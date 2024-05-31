« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,014
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10880 on: May 31, 2024, 12:51:35 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on May 28, 2024, 09:46:32 pm
Is this what Neville was on about when he kept saying best in class every sentence?

That Guardian article defies belief. The best bit is how that email frames forcing everyone into the office 5 days a week when in all likelihood its unnecessary in many cases and counterproductive in some as some sort of new age forward thinking policy.

That old twat is probably getting someone to manufacturer a clock in and out board to hang on the wall and getting typewriters in to slowly phase out the computers.

Fucking gift that keeps on giving.
Agreed but do you know what also defies belief? The fact that The Guardian love Utd that much that they would release such a article without directly criticising Ratcliffe for treating workers like shit. So much for sticking up for workers rights.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10881 on: May 31, 2024, 01:14:58 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 31, 2024, 12:04:08 am
How big is Hojlunds head by the way? His mum must despise him.


He's got in some trouble with that for sure.Easy to aim for crosses i guess,Casemiro as well.


Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,731
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10882 on: May 31, 2024, 02:22:12 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on May 31, 2024, 01:14:58 pm

He's got in some trouble with that for sure.Easy to aim for crosses i guess,Casemiro as well.



Ahem..There's a Harry Maguire sized elephant in that room.
Logged

Offline eddiedingle

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 756
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10883 on: June 2, 2024, 07:18:58 pm »
Do UEFA let catweasel have both  his clubs in the Europa league?
Logged

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,399
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10884 on: June 2, 2024, 08:02:54 pm »
Quote from: eddiedingle on June  2, 2024, 07:18:58 pm
Do UEFA let catweasel have both  his clubs in the Europa league?

Deadline tomorrow!

Quote from: Anthony on May 28, 2024, 04:30:42 pm
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/sport/football/manchester-united-face-europa-league-axe-unless-ineos-makes-structural-changes/ar-BB1ncd2W

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos group have until Monday to satisfy Uefa that Manchester United and Nice should both be allowed to compete in the Europa League next season.

Ratcliffe owns a 27.7 per cent stake in United, where he has complete control of football operations, and is also the majority shareholder at Nice following his takeover of the French club in 2019.

Uefas multi-club ownership (MCO) rules bar any organisation or individual from having decisive influence over the running of more than one club in the same competition.

An independent panel is due to rule on the matter before the Europa League qualifying rounds begin in the middle of July.

If a solution is not found, United would be forced to drop into the Europa Conference League since they finished in a lower position in the Premier League (eighth) than fifth-placed Nice did in Ligue 1.

Nonetheless, Ineos  who are in direct talks with Uefa over the matter  said in a statement that they were confident that such a scenario would be avoided.

We are aware of the position of both clubs and are in direct dialogue with Uefa, it said. We are confident we have a route forward for next season in Europe.

Uefa issued clubs with fresh guidance around their MCO rules and what constitutes decisive influence a fortnight ago.

Clubs have been told they must prove that, as at June 3 2024, they comply with the rules aimed at ensuring the integrity of the competition, namely the multi-club ownership rule.

The principal issues for Ineos centre around the extent of their sporting control at the two clubs.

Although Ratcliffe is only a minority shareholder at Old Trafford, he assumed full control of football operations at the club under the terms of his £1.3 billion deal with the Glazers in February, including the ability to hire and fire a manager, chief executive, sporting director and other key executives.

In their guidance to clubs on May 14, Sunil Gulati, chairman of Uefas Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) First Chamber, cited four factors that constitute what is termed decisive influence through governance.

These include if a party has the ability to appoint or remove the clubs key executives or the first squads head coach; and/or if they have the ability to influence key executive decisions (such as player transfers, budget approval, key commercial contracts), or benefits from specific contractual or statutory privileged rights with respect to the clubs governance, through veto rights or other privileged rights.

If one or more of the indicators are triggered, the CFCB considers that a party has the capacity to exercise a decisive influence in the decision-making of a club.

It was Ratcliffe and his Ineos team who oversaw the appointment of Omar Berrada as Richard Arnolds replacement as United chief executive in January and the arrival of Jason Wilcox as technical director at Old Trafford last month.

They are now conducting an internal review to determine whether to stick by Erik ten Hag or sack their FA Cup winning manager and are also behind moves to appoint Dan Ashworth as sporting director. Ineos have exerted similar control at Nice since buying the club almost five years ago.

Telegraph Sport reported in February how Ineos could surrender direct involvement at Nice in order to satisfy Uefas MCO rules.

