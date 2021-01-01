« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

thaddeus

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #10000 on: Yesterday at 04:04:47 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 03:48:12 pm
He has improved slightly compared to the errors he was dropping earlier in the season, but still looks a mess and his footwork to get in the position to make a save can be horrendous at times.

I presume De Gea left due to them not wanting his wage bill, and also he wasn't good with his feet. Onana is better with the ball at his feet, but at the same time the team plays with fuck all pattern or need for a keeper to be good on the ball.
That clip of Carra analysing their build up against Burnley was very funny.  Onana walking the ball up the pitch under no pressure, the Man U defence all pushing up to the halfway line and Onana eventually lumping it in the vague direction of Dalot who had made a run from left back to be an auxiliary second centre forward.  The ball sailed through to the Burnley 'keeper and Burnley counter-attacked where Dalot should have been.

If you're not even going to try to play out from the back in a home match against Burnley then why bother with a goalkeeper that's better with his feet than his hands?!

With their seemingly endless ability to score goals against the run of play I think they'd be fourth had they kept De Gea.  De Gea not being confident with short passing was a problem but replacing him with a different goalkeeper was never going to suddenly make Wan Bissaka, Maguire, Lindeloff, Evans and Shaw into press resistant footballers capable of defending with a high line.
Fromola

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #10001 on: Yesterday at 04:07:00 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:55:44 am
Arsenal are going to put 7 past them.

How have we not beaten these c*nts in 3 attempts?

Or how did we beat them 7-0 last season and still finish below them?

There's no logic with them a lot of the time. This season they've been outplayed practically every week, given up 20+ shots in every game, yet still often come out with a win or a result. Fluked their way to another cup final. Finished bottom of a pretty weak CL group which was fair. Last few weeks it's caught up on them at last in the league, but we were 1-0 going on 5-0 in the league game there. Get the second goal and we probably do batter them. When they hang in in games that's when they punish you. Palace getting the 2nd before half time finished them off.
farawayred

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #10002 on: Yesterday at 05:05:16 pm
These have two games to play for all season, this time it happens to be three. And they've got a positive balance on those - two draws and a win. The rest they play is utter garbage. Even 6th place might be a distant miracle...

I hope they raise their game against Arsenal and get a point.
Vote For Pedro

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #10003 on: Yesterday at 06:30:59 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:55:44 am
Arsenal are going to put 7 past them.

How have we not beaten these c*nts in 3 attempts?
It's effectively a derby so, like the bitters, they raise their game.
Oldmanmick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #10004 on: Yesterday at 07:02:48 pm
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 06:30:59 pm
It's effectively a derby so, like the bitters, they raise their game.

We didn't really help ourselves in both games. Had them on the rack at times but didn't/couldn't finish them off.
Irishred1

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #10005 on: Yesterday at 09:12:17 pm
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Yesterday at 09:36:20 am
The 'What Would You Sell Our Players For?' thread on Red Cafe is embarrassing.
The mainoo valuations are priceless.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #10006 on: Yesterday at 10:13:06 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:05:16 pm
These have two games to play for all season, this time it happens to be three. And they've got a positive balance on those - two draws and a win. The rest they play is utter garbage. Even 6th place might be a distant miracle...

I hope they raise their game against Arsenal and get a point.


Why? Surely we'd rather see Arsenal win the title than 115?
ShrewKop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #10007 on: Yesterday at 10:13:08 pm
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 09:12:17 pm
The mainoo valuations are priceless.

I just took a look, and they are.....interesting. He's played 20 games for them, and they want world record figures for him.

At least they are realistic on Anthony though  ;D
farawayred

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #10008 on: Yesterday at 10:37:02 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:13:06 pm

Why? Surely we'd rather see Arsenal win the title than 115?
If City wins, we'd get another club to feel the pain from the Cheats and understand what sportswashing actually does to "the best league in the world".

My heart wants Arsenal title, bu brain says - Cheats.
Kopenhagen

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #10009 on: Today at 12:08:44 am
Quote from: ShrewKop on Yesterday at 10:13:08 pm
I just took a look, and they are.....interesting. He's played 20 games for them, and they want world record figures for him.

At least they are realistic on Anthony though  ;D

And sometimes somebody is almost stupid to pay them. They could have made an eye-watering sum off the Qatari mugs if they sold Januzaj back in 2014.
GreatEx

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #10010 on: Today at 04:53:46 am
So others don't have to visit the cesspit, opening bids were:

First Team
Onana £50m
Bayindir £10m
Dalot £50m
AWB £30m
Varane (Free)
Martinez £60m
Maguire £30m
Lindelöf £10m
Evans (Free)
Kwambala £5m
Shaw £30m
Malacia £15m
Casemiro £20m
McTominay £30m
Eriksen £5m
Mainoo £100m
Fernandes £90m
Mount £60m
Garnacho £80m
Antony £20m
Rashford £60m
Amad £12m
Højlund £60m
Martial (Free)

Loaned out:
Sancho £30m
Greenwood £35m
Hannibal £5m
Pellistri £3m
Carreras £5m
Van de Beek (Free)
Williams £2m

Good calls on Varane, Evans, Martial, VdB

It's funny how many of them would insist on getting a profit for Mount and Onana, and think that anyone would pay more than a nominal fee to take on Rashford's 350k+ per week.
