« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 271 272 273 274 275 [276]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 625995 times)

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,662
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11000 on: Today at 07:50:52 am »


Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,979
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11001 on: Today at 07:59:20 am »
Oh this is fantastic news. 8th and -1 goal difference FC

Even the Ipswich manager turned Brexit Jim down  :lmao :lmao
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,241
  • Six times...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11002 on: Today at 08:16:13 am »
This is going to be a full Ferguson turn around, be very afraid, everyone.
Logged

Online Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,583
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11003 on: Today at 08:17:26 am »
Redcafe seems to be happy with the announcement.

Raise 200 million in sales, better players in and ETH has no say in transfers. His appraisal must have been - "I stopped the best two teams in England to win the FA cup".

I think the contract extension might be the one the club automatically extends by 1 year.

Oh and in the new season they'll be in Europa which has a detrimental effect on league progression with a squad that leaks goals and has very little fire power.

Seems like there are no real candidates to take over or like a few have said see how Mckenna does with Ipswich before they appoint him.

Superb
Logged

Online Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,583
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11004 on: Today at 08:19:39 am »
Quote from: TomDcs on Today at 08:16:13 am
This is going to be a full Ferguson turn around, be very afraid, everyone.

Yep. They are fully on board with this.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,119
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11005 on: Today at 09:31:11 am »
He's a spawny twat. Won the Fa Cup because we stopped playing, VAR bullshit stopped them losing from 3-0 up against Coventry and then City never turned up in the final. Any one of those goes the other way and he's sacked.

He was just as lucky to finish 8th.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,374
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11006 on: Today at 09:32:36 am »
Does feel more like they are waiting for the waistcoat wearing wankstain.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,950
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11007 on: Today at 09:33:13 am »
Seems to me like the board members met, agreed that finding another new manager would be too much of a head fuck, so decided to give ETH another season. As long as the commercial revenue keeps rolling in, and they keep getting their bonuses, I don't imagine they'll be too concerned about the first team
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,745
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11008 on: Today at 09:33:50 am »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 08:17:26 am
Redcafe seems to be happy with the announcement..

Something popped up on my YouTube not long after the FA Cup Final. It was their fans leaving Wembley. The YouTuber was asking "Ten Hag in or Ten Hag out?" Pretty much all of them said "in".

Now I know there is always a feel-good period after lifting any trophy, and that could have swayed a few to say "in" in the moment, but I was still expecting more "outs" than "ins" considering how poor they have been under him.

Anyway, it's great that they've stuck with him and they feel a lucky trophy in an otherwise abject season is acceptable. That's the kind of United I always remember fondly.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,174
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11009 on: Today at 09:38:55 am »
Gone by Christmas and leaving whatever clown comes in with another load of shite he brings in, for extortionate amounts.
Logged
AHA!

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,999
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11010 on: Today at 09:48:40 am »
I wonder if the United fans wanting to stay really think that or just dont want to be seen calling for the head of another manager and just want to distance themselves from the overly vocal online knobhead a who want everything yesterday.

I suppose there is a world where their better players stay fit, they make a couple of good signings and things go their way (its not like theyll stop getting the run of the green). But even then, whats best case for them? At best third if we have a bad drop off for any reason. They could do ok in the Europa but as we know its a long competition, and there will always be a smattering of decent teams on the latter stages.

On the flip side, a slow start to the season, a couple of poor results back to back and the knives will be out again and hell feel like a dead man walking again.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11011 on: Today at 10:06:44 am »
are they deffo in the Europa now?  or the Conference?
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,308
  • Truthiness
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11012 on: Today at 10:21:19 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:06:44 am
are they deffo in the Europa now?  or the Conference?
Europa. Chelsea are in the Conference.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Bob Harris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 232
  • "for relaxing times, make it suntory time"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11013 on: Today at 10:24:39 am »
Congratulations, sweet Dutch prince
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11014 on: Today at 10:47:18 am »
Fantastic news, best Man for the job.

Look forward to seeing if they can get a positive GD next season.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,543
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11015 on: Today at 11:46:51 am »
It wasn't the FA cup final that saved him, it was beating Liverpool in the earlier rounds.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,999
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11016 on: Today at 11:49:07 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:46:51 am
It wasn't the FA cup final that saved him, it was beating Liverpool in the earlier rounds.

