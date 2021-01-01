« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

coolbyrne

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10120 on: Yesterday at 04:11:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May  8, 2024, 05:47:17 pm
no wonder they are bemused :)

The news was met with bemusement by some staff, who view as shortsighted Ratcliffes ­explanation for changing their ­working practices. It has also become a humorous topic because there is not enough space in Manchester and at the clubs London premises to accommodate all staff owing to some being used for ­hospitality and other activities.

A working group has been set up to implement Ratcliffes policy. Other challenges to be addressed include dealing with employees who live far from Manchester and London and the fact that some staff are on ­flexible contracts and do not have to work from club offices under their terms.

Would love to see all the employees show up then ask where the hell they're supposed to work.

SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10121 on: Yesterday at 04:36:59 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 03:44:07 pm
Don't get me coming in here all excited Southgate might actually be considered.
deep breaths, lad.  deep breaths.  think about yer granny.
swoopy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10122 on: Yesterday at 04:38:56 pm »
Mainoo nominated for young player of the season ;D
So desperate to keep them relevant.
SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10123 on: Yesterday at 04:41:17 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 04:38:56 pm
Mainoo nominated for young player of the season ;D
So desperate to keep them relevant.
I don't need to look to know that Harvey didn't get a mention.  despite his stats being off the charts.
FiSh77

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10124 on: Yesterday at 04:41:46 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:17:30 am
My nightmare appointment for them would be Ancelotti.

He'll be booted out of the interview as soon as he tells Brexit Jim he wants to get them back into Europe
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10125 on: Yesterday at 04:56:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:41:17 pm
I don't need to look to know that Harvey didn't get a mention.  despite his stats being off the charts.

The award is a joke anyway. Mainly just a bunch of 22-24 year olds who have been playing senior football for over five years, including some that are also nominated for POTY and some that have transferred for over £50 million.

Why they don't make it a breakout award instead I'll never know.
PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10126 on: Yesterday at 05:00:07 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 04:41:46 pm
He'll be booted out of the interview as soon as he tells Brexit Jim he wants to get them back into Europe
Or that whe wants the scounting videos emailed to him so he can watch from home.
Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10127 on: Yesterday at 05:06:51 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:56:02 pm
The award is a joke anyway. Mainly just a bunch of 22-24 year olds who have been playing senior football for over five years, including some that are also nominated for POTY and some that have transferred for over £50 million.

Why they don't make it a breakout award instead I'll never know.

Has Raheem Sterling won it again. He normally does, about 8 years into his first team career.
12C

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10128 on: Yesterday at 05:19:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May  8, 2024, 02:18:53 pm
he's such a bastard. 

next he'll be insisting the players play football on the pitch, not just on their computer monitors.

He probably has money invested in office property and is worried in case this idea of working from home impacts his billions.
The man is foul
Ray K

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10129 on: Yesterday at 05:22:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:06:51 pm
Has Raheem Sterling won it again. He normally does, about 8 years into his first team career.
I think James Milner's kids were in secondary school when he won it.
SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10130 on: Yesterday at 05:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:22:46 pm
I think James Milner's kids were in secondary school when he won it.
as long as it wasn't Millie himself in school  :)
DonkeyWan

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10131 on: Yesterday at 05:44:22 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:41:17 pm
I don't need to look to know that Harvey didn't get a mention.  despite his stats being off the charts.
So Howard Philips

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10132 on: Yesterday at 05:45:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:41:17 pm
I don't need to look to know that Harvey didn't get a mention.  despite his stats being off the charts.

To be fair neither did Branthwaite who has been excellent for the Bitters.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10133 on: Yesterday at 05:47:33 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 05:44:22 pm


That's actually embarrassing for them. Like he's played 2 decent games for them.
A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10134 on: Yesterday at 05:59:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:36:59 pm
deep breaths, lad.  deep breaths.  think about yer granny.

