profit.

Proving bringing the club into disrepute (which will be the clause in the contract allowing them to end it) requires a hell of a lot less proof than a court of law. What came out was more than enough to do so, and I highly doubt he would have wanted a public court case to argue otherwise.

United didnt sack him as they thought, eventually, it would either blow over or then would get money for him. The latter has happened. Hes a horrible c*nt and theyre horrible for allowing him to earn astronomic figures despite what he clearly did.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 01:02:38 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 12:43:37 am
Proving bringing the club into disrepute (which will be the clause in the contract allowing them to end it) requires a hell of a lot less proof than a court of law. What came out was more than enough to do so, and I highly doubt he would have wanted a public court case to argue otherwise.

United didnt sack him as they thought, eventually, it would either blow over or then would get money for him. The latter has happened. Hes a horrible c*nt and theyre horrible for allowing him to earn astronomic figures despite what he clearly did.

You are missing the point.

Whilst bringing the club into disrepute requires a lower burden of proof. So does unfair dismissal.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 12:16:13 pm
Quote from: decosabute on July 24, 2024, 11:41:41 pm
Read some of that stuff - superb as always from Nick Harris.

I always find it ridiculous how everyone who's ever so much as taken a piss at Old Trafford seems to be "Sir". It's beyond ludicrous that someone like Dave Brailaford, whose sole achievement is managing a bunch of doped cyclists to cheated "success", was knighted before Kenny Dalglish. Utterly laughable.

By the way Ineos, formerly known as Team Sky, are now absolutely shite in the cycling (presumably cos they're no longer doping on an industrial scale) and Nice have achieved fuck all in French football.

So why do we keep hearing about how shrewd Sir Dave and Sir Jim are?

I love the fact that now he is solo he's going public with a lot of this reporting, papers haven't got the balls to go brave nowadays. It's amazing how far he's got into all this stuff and how they are all telling on one another. As you say, it's crazy how much of a reputation Brailsford still has, but it's going to backfire on him and United as Harris is determined to tell the whole wretched tale. As for how they are now struggling, I just can't believe cycling will ever be completely clean; it's why I struggle with the Olympics as well as you never know what is real now. Doping has screwed up so many sports.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 01:04:05 pm
Quote from: decosabute on July 24, 2024, 11:41:41 pm
By the way Ineos, formerly known as Team Sky, are now absolutely shite in the cycling (presumably cos they're no longer doping on an industrial scale) and Nice have achieved fuck all in French football.

Wouldn't bet on that - they're just no longer ahead of the game as they once were. Other teams are better at doping now!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 11:29:05 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 01:04:05 pm
Wouldn't bet on that - they're just no longer ahead of the game as they once were. Other teams are better at doping now!

Very true.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 11:30:06 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 12:16:13 pm
I love the fact that now he is solo he's going public with a lot of this reporting, papers haven't got the balls to go brave nowadays. It's amazing how far he's got into all this stuff and how they are all telling on one another. As you say, it's crazy how much of a reputation Brailsford still has, but it's going to backfire on him and United as Harris is determined to tell the whole wretched tale. As for how they are now struggling, I just can't believe cycling will ever be completely clean; it's why I struggle with the Olympics as well as you never know what is real now. Doping has screwed up so many sports.

And the financial kind is just as damaging and false as the chemical kind.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 01:28:04 am
 The absolute state of the entire team ethic over there is woeful id be happy enough to see them get soaked. No help at all, were they.
