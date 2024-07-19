I know all that Mons, but how does that really work?
you're ignoring that x% of that salary saving is consumed by the replacement player's salary. the savings don't all get moved into a "transfer fee budget" pot.
it only works if they reduce the size of the squad (permanently).
maybe I'm misunderstanding where you got the (eg) Casemiro 100m from.
With respect to Casemiro, I just expressed his wages totally in transfer fees because that shows how significant they really are.
When big wages are freed up, they can either be:
1. Used for contract renewals or
2 Used to increase the transfer budget. The "budget" is a figure that shows how much can be spent on both wages and transfer fees.
Clubs can choose to spend most of the savings solely on wages like Madrid while some can used it to fund the transfers of players on lower wages.
For example, the £100m savings can be used for a players that costs £40m with a total wage package (full contract) of £20m. That's how the fees can get spread.