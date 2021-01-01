Tap In reporting that Zirkzee is all but confirmed - and they're paying more than his release clause for better payment terms or something. He'll warm the bench there until he's sold. But I guess if you're a midtable club he can do a job, which is their level.
Isnt Zirkzee pretty much same type of forward as Hojlund? Wtf are they trying to do with two 6 ft 4 forwards?
Build a low bridge?
I thought him and Walker (who I despise) had really good games. I don't think Rice has had the best tournament or Kane if we were to single out English players
Man U board member #1: Okay, let's start to do smart business under the new reign.Man U board member #2: Absolutely. How about buying this player for the price ABOVE their buy-out clause?Man U board: You bloody genius, let's go!
They're apparently paying above the clause to avoid paying it in one lump sum. They'll subsequently be able to spread out the payments. The elemet that should be spoken more is that unlike Milan, they've opted to pay Joorabchian the full amount of his requested agent fees (15m)
Young Jonny Evans has signed a new one year contract.
