We all know there's not a hope these don't get the decision their way.



Not the best source I know but Manc Fan Site reporting the Times reporting UEFA will give the go-ahead based on setting up Blind Trusts.The newspaper reveals, “Uefa’s Club Financial Control Board (CFCB) is due to issue a ruling on multi-club ownership issues on Monday for the two Manchester clubs and others involved in European competition.”“It is understood the CFCB is set to give approval to the Manchester clubs playing along with their sister clubs subject to certain conditions. However the clubs are to be told that the 2024-25 season will be viewed as a transitional one and there will not be as much leeway given in future seasons.”“The CFCB is expected to say Girona and Nice should he operated via a “blind trust” by a panel approved by Uefa. That model was used this season in a deal for AC Milan, Toulouse and their American investor Red Bird Capital.”The Times note that they have seen details of a Uefa document on multi-club ownership which explains that a blind trust would be a “temporary alternative” granted on an exceptional basis for the 2024/25 Uefa competitions.The document further notes that the football governing body’s rules on multi-club ownership may be changed for future seasons in an effort to reflect the changing administrative landscape within the sport.