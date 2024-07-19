« previous next »
Massively overpaying for an unproven teenager from the French league? Anthony Martial all over again.

They'll never learn.
They've released some massive wages like Varane and Martial which is equivalent to an additional transfer fee of £150m. If Casemiro goes, that's another transfer fee of £100m without considering what they'd get for him.

Their new signings are on lower salaries so their fees are offset by the savings. Wages make a big difference.
yes they do but I can't see how your maths works on this.
yes they do but I can't see how your maths works on this.
Transfer are amortised over a maximum of 5 years so if you want to know the impact of wages freed up, you multiply the annual by 5.

If a player's wages are worth £10m a year then that's roughly £50m freed up when the player is no longer on the books. This is just a high level, conservative estimate that doesn't include bonuses.

It makes a big difference because 60-70% of club's core income are spent on wages no longer neeeding to pay some big salaries frees up more FFP margin.

It's a bit strange but I've tried to simplify it.
Transfer are amortised over a maximum of 5 years so if you want to know the impact of wages freed up, you multiply the annual by 5.

If a player's wages are worth £10m a year then that's roughly £50m freed up when the player is no longer on the books. This is just a high level, conservative estimate that doesn't include bonuses.

It makes a big difference because 60-70% of club's core income are spent on wages no longer neeeding to pay some big salaries frees up more FFP margin.

It's a bit strange but I've tried to simplify it.

This ignores actual cash availability though, as fee's are not normally paid over 5 years.
Transfer are amortised over a maximum of 5 years so if you want to know the impact of wages freed up, you multiply the annual by 5.

If a player's wages are worth £10m a year then that's roughly £50m freed up when the player is no longer on the books. This is just a high level, conservative estimate that doesn't include bonuses.

It makes a big difference because 60-70% of club's core income are spent on wages no longer neeeding to pay some big salaries frees up more FFP margin.

It's a bit strange but I've tried to simplify it.
I know all that Mons, but how does that really work?

you're ignoring that x% of that salary saving is consumed by the replacement player's salary.  the savings don't all get moved into a "transfer fee budget" pot.

it only works if they reduce the size of the squad (permanently).

maybe I'm misunderstanding where you got the (eg) Casemiro 100m from.
This ignores actual cash availability though, as fee's are not normally paid over 5 years.
Most transfers are on credit. That's why we owe so much in "trade receivables".

Sometimes,  clubs waive future payment as consideration for a new transfer. For example, if Soton are owing £30m and we want to buy one of their players for £30m then it can be waived with no cash changing hands.

Instalments just mean that as we're making money (e.g ticket sales), we're spending it to repay agreed fees. When the fees and wages are combined, a large chunk of the money earned goes out almost immediately.
Most transfers are on credit. That's why we owe so much in "trade receivables".

Sure, split over a year or two, but not over the length of a contract.
I know all that Mons, but how does that really work?

you're ignoring that x% of that salary saving is consumed by the replacement player's salary.  the savings don't all get moved into a "transfer fee budget" pot.

it only works if they reduce the size of the squad (permanently).

maybe I'm misunderstanding where you got the (eg) Casemiro 100m from.
With respect to Casemiro, I just expressed his wages totally in transfer fees because that shows how significant they really are.

When big wages are freed up, they can either be:
1. Used for contract renewals or
2  Used to increase the transfer budget. The "budget" is a figure that shows how much can be spent on both wages and transfer fees.

Clubs can choose to spend most of the savings solely on wages like Madrid while some can used it to fund the transfers of players on lower wages.

For example, the £100m savings can be used for a players that costs £40m with a total wage package (full contract) of £20m. That's how the fees can get spread.
Sure, split over a year or two, but not over the length of a contract.
The bigger fees tend to be for longer and the guaranteed fee is usually quite lower than what the press reports. It's flexible.
Massively overpaying for an unproven teenager from the French league? Anthony Martial all over again.

They'll never learn.

There's variables involved like whether he has the right character, adjusts to the league, has the hunger, stays injury free, is coached properly.

Martial pretty much failed on all those. The problem with United is they pay these young players so much in wages right off the bat that it makes some of the above less likely. Sancho another one.

There's variables involved like whether he has the right character, adjusts to the league, has the hunger, stays injury free, is coached properly.

Martial pretty much failed on all those. The problem with United is they pay these young players so much in wages right off the bat that it makes some of the above less likely. Sancho another one.

Yep! & giving an 18 year old with 3,500 senior minutes to his name in an inferior league £145k a week is 100% guaranteed to ensure he keeps working hard  ;D ;D
The wankers are up here tomorrow playing the blue arse cheeks at Murrayfield. A very good day tome out of town for a day.
Sorry, Tom Heaton had Euro 2024 commitments? In fact, Tom Heaton is at Man United?!

I think he's in Rotterdam, or anywhere. Liverpool or Rome?
Transfer are amortised over a maximum of 5 years so if you want to know the impact of wages freed up, you multiply the annual by 5.

