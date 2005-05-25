« previous next »
Sevices to the tory party?

UK born Brexiteer who complains about immigration after moving to a tax haven, who pollutes the planet and wants the state to pay costs for his business while enacting horrible working practices and job cuts? Surely not.
Southgate to these at xmas pretty please.
BREAKING: SOUTHGATE GETS THE CALL TO JOIN MANCHESTER UNITED. TEN HAG WILL BE SENT TO THE SHOOTING LOCATION OF THE NEXT HARRY POTTER FILM WHERE HE WILL PLAY TEN HAGRED.

Please Please Please Please Please Please footy gods Please Please Please I can wait until xmas it would be a brilliant pressie
Quote from: Hymer Red on July 16, 2024, 11:41:00 am
Please Please Please Please Please Please footy gods Please Please Please I can wait until xmas it would be a brilliant pressie
This.
Quote from: elbow on July 15, 2024, 11:21:06 pm
Just noticed they have Sir Dave as well. Services to cycling?

They could well have four (living) knights at OT. That's almost the complete set!

The Knights who say Nil
Did they sign Yoko Ono from Lille yet?
Not sure if Tuchel or Southgate is my preferred signing for them.
Quote from: PaulF on July 17, 2024, 02:09:40 pm
Not sure if Tuchel or Southgate is my preferred signing for them.

Definitely Southgate, especially if he then makes Pickford his first signing for them.
Quote from: Skeeve on July 17, 2024, 06:26:22 pm
Definitely Southgate, especially if he then makes Pickford his first signing for them.
I could live with them solving the EVs financial woes if that were to happen .
If carlsberg did football....
Very strange "greeting" video between Seven Hag and Zirkzee on their socials.

Seven Hag has to be one of the strangest people to ever manage in this league.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c98qe3dpz38o

Have gone from back page to front page. Another one going down Gascoigne's direction but without the talent.
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 07:55:12 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c98qe3dpz38o

Have gone from back page to front page. Another one going down Gascoigne's direction but without the talent.

Should have used the old diarrhoea excuse.
Just saw this posted on social media from a sports outlet with the caption "Pray for Premier League strikers".

Will they ever learn??
A midget and a twig.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:30:31 pm
A midget and a twig.
walked into a bar ....
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:34:13 pm
walked into a bar ....


With a jackass and honeycomb.
For once they are acting quickly and decisively in the transfer market, Dan Ashworth effect?
Lad I work with thinks they'll get at least £150m from sales this summer. Who the fuck is buying all their shite with the wages they're on?
Upsetting when yoro was killed in the wire, all in the game if you snitch.
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:23:29 pm
Lad I work with thinks they'll get at least £150m from sales this summer. Who the fuck is buying all their shite with the wages they're on?

You wouldn't think they'd have much leverage to get rid of e.g. Casemiro, but someone will buy Wan Bissaka, Maguire and McTominay.
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 10:19:47 pm
For once they are acting quickly and decisively in the transfer market, Dan Ashworth effect?

Acting quickly and decisively by throwing £60m and a five year contract at an 18yo.

Yeah, I think I prefer our way of doing business.
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:23:29 pm
Lad I work with thinks they'll get at least £150m from sales this summer. Who the fuck is buying all their shite with the wages they're on?

theyve managed to get 25m for Greenwoood and another 16m for two players Ive never heard of.

But yeah, guessing theyd love to shift the likes of Maguire, Casemiro, Lindelof, Wan Bissaka, Sancho, all of them will be on big wages, so not so easy to get rid of for bigger fees.
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 11:07:23 pm
Acting quickly and decisively by throwing £60m and a five year contract at an 18yo.

Yeah, I think I prefer our way of doing business.