I dunno, they beat us but then had they lost to Coventry as they very nearly did he surely wouldnt have survived that.
Logged

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11017 on: Today at 11:52:12 am »
those fluke draws with us certainly helped save him. This year will be different, no complacency as the 7-0 and 5-0 will no longer be the expectations
Logged

Offline KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11018 on: Today at 12:03:31 pm »
It's a baffling decision as the football has been stale under him from day one. You watch them and they look to have no method, no pattern of play. Just a pile of individuals thrown together with the hope that two or three of them link up at some point in the game and come up with something from nowhere. Under him when they have won they have done so via moments. It's a team that doesn't look coached.

Cannot see him turning it around. His lack of personality means he doesn't connect/inspire, certainly the case so far outside his native Holland. He can speak English but he doesn't fully understand it so comes across as robotic and dull.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11019 on: Today at 12:10:50 pm »
it'd be great to know what their players think of him getting chosen.  :)
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11020 on: Today at 12:18:38 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 12:03:31 pm
It's a baffling decision as the football has been stale under him from day one. You watch them and they look to have no method, no pattern of play. Just a pile of individuals thrown together with the hope that two or three of them link up at some point in the game and come up with something from nowhere. Under him when they have won they have done so via moments. It's a team that doesn't look coached.

Cannot see him turning it around. His lack of personality means he doesn't connect/inspire, certainly the case so far outside his native Holland. He can speak English but he doesn't fully understand it so comes across as robotic and dull.

He's a complete dullard when speaking Dutch too. He's just grim.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,985
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11021 on: Today at 12:31:56 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 12:03:31 pm
It's a baffling decision as the football has been stale under him from day one. You watch them and they look to have no method, no pattern of play. Just a pile of individuals thrown together with the hope that two or three of them link up at some point in the game and come up with something from nowhere. Under him when they have won they have done so via moments. It's a team that doesn't look coached.

Cannot see him turning it around. His lack of personality means he doesn't connect/inspire, certainly the case so far outside his native Holland. He can speak English but he doesn't fully understand it so comes across as robotic and dull.

Thought they were excellent at Anfield in his first season, might go and rewatch it just to remind myself how great they were ;D
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,811
  • The first five yards........
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11022 on: Today at 12:37:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:10:50 pm
it'd be great to know what their players think of him getting chosen.  :)

Well Sancho's future is a little clearer.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11023 on: Today at 01:14:43 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 12:03:31 pm
It's a baffling decision as the football has been stale under him from day one. You watch them and they look to have no method, no pattern of play. Just a pile of individuals thrown together with the hope that two or three of them link up at some point in the game and come up with something from nowhere. Under him when they have won they have done so via moments. It's a team that doesn't look coached.

Cannot see him turning it around. His lack of personality means he doesn't connect/inspire, certainly the case so far outside his native Holland. He can speak English but he doesn't fully understand it so comes across as robotic and dull.
I think it's a decision that betrays Sir Jim's lack of football knowledge.  They have a pot from last season but that really was one of those random sporting moments.  They should have been put out by Coventry and then played lower league tactics in the final, aided by Guardiola having one of his overthinking moments and his players conceding a calamitous goal.

8th with a negative goal difference.  Sure, they had some injuries but so did us, Spurs and Newcastle and all finished higher than Man U and with healthy positive goal differences.

As you say, they just have no pattern to their play.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:33:31 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,024
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11024 on: Today at 01:31:31 pm »
It had to be Ten Hag once Solsjkaer had said he did not want the job back
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,889
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11025 on: Today at 01:42:04 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 08:17:26 am
Redcafe seems to be happy with the announcement.


United fans that I know wanted ten Hag to stay. This was before the FA Cup final as well.

The Athletic were saying United are aiming for 50M net spend this summer. If they want to re-shape things considerably this summer then significant sales will be key.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,460
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11026 on: Today at 01:45:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:13:14 pm
Ornstein saying Seven Hag is staying and will have discussions over an extension  :lmao

Or maybe just a comb over
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Pages: 1 ... 271 272 273 274 275 [276]   Go Up
« previous next »
 