If a player's wages are worth £10m a year then that's roughly £50m freed up when the player is no longer on the books. This is just a high level, conservative estimate that doesn't include bonuses.

It makes a big difference because 60-70% of club's core income are spent on wages no longer neeeding to pay some big salaries frees up more FFP margin.

It's a bit strange but I've tried to simplify it.


You've ignored the fact that when you sell a player, you have to recognise the full remaining unamortised balance of their transfer fee.

Casemiro was only signed two years ago on a four year contract. If he goes they'll have to write off the remaining 50% of his transfer fee. That's around 30-35m. That reduces any upside from the wage reduction, meaning they'd have to sell at around 15-20m to see any net upside this year.
You've ignored the fact that when you sell a player, you have to recognise the full remaining unamortised balance of their transfer fee.

Casemiro was only signed two years ago on a four year contract. If he goes they'll have to write off the remaining 50% of his transfer fee. That's around 30-35m. That reduces any upside from the wage reduction, meaning they'd have to sell at around 15-20m to see any net upside this year.
They'll need to sell him at book value to fully "enjoy" the wage savings. If they can make a profit then better. It's Saudi that we're talking about so at least book value isn't far-fetched because of his staus (they mainly buy "names").

They can even let him go for a small loss which would be balanced against the savings in wages but no club wants to lose money. The assumption was made with all things being equal (which is why I didn't talk about the extra amortisation savings for the ones they've released which can go on wages) but I don't see them making a loss on him.

It was just to show the significance of wages.
Some bloke called Graham Bailey saying theyre open to selling Mount ;D

And Anthony :lmao :lmao

£150 mil down the shitter. ;D
Thats close to 250 mil isnt it when you include Sancho?

Funk hell, imagine having that much money to just piss up a wall
Thats close to 250 mil isnt it when you include Sancho?

Funk hell, imagine having that much money to just piss up a wall

You mean imagine being Everton?
Some bloke called Graham Bailey saying theyre open to selling Mount ;D

And Anthony :lmao :lmao

£150 mil down the shitter. ;D
they wont get half of that 150m back but then again there's always Everton to the rescue
You mean imagine being Everton?
haha but the speed in which they do it. Anthony 2 years ago, Sancho 3? Mount last year. Cant remember who else. Varane? Casemiro? Some money  that. And the wages they throw around haha
they wont get half of that 150m back but then again there's always Everton to the rescue
yeah I know, theres talk theyre willing to let them go on loan if they pay full wages. Mental
Guardian (Jamie Jackson) piece on 7 Hag's 'needless rant'... despite any money spent, all is not right there...

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jul/19/manchester-united-erik-ten-hag-needless-rant

Erik ten Hags pre-season rant hints at his Manchester United agenda
Jamie Jackson

Managers apparent frustration with coaches and medical team strikes an intriguing tone with the club rebuilding


Feisty, strategic, scattergun, unwitting  Erik ten Hag was definitely disenchanted after Manchester Uniteds 1-0 loss to Rosenborg on Monday. The manager seemed to take aim at Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, Jonny Evans, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Mason Mount who all played the first half of the pre-season friendly in Trondheim, the 15 academy outfield players deployed throughout, his coaching staff, his medical department plus, inadvertently and clumsily, himself.

We play pre-season but at Man United the standard is you win games and definitely dont lose, the Dutchman told MUTV. The performance is more important and the performance was below standards. We can make good on everything that was bad, but I am not that guy. As an individual you must make sure you are fit. I know you cannot be match fit, so we need these games. They [young players] are looking to listen and want to transfer that  it didnt work.

A standout line is as an individual you must make sure you are fit. By not citing who exactly has returned from their off-season break with a metaphorical paunch, Ten Hag has allowed suspicion to fall on every player (bar the goalkeeper Radek Vitek, who played the full 90 minutes). It is curious, too, because physical conditioning should presumably have been discovered through preliminary medical tests conducted since the group began returning to work the previous Monday, as well as by observing who wheezed through training.
Erik ten Hag, pictured during training at Carrington this month
Erik ten Hag reveals confrontational talks over Manchester Uniteds direction
Read more

Is Ten Hag suggesting his medical department is culpable? If so, this is hardly the finest start to the new season after the previous injury-ravaged campaign, especially given Uniteds head of sports medicine, Gary ODriscoll, is determined to avoid a repeat. And, in his assessment that the young players are looking to listen and want to transfer that but it didnt work, some may conclude Ten Hag has been less than happy with the clubs academy coaches ability to develop players able to meet the elementary demand of any footballer: execute in-game instructions.

As manager  a status he fought hard to keep  Ten Hag is ultimately responsible for all of the above, which may interest Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his sporting director, Dan Ashworth, who lead Uniteds new football structure. Ten Hags statement that the performance was below standards  we can make good on everything that was bad, but I am not that guy may prick the ears of Ashworth, particularly, who after starting his role on 1 July now has the authority to scrutinise the manager at close quarters.