I didnt say they were making wise decisions but from their fans point of view overpaying for exiting young talented players as opposed to washed up stars is far more exciting. Also them wrapping up the business quickly instead of the never ending public sagas must be a refreshing change.
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:23:29 pm
Lad I work with thinks they'll get at least £150m from sales this summer. Who the fuck is buying all their shite with the wages they're on?
They've released some massive wages like Varane and Martial which is equivalent to an additional transfer fee of £150m. If Casemiro goes, that's another transfer fee of £100m without considering what they'd get for him.

Their new signings are on lower salaries so their fees are offset by the savings. Wages make a big difference.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:09:15 pm
theyve managed to get 25m for Greenwoood and another 16m for two players Ive never heard of.

But yeah, guessing theyd love to shift the likes of Maguire, Casemiro, Lindelof, Wan Bissaka, Sancho, all of them will be on big wages, so not so easy to get rid of for bigger fees.

Hope Saudis dont come to their rescue.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:21:37 pm
They've released some massive wages like Varane and Martial which is equivalent to an additional transfer fee of £150m. If Casemiro goes, that's another transfer fee of £100m without considering what they'd get for him.

Their new signings are on lower salaries so their fees are offset by the savings. Wages make a big difference.

That same aspect should help us as we have lost huge wages with Matip, Thiago etc.
Its a lot easier to wrap up transfers quickly if youre willing to pay silly money.

Yoro looks like a great buy and maybe it was worth paying over the odds to secure him. But Im reserving judgment. It feels to me like weve seen it all before. Is Yoro the new Garnacho or the new Antony?
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:23:46 pm
That same aspect should help us as we have lost huge wages with Matip, Thiago etc.
Those two leaving gives us £75m extra.

Do we need really the money for transfers? Not really but it can go towards contract renewals. It just gives us more flexibility and the "we're focusing on contract renewals" line wouldn't stick this time.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/live/cd163154zw1t?post=asset%3Aeea1a7c7-dc37-420a-b570-d2b02bdbb789#post

Love this article.

Their keeper was the star player on their 1-0 defeat. But they're was cause for celebration, as Rashford nutmegged someone.

Sorry, Tom Heaton had Euro 2024 commitments? In fact, Tom Heaton is at Man United?!
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:21:37 pm
They've released some massive wages like Varane and Martial which is equivalent to an additional transfer fee of £150m. If Casemiro goes, that's another transfer fee of £100m without considering what they'd get for him.

Their new signings are on lower salaries so their fees are offset by the savings. Wages make a big difference.

So much superficial analysis of this though- they have pretty significant losses the last few years and have lost CL revenue this year. They are an utter mess and need to continue to get out of expensive contracts before they can do anything
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:06:09 am
So much superficial analysis of this though- they have pretty significant losses the last few years and have lost CL revenue this year. They are an utter mess and need to continue to get out of expensive contracts before they can do anything
You said it's superficial only to give a superficial opinion. Back it up with numbers mate and show the impact.
Must have been a confusing moment for Yoro when they handed him a phone showing a topless Rio Ferdinand singing his name. Ferdinand who moved to QPR at the age of 35 when Yoro was 8 years old.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:09:47 am
You said it's superficial only to give a superficial opinion. Back it up with numbers mate and show the impact.

Just look at their accounts- large losses over the last few years, not much in the way of player sales they have or can make, an out of control wage bill that doesn't match any of the output on the pitch and a squad with zero direction under a manager who somehow has managed to turn being sacked into a contract extension.

Just on a specific point you mention about freeing up wages to spend- Casemiro signed a 4 year deal on a fee of £60m+. To get his £300k a week wages off the books is anyone going to pay his £30m book value to avoid a loss?

Every summer they give it the billy big bollocks in the press, loads of fans across all of footy get taken in by it and they turn out to be shit yet again. Nothing they have done so far suggests any of this has changed, somehow with "Sir Jim" it appears the media bumming up has got worse
Without investment neither their debt nor stadium will get any attention - both of which are medium to long term priorities.

The eggs are very much (as they have been in the last decade) consolidated in the CL football for that revenue basket.

They are players and a manager away from achieving that. Next year will be more of the same.
