Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 605344 times)

Offline Peabee

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10800 on: Yesterday at 09:23:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:44:47 pm
Some employees could get a four figure bonusthat might only be £1,000. Its hardly an incentive to quit your job because you dont want to go back to 5 days in an office.

Ratcliffe trying to avoid redundancy payments.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10801 on: Yesterday at 09:45:46 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 07:43:51 pm
Another day, another leak

I might be missing something here, but isn't "email traffic statistics" about as basic and unsophisticated a metric for productivity/employee engagement as you can get?

There must be dozens and dozens of different parameters for what drives creative and productive work. The fact they can't even muster up a few other token examples of how their data is showing WFH isn't beneficial suggests their approach actually isn't too dissimilar to that other paragon of modern work Jacob Rees-Mogg. "If I can't see you working and hear you working, then you can't be working."

Then again, we already knew that Man Utd endorsed inhumane labour practices by forcing poor old Jonny Evans and Casemiro to keep slaving away despite been long past due for retirement.
Offline Jm55

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10802 on: Yesterday at 09:46:32 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 07:48:16 pm
Each desk will have a monitor, keyboard and mouse.


Is this what Neville was on about when he kept saying best in class every sentence?

That Guardian article defies belief. The best bit is how that email frames forcing everyone into the office 5 days a week when in all likelihood its unnecessary in many cases and counterproductive in some as some sort of new age forward thinking policy.

That old twat is probably getting someone to manufacturer a clock in and out board to hang on the wall and getting typewriters in to slowly phase out the computers.

Fucking gift that keeps on giving.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:53:23 pm by Jm55 »
Offline eddiedingle

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10803 on: Yesterday at 10:24:07 pm »
Catweasel will continue to beg for tax payers to pay for new stadium
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10804 on: Yesterday at 10:52:14 pm »
Whoever is leaking this stuff is due a 4 figure sum. Legend.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10805 on: Yesterday at 11:00:02 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:46:32 pm
That Guardian article defies belief. The best bit is how that email frames forcing everyone into the office 5 days a week when in all likelihood its unnecessary in many cases and counterproductive in some as some sort of new age forward thinking policy.

Yeah it's ridiculous isn't it? Something you'd expect from 1995. The joke is that Man Utd have clearly offloaded some workspaces because they rightly believed - pre-Ratcliffe coming on board - that they were unnecessary and now they're having to scramble to find places. As a result, the thing I find fucking hilarious is that in addition to having to make space at Ineos corporate headquarters,  Ratcliffe is having executive corporate matchday hospitality spaces (i.e. Knights Lounge, Trinity Club) at Old Trafford converted into what one can presume full-time workspaces, which is incredibly counterproductive.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:02:24 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Offline rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10806 on: Yesterday at 11:05:45 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:00:02 pm
Yeah it's ridiculous isn't it? Something you'd expect from 1995. The joke is that Man Utd have clearly offloaded some workspaces because they - rightly believed - pre-Ratcliffe coming on board that they were unnecessary and now they're having to scramble to find places. As a result, the thing I find fucking hilarious is that in addition to having to make space at Ineos corporate headquarters,  Ratcliffe is having executive corporate matchday hospitality spaces (i.e. Knight's Lounge, Trinity Club) at Old Trafford converted into what one can presume full-time workspaces, which is incredibly counterproductive.

The fella is a fucking idiot - even messing about at home, I'm still way more productive WFH than I ever was in the office, as we don't have the football chat, the "did you see this on the telly" chat and I don't get asked every 5 minutes "can you just look at this for us, or how do you do this".

