Quote from: Statto Red on June  6, 2024, 02:40:59 am
I can't believe ETH hasn't been sacked yet, they couldn't wait to sack Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal after that season ended, or are they waiting until after the Euros to sack ETH, & appoint Gareth Southgate to replace him.

They surely can't keep ETH as manager next season can they?

Every comment I stumble across online from United fans seem to be backing Ten Hag and saying what a great job hes done with an unprecedented injury crisis. I get hes won two cups and that cant be taken away. The first was won without playing anyone decent, the second they were repeatedly let off the hook but it happens. But I cant see how theyve watched that whole campaign and thought hed doing a decent job. But if thats what they think, who are we to disagree!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June  6, 2024, 07:51:01 am
Every comment I stumble across online from United fans seem to be backing Ten Hag and saying what a great job hes done with an unprecedented injury crisis. I get hes won two cups and that cant be taken away. The first was won without playing anyone decent, the second they were repeatedly let off the hook but it happens. But I cant see how theyve watched that whole campaign and thought hed doing a decent job. But if thats what they think, who are we to disagree!
What do you know Nick? He's been fabulous, the best baldy in the league. United were the only team to have an injury crisis and he majestically steered them amidst the carnage to the promised land of the FA Cup.
Quote from: Statto Red on June  6, 2024, 02:40:59 am
I can't believe ETH hasn't been sacked yet, they couldn't wait to sack Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal after that season ended, or are they waiting until after the Euros to sack ETH, & appoint Gareth Southgate to replace him.

They surely can't keep ETH as manager next season can they?

I did wonder that but even by their standards it would be incredibly stupid to wait until after the Euros to sack him. It would massively disrupt everything from pre-season to recruitmemt
Suspect they're struggling to find any takers to replace him.
Quote from: smutchin on June  6, 2024, 12:59:54 pm
Suspect they're struggling to find any takers to replace him.

Jimmy (tax)Dodger is probably offering minimum wage with no benefits.
Quote from: smutchin on June  6, 2024, 12:59:54 pm
Suspect they're struggling to find any takers to replace him.

Poch is available isn't he? He's got to be better than that dickhead.

Mind you, I assume Brexit Jim the Tax Dodger only wants an English Manager and certainly not some Argie - I bet he sings the National Anthem while wanking over his portrait of the arl witch
Quote from: rob1966 on June  6, 2024, 08:31:58 pm
Poch is available isn't he? He's got to be better than that dickhead.


Poch has already just been sacked from one massive looney bin.
I very much doubt he'd be interested in going to another even bigger massive looney bin.
Quote from: Brian Blessed on June  6, 2024, 02:49:45 am


Bit of they have their heart set on Garth, they probably are just waiting.


This.

They're waiting for Southgate.
Quote from: 4pool on June  6, 2024, 08:43:36 pm

This.

They're waiting for Southgate.
Quote from: Peabee on June  6, 2024, 06:04:46 pm
Jimmy (tax)Dodger is probably offering minimum wage with no benefits.
Zero hours contract.
Quote from: wampa1 on June  6, 2024, 08:52:24 pm
Zero hours contract.

New manager pissing into a bottle in the dugout and chucking it onto the side of the pitch because hell be fined if he nips to the toilets on the job.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June  6, 2024, 08:57:50 pm
New manager pissing into a bottle in the dugout and chucking it onto the side of the pitch because hell be fined if he nips to the toilets on the job.

Fernandes jogs past thinking it's a bottle of lucozade?
Quote from: FiSh77 on June  7, 2024, 11:50:51 am
Fernandes jogs past thinking it's a bottle of lucozade?
No wonder he always looks like a rat licking piss off a nettle.
Quote from: 4pool on June  6, 2024, 08:43:36 pm

This.

They're waiting for Southgate.

Please let this be true.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June  6, 2024, 08:39:57 pm
Poch has already just been sacked from one massive looney bin.
I very much doubt he'd be interested in going to another even bigger massive looney bin.

Seeing as he went to Spurs, PSG and Chelsea, he seems OK with them so long as the money is good
Quote from: rob1966 on June  7, 2024, 03:22:46 pm
Seeing as he went to Spurs, PSG and Chelsea, he seems OK with them so long as the money is good
Good point.
Quote from: lobsterboy on June  7, 2024, 01:04:11 pm
Please let this be true.

Why Manchester United have installed England boss Gareth Southgate as their No 1 target to succeed Erik ten Hag has emerged amid claims the Dutchman could jump before hes pushed.
Quote from: 4pool on June  8, 2024, 02:25:46 am
Why Manchester United have installed England boss Gareth Southgate as their No 1 target to succeed Erik ten Hag has emerged amid claims the Dutchman could jump before hes pushed.

