Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 641964 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11120 on: June 23, 2024, 09:11:21 am »
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11121 on: June 23, 2024, 12:30:54 pm »
https://www.instagram.com/reel/C66SAtkIkbj/?igsh=MWEwcTBzOGRkMmcxdg==

This made me smile.
Restricted profile
You must be 18 years old or over to see this profile

You need an Instagram account to view it.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11122 on: June 23, 2024, 12:33:11 pm »
Paddy Power are brilliant.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11123 on: June 23, 2024, 01:35:05 pm »
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11124 on: June 23, 2024, 01:41:48 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11125 on: June 23, 2024, 01:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 23, 2024, 01:41:48 pm
Screen shot anyone?  :wave

It's a charity-style appeal video asking for money to fix the OT roof from Paddy Power.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11126 on: June 23, 2024, 01:48:35 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 23, 2024, 12:30:54 pm
You need an Instagram account to view it.
Itll probably be available on other social media accounts if you have any? Or might be on YouTube
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11127 on: June 23, 2024, 03:16:06 pm »
"He's only worth £25 billion and hasn't got a pennies to rub together to fund another tier in the South Stand, let's raise a Hundred million for him" ;D
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11128 on: June 26, 2024, 01:36:01 pm »
Manchester United are considering selling the naming rights to a refurbished Old Trafford or a newly-built stadium as part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe seeks to drive up revenues to fund the project, while the club is also deliberating over substantial ticket price rises.

United have also held exploratory talks with major financial institutions, including Bank of America, as they explore a series of funding options to raise the capital required to cover a potentially multi-billion pound project.

In the event of a refurbishment, one option may be for United to retain the name Old Trafford but seek to have an associated partner. The English national arena, for example, is called Wembley Stadium, connected by EE, for which the network provider pays a reported £10m-per year. A similar approach has seen teams retain traditional names for stadiums by attaching a sponsor  such as the Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona or cricket grounds including the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester and the Kia Oval in London.

In the event of a new build, however, United are open to selling the name altogether, which they hope would command tens of millions of pounds.

- The Athletic.

Go on folks, who do you think would be suitable sponsors names for OT?
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11129 on: June 26, 2024, 01:50:00 pm »
Portaloo
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11130 on: June 26, 2024, 01:51:37 pm »
Whoever owns the He-Man IP these days would be a good choice
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11131 on: June 26, 2024, 02:01:21 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on June 26, 2024, 01:51:37 pm
Whoever owns the He-Man IP these days would be a good choice

Poor value though, why pay decent money when people already refer to the dump as Castle Grayskull already?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11132 on: June 26, 2024, 02:07:16 pm »
Gandeys Circus.
AHA!

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11133 on: June 26, 2024, 02:10:41 pm »
Welcome to the Visit Niagara Falls Old Trafford.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11134 on: June 26, 2024, 02:15:25 pm »
Wikileaks?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11135 on: June 26, 2024, 02:20:45 pm »
Manchester conference centre .
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11136 on: June 26, 2024, 03:10:51 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11137 on: June 26, 2024, 03:14:27 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on June 26, 2024, 03:10:51 pm


Ooh, flashbacks. Quite liked that and a bit of Boags back in the day. :D

Apt choice.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11138 on: June 26, 2024, 03:32:22 pm »
Mattel, makers of the original Castle Greyskull.


Beaten to it :D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11139 on: June 26, 2024, 03:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 26, 2024, 03:14:27 pm
Ooh, flashbacks. Quite liked that and a bit of Boags back in the day. :D

Apt choice.

A bit of bogs would work...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11140 on: June 26, 2024, 04:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on June 26, 2024, 02:10:41 pm
Welcome to the Visit Niagara Falls Old Trafford.

"Did you say Old Trafford? Old Trafford...slowly I turned...."
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11141 on: June 26, 2024, 06:10:25 pm »
Surely Fred Karno's Circus will be frontrunners in the race to sponsor them.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11142 on: Yesterday at 12:34:55 pm »
The 'watch out, giggsehh's about' Theatre of Comedy
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11143 on: Yesterday at 12:54:59 pm »
As Jims allegedly a 'clean freak' I suggest The Cillit Bang Stadium.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11144 on: Yesterday at 12:57:51 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:54:59 pm
As Jims allegedly a 'clean freak' I suggest The Cillit Bang Stadium.
He's going to need a lot more than Cillit Bang to clean that shithole of a place.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11145 on: Yesterday at 08:52:52 pm »
Looks like Sir Jimbo doesn't give a damn about their women's team.

https://x.com/AliceTalksFooty/status/1806008453401661464

Quote
Man Utds treatment towards their women's team is horrific:
They have been waiting for good facilities for years, only to be kicked out of them and moved into portable buildings so the men can now use them. The awards ceremony was cancelled for everyone after the women won the FA Cup due to the men's team underperforming. The women were not informed of this and found out on social media that it had been cancelled, despite many players changing holiday plans so they could attend.

Ratcliffe (new co-owner) pretty much admitted he is ignoring women's team matters:
Jim Ratcliffe was asked about his plans for #mufc's women's team in an interview with Bloomberg. He said, "We haven't got into that level of detail with the women's team yet. We've been pretty much focused on how we resolve the first team issues."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11146 on: Yesterday at 09:01:41 pm »
Ratcliffe (new co-owner) pretty much admitted he is ignoring women's team matters:
Jim Ratcliffe was asked about his plans for #mufc's women's team in an interview with Bloomberg. He said, "We haven't got into that level of detail with the women's team yet. We've been pretty much focused on how we resolve the first team issues."


Let Radcliffe focus on the men's team, and the cleanliness of the youth teams, and making staff working from home come to the office first before they move onto the women's team.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11147 on: Today at 12:48:07 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:57:51 pm
He's going to need a lot more than Cillit Bang to clean that shithole of a place.

c*nt has been polluting almost every single site he's had, so that is what the hacks should be asking about.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11148 on: Today at 06:18:17 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:01:41 pm
Ratcliffe (new co-owner) pretty much admitted he is ignoring women's team matters:
Jim Ratcliffe was asked about his plans for #mufc's women's team in an interview with Bloomberg. He said, "We haven't got into that level of detail with the women's team yet. We've been pretty much focused on how we resolve the first team issues."


Let Radcliffe focus on the men's team, and the cleanliness of the youth teams, and making staff working from home come to the office first before they move onto the women's team.

Which is ironic considering the women's team out performs the men's team.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