Sources indicated that Ineos could look to structure Nice so as to remove any day-to-day control and leave the Ligue 1 club as a stand-alone entity with Ratcliffe remaining as the major investor in the background.

Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion were among several teams cleared to play in Europe this season gone after their owners were ordered to make changes to their ties with Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes and Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise respectively.

Manchester City and Spanish club Girona  who both operate under the City Football Group umbrella  will have to address similar issues to Ineos before Monday since the two clubs have qualified for next seasons Champions League.

Gulati said that, in instances where compliance with the MCO rule may necessitate the sale of shares in a club, certain accommodations would be permitted given the short timeframe between approval of the latest competition rules on March 20 and Mondays deadline to comply.

Gulati said: Such alternative shall consist in the transfer or the assignment of all its shares in a club to an independent third party, such as a blind trust, whereby all the decision-making of the club will solely rest under the control of the third party/trustee who will be bound by the fiduciary duty to act in the best interest of the club exclusively.

He added: It is understood that, in such cases, the CFCB First Chamber will oversee the set-up of the independent structure to ensure it satisfies the MCO rule.
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,996
  • YNWA
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10885 on: June 2, 2024, 08:13:01 pm »
We all know there's not a hope these don't get the decision their way.
Logged

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,399
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10886 on: June 2, 2024, 08:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on June  2, 2024, 08:13:01 pm
We all know there's not a hope these don't get the decision their way.

Not the best source I know but Manc Fan Site reporting the Times reporting UEFA will give the go-ahead based on setting up Blind Trusts.

https://thepeoplesperson.com/2024/06/02/uefa-set-to-give-man-united-go-ahead-to-play-in-europe-alongside-sister-club-ogc-nice-281090/

The newspaper reveals, “Uefa’s Club Financial Control Board (CFCB) is due to issue a ruling on multi-club ownership issues on Monday for the two Manchester clubs and others involved in European competition.”

“It is understood the CFCB is set to give approval to the Manchester clubs playing along with their sister clubs subject to certain conditions. However the clubs are to be told that the 2024-25 season will be viewed as a transitional one and there will not be as much leeway given in future seasons.”

“The CFCB is expected to say Girona and Nice should he operated via a “blind trust” by a panel approved by Uefa. That model was used this season in a deal for AC Milan, Toulouse and their American investor Red Bird Capital.”

The Times note that they have seen details of a Uefa document on multi-club ownership which explains that a blind trust would be a “temporary alternative” granted on an exceptional basis for the 2024/25 Uefa competitions.

The document further notes that the football governing body’s rules on multi-club ownership may be changed for future seasons in an effort to reflect the changing administrative landscape within the sport.
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,020
  • BoRac
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10887 on: June 2, 2024, 08:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on June  2, 2024, 08:39:43 pm
Not the best source I know but Manc Fan Site reporting the Times reporting UEFA will give the go-ahead based on setting up turn a Blind Eye Trusts.

Fixed that for you.
Logged

Offline btroom

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10888 on: June 2, 2024, 08:52:01 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on June  2, 2024, 08:02:54 pm
Deadline tomorrow!

UEFA:NOTHING TO SEE HERE.  ::)
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,282
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10889 on: June 2, 2024, 10:04:22 pm »
Would a blind trust mean everyone can work from home again?
« Last Edit: June 3, 2024, 08:48:47 am by PaulF »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,257
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10890 on: June 2, 2024, 10:05:05 pm »
These rules were never meant to be used then?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,449
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10891 on: June 2, 2024, 10:41:51 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on June  2, 2024, 08:13:01 pm
We all know there's not a hope these don't get the decision their way.

Is the correct answer. Just like that PL chief who said the league needs a strong MU, the Europa isn't going to pass up on those viewer numbers.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,905
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10892 on: June 2, 2024, 11:26:09 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on June  2, 2024, 08:13:01 pm
We all know there's not a hope these don't get the decision their way.
Let them have more rest next season?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,020
  • BoRac
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10893 on: June 2, 2024, 11:51:48 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on June  2, 2024, 11:26:09 pm
Let them have more rest next season?

They'd drop into the Conference, not out of Europe altogether.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,265
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10894 on: June 3, 2024, 04:10:52 am »
Not sure why UEFA would want them to have more rest anyway, even if the conference wasnt a thing.

The conference could probably benefit more from higher viewing numbers than Europa league, also.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,449
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10895 on: June 3, 2024, 07:47:31 am »
I reckon Utd would play the kids in the Conference, it'd be too embarrassing for them to play the first XI every week. So that might dampen viewing figures.

But then Hag would realise the kids are better than the wasters on 250k+ a week and start playing them regularly, and Utd might actually get a positive goal difference next season.

