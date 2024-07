They've released some massive wages like Varane and Martial which is equivalent to an additional transfer fee of £150m. If Casemiro goes, that's another transfer fee of £100m without considering what they'd get for him.



Their new signings are on lower salaries so their fees are offset by the savings. Wages make a big difference.



So much superficial analysis of this though- they have pretty significant losses the last few years and have lost CL revenue this year. They are an utter mess and need to continue to get out of expensive contracts before they can do anything