Journalist Nick Harris is doing huge work on Team Sky and British Cycling generally and needless to say Mister Brailsford is not coming out of it very well.... It amazes me a club of this size has taken such a huge gamble on such a person, considering the rumours which are gathering around him.



Read some of that stuff - superb as always from Nick Harris.I always find it ridiculous how everyone who's ever so much as taken a piss at Old Trafford seems to be "Sir". It's beyond ludicrous that someone like Dave Brailaford, whose sole achievement is managing a bunch of doped cyclists to cheated "success", was knighted before Kenny Dalglish. Utterly laughable.By the way Ineos, formerly known as Team Sky, are now absolutely shite in the cycling (presumably cos they're no longer doping on an industrial scale) and Nice have achieved fuck all in French football.So why do we keep hearing about how shrewd Sir Dave and Sir Jim are?