So I hope they stay in the Europa and burn themselves out chasing late equalisers in Baku and Astana.
« Last Edit: June 3, 2024, 07:50:55 am by GreatEx »
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10896 on: June 3, 2024, 08:15:54 am »
Quote from: Peabee on June  2, 2024, 10:05:05 pm
These rules were never meant to be used then?


Just so weird. And not even special case being made for United given theres already been a use of blind trusts.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,830
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10897 on: June 3, 2024, 08:26:15 am »
Can see why FSG want to go for the multi-club model; set up a blind trust and there's no conflict of interest to be seen here.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,282
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10898 on: June 3, 2024, 08:52:20 am »
Without looking at the detail of blind trusts. I don't really see it being problematic. Assuming it means that someone can financially contribute to a club and take profits , but can make zero decisions about the club. Except maybe vote on who can be on the board.
Given, though that all clubs seem to run losses, I don't see why many would do this .  Man Utd clearly turn a good profit, are there many others?

I guess if you create a "feeder" club, you have to make sure one is much better than the other to make sure this doesn't happen.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,014
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10899 on: June 3, 2024, 09:07:10 am »
Quote from: PaulF on June  3, 2024, 08:52:20 am
I guess if you create a "feeder" club, you have to make sure one is much better than the other to make sure this doesn't happen.
Although that's very true, its the very worst type of MCO - the aim should always be to improve all of your teams, not simply turn one club (or more) into nothing but a slave for your trophy asset.

Of course, you also need your 2nd club to be strong enough to offer a pathway to the bigger club.

I can see the rules being watered down further as there are too many clubs in favour and the horse has already bolted.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10900 on: June 3, 2024, 09:33:01 am »
Quote from: Anthony on June  2, 2024, 08:39:43 pm
Not the best source I know but Manc Fan Site reporting the Times reporting UEFA will give the go-ahead based on setting up Blind Trusts.

https://thepeoplesperson.com/2024/06/02/uefa-set-to-give-man-united-go-ahead-to-play-in-europe-alongside-sister-club-ogc-nice-281090/

The newspaper reveals, Uefas Club Financial Control Board (CFCB) is due to issue a ruling on multi-club ownership issues on Monday for the two Manchester clubs and others involved in European competition.

It is understood the CFCB is set to give approval to the Manchester clubs playing along with their sister clubs subject to certain conditions. However the clubs are to be told that the 2024-25 season will be viewed as a transitional one and there will not be as much leeway given in future seasons.

The CFCB is expected to say Girona and Nice should he operated via a blind trust by a panel approved by Uefa. That model was used this season in a deal for AC Milan, Toulouse and their American investor Red Bird Capital.

The Times note that they have seen details of a Uefa document on multi-club ownership which explains that a blind trust would be a temporary alternative granted on an exceptional basis for the 2024/25 Uefa competitions.

The document further notes that the football governing bodys rules on multi-club ownership may be changed for future seasons in an effort to reflect the changing administrative landscape within the sport.
If they've already had to made an exception for Milan and Toulouse last season then why have they not get proper rules in place for 2024/25?  Let's keep making "exceptions" until eventually there's so many granted that the rule is meaningless and may as well just be scrapped.

I hate the multi-club model.  I know we're likely to be joining the other twats in exploiting it but that doesn't make it any better.

The Saudi model of having half the league owned by the same entity and players assigned by that entity seems like a good model  ::)
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,282
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10901 on: June 3, 2024, 09:37:42 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on June  3, 2024, 09:33:01 am


The Saudi model of having half the league owned by the same entity and players assigned by that entity seems like a good model  ::)

In my head, that's how American Football works. Note, I very little knowledge of American Football.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10902 on: June 3, 2024, 09:39:44 am »
MCO is here to stay. We were waiting to see whether UEFA would do anything but they are toothless and unwilling to ruffle feathers.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10903 on: June 3, 2024, 09:40:25 am »
Quote from: PaulF on June  3, 2024, 08:52:20 am
Assuming it means that someone can financially contribute to a club and take profits , but can make zero decisions about the club.

You trust Uefa on this?
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,938
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10904 on: June 3, 2024, 10:03:48 am »
Quote from: PaulF on June  3, 2024, 09:37:42 am
In my head, that's how American Football works. Note, I very little knowledge of American Football.

