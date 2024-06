Having your manager pull off his only convincing display of the season just when you were about to sack him is a very post-Fergie United moment.



If it follows the script of the last decade they’ll start off next year somehow even worse, be forced to sack him by Christmas anyway, then see the ‘Class of ‘92’ part-timer they only got in for a fortnight on a caretaker basis go on a run of unprecedented form and end up appointing him on a four year contract due to fanbase pressure.