Teams is ace, needed help with some stuff I was doing in Visual Studio today, calls one of my workmates, screen shares and he works out the error in 5 mins. In the office, you'd still do that, but then you'd end up having a natter for 10 mins too. Most of the time though we only speak during the 45 minute daily scrum, rest of the time we just crack on.
Jurgen YNWA

Offline zero zero

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10807 on: Yesterday at 11:08:12 pm »
That first sentence is incredible
Quote
Manchester United staff have been offered early payment of an annual bonus...
I always looked at a bonus as recognition from the organisation I was working for for the hard work I'd put in and an incentive to be a part of our continued success together. So, Manchester United want to pay the bonus early. Nice gesture.
Quote
...if they resign by next Wednesday,
Hang on a minute! WTF?!
Quote
... the fact that we respect each colleagues right to choose their approach to work, we will allow those who wish to resign now to claim their bonus early for this season if they cannot work from our offices from 1 June.
How very respectful. Do what we tell you or fuck off!
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10808 on: Yesterday at 11:10:30 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 11:08:12 pm
That first sentence is incredibleI always looked at a bonus as recognition from the organisation I was working for for the hard work I'd put in and an incentive to be a part of our continued success together. So, Manchester United want to pay the bonus early. Nice gesture.

I can't believe The Guardian characterized as an early bonus, when it clearly smacks of a voluntary severance package.
Offline Statto Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10809 on: Yesterday at 11:17:30 pm »
Fuckin hell, Ratcliffe is a real life Mr Burns from The Simpsons isn't he, complete dinosaur everytime he opens his mouth.
#Sausages

Offline zero zero

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10810 on: Yesterday at 11:21:40 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:10:30 pm
I can't believe The Guardian characterized as an early bonus, when it clearly smacks of a voluntary severance package.
Yeah, with a whole week to decide.
Offline Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10811 on: Yesterday at 11:24:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:05:45 pm
The fella is a fucking idiot - even messing about at home, I'm still way more productive WFH than I ever was in the office, as we don't have the football chat, the "did you see this on the telly" chat and I don't get asked every 5 minutes "can you just look at this for us, or how do you do this".

Teams is ace, needed help with some stuff I was doing in Visual Studio today, calls one of my workmates, screen shares and he works out the error in 5 mins. In the office, you'd still do that, but then you'd end up having a natter for 10 mins too. Most of the time though we only speak during the 45 minute daily scrum, rest of the time we just crack on.

The bosses doing shit like this don't give a damn about efficiency, it is all about wanting to control their workers.
Offline rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10812 on: Yesterday at 11:29:17 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 11:24:20 pm
The bosses doing shit like this don't give a damn about efficiency, it is all about wanting to control their workers.

Yeah that's all it is, Tory tax dodging c*nt
Jurgen YNWA

Offline thejbs

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10813 on: Today at 12:05:07 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 07:48:16 pm
Each desk will have a monitor, keyboard and mouse.

What he doesnt mention is theyre for the Amiga 500.

Wonder is the Moyes cave still there, or did he take his iPads with him when he was sacked?
Offline afc tukrish

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10814 on: Today at 12:13:26 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:05:07 am
Wonder is the Moyes cave still there, or did he take his iPads with him when he was sacked?

Still have the whiteboards...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline thejbs

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10815 on: Today at 12:23:57 am »
Say an interview with Sir Jim on Twitter. He was talking about how people are fed up with immigration and that all the people coming into the country are putting a stress on services because the country cant afford it. This, from the billionaire tax exile living in Monaco. What an actual twat he is.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10816 on: Today at 12:47:40 am »
Kloppo didnt mention any names, but we all know who hes talking about  ;D

If the whole world loses trust and faith in the player then the manager has to be the one behind the player.

I cannot just buy into that hes useless stuff like other clubs did by the way. Buying a player for £80m and then sending him out on loan!
Offline redgriffin73

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10817 on: Today at 12:58:46 am »
Is that even legal what they're doing to force staff to resign like that?
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Tokyoite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10818 on: Today at 01:39:50 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:58:46 am
Is that even legal what they're doing to force staff to resign like that?
I've no idea what the law in the UK is anymore but shouldn't be to be honest.

In Japan workers are protected quite a bit so you get a very decent package if getting laid off, but also the company needs to have very good reasons for the layoff otherwise it's pretty difficult to do so.
