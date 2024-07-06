Publicly releasing bids increasing in 5m intervals for Branthwaite at a little over half of what Everton want is complete amateur hour. What's the point of 'releasing' a bid that's obviously already been rejected.



Its an annual tradition of theirs. The news in public will be theyre no longer being made mugs of, theyll drive a hard bargain etc then when they realise theyre bollocksing another window up theyll write the cheques and pay the asking price and more. They even tried the old reverse psychology of announcing an approach for De Ligt, yet apparently theres been no dialogue with Bayern and the clubs are well apart. Today the news comes out theyve bid for Yoro. I think theyre trying to force Everton to negotiate. If Everton stand pat for a few more weeks theyll either get their asking price or theyll get someone like Maguire or AWB thrown in like an extra set of tyres to sweeten the deal.