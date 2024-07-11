« previous next »
thaddeus

July 11, 2024, 04:37:17 pm
Kopenhagen
Tap In reporting that Zirkzee is all but confirmed - and they're paying more than his release clause for better payment terms or something.  ;D

He'll warm the bench there until he's sold. But I guess if you're a midtable club he can do a job, which is their level.
They've certainly changed direction from going after proven players to players with potential.  Maybe a belated acceptance of where they are as a club now.

It clearly makes more financial sense to sign players like Hjolund, Zirkzee and Branthwaite that - even if they don't set the world alight - will have good resale value.  There's only so many times a club can burn money on players like Varane and Casemiro.  That said, they still seem to be overpaying for every player they go after.  Selling clubs know they can just keep saying No and Man U will keep coming back with higher bids.
elsewhere

July 11, 2024, 04:51:29 pm
Isnt Zirkzee pretty much same type of forward as Hojlund?
Wtf are they trying to do with two 6 ft 4 forwards?
reddebs

July 11, 2024, 05:34:14 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on July 11, 2024, 04:51:29 pm
Isnt Zirkzee pretty much same type of forward as Hojlund?
Wtf are they trying to do with two 6 ft 4 forwards?

Build a low bridge?
PaulF

July 11, 2024, 10:30:53 pm
reddebs
Build a low bridge?

That's gonna be better than this years' perrier award.
elbow

July 11, 2024, 11:27:26 pm
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero
I thought him and Walker (who I despise) had really good games. I don't think Rice has had the best tournament or Kane if we were to single out English players

Bellingham's been shite as well.
telekon

July 11, 2024, 11:55:50 pm
Man U board member #1: Okay, let's start to do smart business under the new reign.
Man U board member #2: Absolutely. How about buying this player for the price ABOVE their buy-out clause?
Man U board: You bloody genius, let's go!
Peabee

Yesterday at 10:27:17 am
telekon
Man U board member #1: Okay, let's start to do smart business under the new reign.
Man U board member #2: Absolutely. How about buying this player for the price ABOVE their buy-out clause?
Man U board: You bloody genius, let's go!

Handing 250 employees redundancy notices while bidding millions above a release clause. At the same time, showing they're big spenders but also ruthless cost cutters. Like a peacock displaying its feathers after being neutered.

I'll be interested to know which jobs are going in those 250 because that's a huge number of people to lose unless a whole division has been closed or they've seen a huge downturn in business - which we know isn't true. Is it a smokescreen and Ratcliffe is outsourcing those roles to cheaper labour overseas?
rafathegaffa83

Yesterday at 10:46:29 am
telekon
Man U board member #1: Okay, let's start to do smart business under the new reign.
Man U board member #2: Absolutely. How about buying this player for the price ABOVE their buy-out clause?
Man U board: You bloody genius, let's go!

They're apparently paying above the clause to avoid paying it in one lump sum. They'll subsequently be able to spread out the payments. The elemet that should be spoken more is that unlike Milan, they've opted to pay Joorabchian the full amount of his requested agent fees (15m)
BarryCrocker

Yesterday at 10:58:43 am
rafathegaffa83
They're apparently paying above the clause to avoid paying it in one lump sum. They'll subsequently be able to spread out the payments. The elemet that should be spoken more is that unlike Milan, they've opted to pay Joorabchian the full amount of his requested agent fees (15m)

2% interest is a bloody good deal to be honest.
Agent99

Yesterday at 04:12:06 pm
Young Jonny Evans has signed a new one year contract.
Tobelius

Yesterday at 04:48:49 pm
Agent99
Young Jonny Evans has signed a new one year contract.

At least younger than young Ashley Young  :)
SamLad

Yesterday at 05:31:14 pm
Agent99
Young Jonny Evans has signed a new one year contract.
to do what, though?  :)
disgraced cake

Yesterday at 06:00:46 pm
Looks like Sancho has gone back to training. Amazing. Hopefully they give him a final chance as he's not good enough.
DelTrotter

Yesterday at 06:05:47 pm
A dreadful footballer under a dreadful manager who both hate each other. I'm sure it'll end really well  ;D

Obviously no one wants to buy him.
Garlic Red

Yesterday at 06:14:33 pm
disgraced cake
Looks like Sancho has gone back to training. Amazing. Hopefully they give him a final chance as he's not good enough.

Theres no such thing as a final chance at United, hell have a good 3-4 months and get a shiny new contract before bombing again. Martials the blueprint for anyone at United.

A mate of mine (a United fan) reckons this Zirkzee is going to be a better version of Firmino for them :lmao :lmao theyre the gift that keeps on giving
MonsLibpool

Yesterday at 06:37:29 pm
disgraced cake
Looks like Sancho has gone back to training. Amazing. Hopefully they give him a final chance as he's not good enough.
They are stuck with him because of his wages and he won't go to Saudi at his age.
vblfc

Today at 12:29:44 am
Sancho actually looked pretty good for Dortmund in CL. And now, what? 
Must be shit to go from being used well in a competing team at the highest level, to..who knows ?
farawayred

Today at 02:00:53 am
vblfc
Sancho actually looked pretty good for Dortmund in CL. And now, what? 
Must be shit to go from being used well in a competing team at the highest level, to..who knows ?
That's what money buys you.