Ha! Not even close. You cant own two NFL franchises. And the draft, for all its faults, is at least an attempt to keep the sport competitive.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,909
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10905 on: June 3, 2024, 01:11:20 pm »
Ten Hag hoping to find out this week if he still has a job according to SSN - keep him on, he's a cup winner ;)
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,282
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10906 on: June 3, 2024, 01:41:37 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on June  3, 2024, 10:03:48 am
Ha! Not even close. You cant own two NFL franchises. And the draft, for all its faults, is at least an attempt to keep the sport competitive.

I mean, that it feels like the NFL have the player contracts.  And that somehow is how the draft tries to work.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10907 on: June 3, 2024, 03:04:41 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on June  3, 2024, 01:41:37 pm
I mean, that it feels like the NFL have the player contracts.  And that somehow is how the draft tries to work.

No, the franchises have the contracts, and all franchises have autonomy over who they recruit / select in the draft.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,399
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10908 on: June 3, 2024, 04:23:16 pm »
Further reports that UEFA have agreed to a Blind Trust for Nice to be headed by Jacques le Chevalier Falaise de Rat
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,282
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10909 on: June 3, 2024, 07:14:59 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June  3, 2024, 03:04:41 pm
No, the franchises have the contracts, and all franchises have autonomy over who they recruit / select in the draft.
Thanks for the clarification.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,399
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10910 on: June 3, 2024, 08:11:27 pm »
Looks like we might need to wait until next month for confirmation but UEFA's decision for last year is at https://www.uefa.com/news-media/news/0283-186f6a2609f6-77d919fb7eff-1000--the-cfcb-renders-decisions-on-multi-club-ownership-cases-for/

As well as the Blind Trust (yeah, right!) there were other provisions

 The clubs will not transfer players to each other, whether permanently or on loan, directly or indirectly, until September 202(4);

 The clubs will not enter into any kind of cooperation, joint technical or commercial agreements; and

 The clubs will not use any joint scouting or player database.

If that's repeated there could be some head scratching...
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,257
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10911 on: June 4, 2024, 10:12:25 am »
Quote from: PaulF on June  3, 2024, 08:52:20 am
Without looking at the detail of blind trusts. I don't really see it being problematic. Assuming it means that someone can financially contribute to a club and take profits , but can make zero decisions about the club. Except maybe vote on who can be on the board.
Given, though that all clubs seem to run losses, I don't see why many would do this .  Man Utd clearly turn a good profit, are there many others?

I guess if you create a "feeder" club, you have to make sure one is much better than the other to make sure this doesn't happen.

No chance. Ratcliffe would still have control. It's just a mechanism for wealthy people, or people in power like govt ministers, to get around conflict-of-interest rules and laws or tax purposes.
« Last Edit: June 4, 2024, 10:14:41 am by Peabee »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,517
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10912 on: Yesterday at 05:13:44 pm »
Manchester United remain in discussions with Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton over potential new contracts.
Logged

Offline Bob Harris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 229
  • "for relaxing times, make it suntory time"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10913 on: Yesterday at 05:16:50 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 05:13:44 pm
Manchester United remain in discussions with Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton over potential new contracts.

Be afraid.. ........very afraid posters due out
Logged

Offline child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,850
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10914 on: Yesterday at 05:36:11 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 05:13:44 pm
Manchester United remain in discussions with Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton over potential new contracts.
Well to be fair, Evans did a good job for them this season given he was probably signed to be the 5th option centre-back, I don't think anybody expected him to play as much as he did.
Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,282
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10915 on: Yesterday at 11:49:10 pm »
Quote from: child-in-time on Yesterday at 05:36:11 pm
Well to be fair, Evans did a good job for them this season given he was probably signed to be the 5th option centre-back, I don't think anybody expected him to play as much as he did.
I doubt even his mum did.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,127
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10916 on: Today at 12:00:58 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:49:10 pm
I doubt even his mum did.

What did Konchesky's mum think?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,391
  • Kloppite
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10917 on: Today at 02:40:59 am »
I can't believe ETH hasn't been sacked yet, they couldn't wait to sack Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal after that season ended, or are they waiting until after the Euros to sack ETH, & appoint Gareth Southgate to replace him.

They surely can't keep ETH as manager next season can they?
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,265
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10918 on: Today at 02:49:45 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:40:59 am
I can't believe ETH hasn't been sacked yet, they couldn't wait to sack Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal after that season ended, or are they waiting until after the Euros to sack ETH, & appoint Gareth Southgate to replace him.

They surely can't keep ETH as manager next season can they?

Its still so stupid over there, its hard to tell. If it came out that the FA Cup saved him because it did Ferguson and that sort of nostalgic bullshit it wouldnt be a shock.

Bit of they have their heart set on Garth, they probably are just waiting.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?
