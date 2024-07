Publicly releasing bids increasing in 5m intervals for Branthwaite at a little over half of what Everton want is complete amateur hour. What's the point of 'releasing' a bid that's obviously already been rejected.



It’s an annual tradition of theirs. The news in public will be they’re no longer being made mugs of, they’ll drive a hard bargain etc then when they realise they’re bollocksing another window up they’ll write the cheques and pay the asking price and more. They even tried the old reverse psychology of announcing an approach for De Ligt, yet apparently there’s been no dialogue with Bayern and the clubs are well apart. Today the news comes out they’ve bid for Yoro. I think they’re trying to force Everton to negotiate. If Everton stand pat for a few more weeks they’ll either get their asking price or they’ll get someone like Maguire or AWB thrown in like an extra set of tyres to sweeten the deal.