More than anything, Ten Hags verbal volley feels needless. Certainly at face value. To lose 1-0 to a Rosenborg side 16 games into their domestic season via an added-time winner in what was Uniteds first pre-season outing with a finishing XI that contained no recognised first-team squad members seems a bagatelle. Yet beyond the regulation demand to keep players on their toes, Ten Hags words may signal a valid frustration. After last seasons debilitating campaign, and holding a new contract which in being only a year longer than his previous deal is hardly an emphatic show of support, an intent to set the tone for the forthcoming season was thwarted in Norway. To help this bid as pre-season continues to unfolds, Ten Hag is perhaps working hard to reestablish his authority and, very likely, ensure there are none of the off-field distractions that began to beleaguer him this time last year.

First came uncertainty regarding whether Mason Greenwood would be available for the season. Then, at the start of September, came Jadon Sanchos exile from the squad. Later that same month, Antonys personal issues put him out of action for around four weeks.

As Ten Hag takes his team to Murrayfield for Saturdays friendly with Rangers, the slate is clean. Greenwood has signed for Marseille for £26.7m and Sancho may don a United shirt for the first time since last August having returned from exile last week. The odds of the winger doing so beyond the transfer windows close are long, though. With United needing to sell to buy, a 24-year-old who has failed to dazzle since arriving in summer 2021 is high on the potential sale list, particularly given he called Ten Hag a liar after being dropped from the squad that lost at Arsenal, which led to his exclusion and subsequent return to Borussia Dortmund on loan.

This makes Sanchos re-entering the fold as pragmatic - for Ten Hag, the club, and the player - after his public denial of the managers explanation for dropping him for the defeat at Arsenal allowed Ten Hags dressing room management to be questioned. Added to the sides dismal form and doubts about a discernible pattern of play, it cast the Dutchman as veering close to the loss of team control, a managerial quicksand that usually ends in going under.

Joshua Zirkzees £35.8m arrival from Bologna means an extra forward is now on the books, further reason to lose one or more from the ranks. Marcus Rashford is also vulnerable in this regard after last seasons paltry return of eight goals in all competitions, which continued a pattern of inconsistent returns. Zirkzee describes himself as a bit unpredictable at times so Ten Hags hope will be to add a fresh dimension plus goals to an attack that last term lacked the latter. Twenty-six was the contribution from a cohort of Rashford (seven), Sancho (none), Alejandro Garnacho (seven), Antony (one), Amad Diallo (one) and Rasmus Højlund (10) to the total of 57 in the league, as United ended the campaign with a goal difference of minus one.

Zirkzee is on a break having been part of the Netherlands squad at Euro 2024 and, as such, will not feature against Rangers. But Leny Yoro, who completed his £52.2m move from Lille on Thursday, is in contention to play, and for Uniteds new chief executive, Omar Berrada, the French defender can be held up as an era heralding acquisition: a planting of Uniteds flag in the territory of slick and smart recruitment.

Yoro, like Zirkzee, has to perform to prove this status. As does Ten Hag to show it was the right call for him not to be sacked, his status at Old Trafford essentially saved on the back of winning the FA Cup in the very last game of last season. But after the self-proclaimed letdown of Rosenborg, what could the Dutchman say on Saturday if United go down to Rangers?



Headline on the BBC: Ferdinand's persuasive powers sealed Man Utd's Yoro deal.

Yeah, I'm sure his famous eloquence and rhetoric was the deciding factor, and not the £115k pw wages (rising to £145k apparently).

Then again, his speech after that iconic night in Paris probably convinced the board to give Ole a well-deserved contract, so maybe his powers of persuasion are better than I give him credit for...
Headline on the BBC: Ferdinand's persuasive powers sealed Man Utd's Yoro deal.

Yeah, I'm sure his famous eloquence and rhetoric was the deciding factor, and not the £115k pw wages (rising to £145k apparently).

Then again, his speech after that iconic night in Paris probably convinced the board to give Ole a well-deserved contract, so maybe his powers of persuasion are better than I give him credit for...

Locked him in a room and screamed BALLON D'OR in his face for 24 hours straight
Sounds Like Ten Hag needs to trust the process.
Headline on the BBC: Ferdinand's persuasive powers sealed Man Utd's Yoro deal.

Yeah, I'm sure his famous eloquence and rhetoric was the deciding factor, and not the £115k pw wages (rising to £145k apparently).

Then again, his speech after that iconic night in Paris probably convinced the board to give Ole a well-deserved contract, so maybe his powers of persuasion are better than I give him credit for...
Gives me great pleasure and reassurance to know that Rio is involved in this one. Almost a cast iron guarantee they will ruin the kid.  Who else was Rio involved in? The Return of Ronaldo? The 4 year contract for Ole?

Why piss around with getting Ashworth when Rio should be sporting director?
All this ranting and raving is terribly annoying. What they need is the calm and cool head of an esteemed English coach who almost took his nation to glory. Give it a few months and Sir Southgate of cowardly football will be in the door to settle everything down with a nice cup of tea.