Why would ETH jump when he'd compensation if he's sacked?
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June  8, 2024, 02:48:37 am
Why would ETH jump when he'd compensation if he's sacked?

Googling the quote from that post, seems like it will be a sacking dressed up as mutual consent.
I guess it's mutual consent if you go quietly in return for full and swift payment of contract and bonuses 😁
Quote from: PaulF on June  8, 2024, 06:00:37 am
I guess it's mutual consent if you go quietly in return for full and swift payment of contract and bonuses 😁

He and Sheila from Accounts both.
Great to see Louis Van Gaal looking well. Was interviewed on Slysports at a charity golf event in Portugal. I believe he was diagnosed with cancer last year.
Quote
Sir Jim Ratcliffe held exploratory discussions with Thomas Tuchel last week regarding potentially replacing Erik ten Hag as Manchester Uniteds manager but has ruled himself out of the job.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:01:11 pm
Sir Jim Ratcliffe held exploratory discussions with Thomas Tuchel last week regarding potentially replacing Erik ten Hag as Manchester Uniteds manager but has ruled himself out of the job.
is that trying to say that Ratcliffe's ruled himself out?

no Jim, no - you da man!!!!!
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:06:53 pm
is that trying to say that Ratcliffe's ruled himself out?

no Jim, no - you da man!!!!!

Think Tuchel realised he wasn't on the same page so has withdrawn his application.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:09:08 pm
Think Tuchel realised he wasn't on the same page so has withdrawn his application.
bad news either way, then.  :)
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:09:08 pm
Think Tuchel realised he wasn't on the same page so has withdrawn his application.

Probably offered him a performance-based deal. No win, no fee pay.
According to The Guardian, Tuchel realised he wasn't getting on with Ratcliffe and withdrew rather than be snubbed, which all sounds in character for both parties:

Sir Jim Ratcliffe held exploratory discussions with Thomas Tuchel last week regarding potentially replacing Erik ten Hag as Manchester Uniteds manager but has ruled himself out of the job.

Ratcliffe, who controls Uniteds football policy, met Tuchel in Monaco, where the former Bayern Munich and Chelsea coach outlined his vision for United. But after the talks Tuchel is thought to have viewed Ratcliffe as not minded to offer him the role and elected to walk away from consideration.

Uniteds season review, during which Ten Hags future will be settled, has entered a third week. The club have not set a timeline for this to be concluded.

Other candidates who could potentially replace the Dutchman include Mauricio Pochettino and Roberto De Zerbi, who are not employed, the Brentford manager, Thomas Frank, and Englands Gareth Southgate.
So, they've not concluded their review, but touting for a new manager in the meantime. Classy.
Wonder how Ten Hag feels about all of this?

Clown show.
Quote from: No666 on Today at 01:58:34 pm
Other candidates who could potentially replace the Dutchman include Mauricio Pochettino and Roberto De Zerbi, who are not employed, the Brentford manager, Thomas Frank, and Englands Gareth Southgate.
It's certainly slim pickings at the moment.  The managers who finished 6th, 11th and 15th - the first two of which were both fired at the end of the season - or Gareth Southgate.  Presumably Man U will be offering a top end salary as well that befits their status as the biggest club in the world.

It's hard to see where the next wave of elite managers is going to emerge from.  Maybe they never will as the new model of head coaches means they'll always be dispensable and their success/failure constrained by the men in suits.

If they end up being stuck with ten Hag after this public pursuit of other managers then he's going to command very little respect in their changing room.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:09:04 pm
Wonder how Ten Hag feels about all of this?
 

He probably feels like he should keep his head down until his payoff is in his bank account.  ;D
They need to wait until after the Euros to offer it to Sir Gareth.
The longer they drag this on the better.
Pretty funny how much of a mess they still seem to be, hiring Ashworth was a total shitshow, still relentless media briefing everywhere about every aspect of the club, including telling everyone they were booting the manager out a day before a cup final, only he's still there 2 weeks later while they desperately try and find someone stupid enough to replace him. Hilarious.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:09:04 pm
Pretty funny how much of a mess they still seem to be, hiring Ashworth was a total shitshow, still relentless media briefing everywhere about every aspect of the club, including telling everyone they were booting the manager out a day before a cup final, only he's still there 2 weeks later while they desperately try and find someone stupid enough to replace him. Hilarious.

Ratcliffe sounds like an utter tit.