 ;D
SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10135 on: Yesterday at 06:03:22 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 05:59:17 pm
;D
we don't want the place getting messy.  :)
DonkeyWan

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10136 on: Yesterday at 06:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 05:47:33 pm
That's actually embarrassing for them. Like he's played 2 decent games for them.
Just to point out:
2 from the team in first (both 23)
2 from the team in second (a 22 year old and a 23 year old)
1 from the team in fifth (21)
1 from the team in sixth (24)
1 from the team in seventh (22)
1 from the team in eight (19)

Players from the team in third 24 or younger who could have been in for a shout

Darwin Nunez (24)
Szoboszlai (23)
Elliott (21)
Konate (24)
Gravenberch (21)

Players from the team in fourth 24 or younger who could have been in for a shout

Zaniolo (24)
Rogers (21)
Diaby (24)
Duran (21)




Peabee

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10137 on: Yesterday at 06:09:23 pm »
Hazell

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10138 on: Yesterday at 06:10:12 pm »
For a defender in first season in the Premier League to come into a side challenging for trophies and getting into the Champions League, Quansah is severely underrated.
Hazell

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10139 on: Yesterday at 06:15:02 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:09:23 pm
Mainoo :lmao

Hilarious he's been called up to the England squad already. Partly why Southgate would be a perfect fit for them.
Peabee

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10140 on: Yesterday at 06:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:15:02 pm
Hilarious he's been called up to the England squad already. Partly why Southgate would be a perfect fit for them.

I want him to win it over Foden and Haaland for the hilarity.
DonkeyWan

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10141 on: Yesterday at 06:21:56 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:09:23 pm
Mainoo :lmao
To be fair to him I reckon he has more right to be there than the rest, at least he is till a teenager. 24 year old Isak in his prime years being classed as young is a joke.
Tonyh8su

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10142 on: Yesterday at 07:23:21 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May  8, 2024, 04:41:57 pm
Apparently Antony called ETH a bald egghead in a players' group chat and it's been anonymously been shared with him by another player ;D

This is the kind of thing needs discussing in here hahaha.

And apparently Mason Mount is the snitch!

I shit you not, that's the story floating around hahaha.
Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10143 on: Yesterday at 07:24:42 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 07:23:21 pm
This is the kind of thing needs discussing in here hahaha.

And apparently Mason Mount is the snitch!


His first assist!
Tonyh8su

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10144 on: Yesterday at 07:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:24:42 pm
His first assist!

that can't be true? I read in here that Red Cafe has him valued at 60 million?  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Kopenhagen

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10145 on: Yesterday at 07:36:27 pm »
This is going to get even funnier, I can tell.
jepovic

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10146 on: Yesterday at 07:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 05:47:33 pm
That's actually embarrassing for them. Like he's played 2 decent games for them.
At least he's actually young. That is such a weird group.
Isak turns 25 soon, Haaland 24.
4pool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10147 on: Yesterday at 08:11:22 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:10:12 pm
For a defender in first season in the Premier League to come into a side challenging for trophies and getting into the Champions League, Quansah is severely underrated.

And Harvey Elliott is younger than Jarell..  :o  :wave
TepidT2O

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10148 on: Yesterday at 08:22:45 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 10:08:04 am
You won't be saying that when we smash City in the cup final in a few weeks.
Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10149 on: Yesterday at 08:23:42 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 07:52:09 pm
At least he's actually young. That is such a weird group.
Isak turns 25 soon, Haaland 24.

Why was Ben Foster snubbed?
A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread
« Reply #10150 on: Yesterday at 08:33:53 pm »
Offline RJH

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10151 on: Yesterday at 08:46:45 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 07:52:09 pm
At least he's actually young. That is such a weird group.
Isak turns 25 soon, Haaland 24.

Haaland with just the 250 apperances and 200 goals in club football before the start of this season.
Isak and Foden had over 200 appearances as well, as did Saka if you include internationals.

Online PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10152 on: Yesterday at 10:43:01 pm »
Yeah. A better award would be player with their full first season in first team football. Mainoo still eligible for it this year.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10153 on: Yesterday at 11:03:17 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:43:01 pm
Yeah. A better award would be player with their full first season in first team football. Mainoo still eligible for it this year.
Think God won it 2 years running but he was still around 20 at the time. They should either restrict it to U21s or less than 50 PL appearances.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10154 on: Today at 12:20:50 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 07:23:21 pm
This is the kind of thing needs discussing in here hahaha.

And apparently Mason Mount is the snitch!

I shit you not, that's the story floating around hahaha.

I can totally imagine Mount as a teacher's pet type. Looks a right smug little snide.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:24:42 pm
His first assist!

;D

Online Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10155 on: Today at 07:25:02 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:20:50 am
I can totally imagine Mount as a teacher's pet type. Looks a right smug little snide.



He used to being in an apple a McDonalds Apple Pie every morning for Lampard when he was Chelsea boss.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10156 on: Today at 07:33:54 am »
